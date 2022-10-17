Based on the name, Anker's Soundcore VR P10 earphones ($99.99) sound like they’re geared toward VR headsets. They’re indeed designed to work with the Meta Quest 2, but they’re really just a flexible pair of true wireless earphones with customizable lighting, a charging case that stores a USB-C transmitter (and they have Bluetooth connectivity), and crisp, clean sound. Their biggest flaw is a lack of deep bass response. If you want a better gaming-focused experience, Razer's over-ear Barracuda X headphones ($99.99) have a boom mic and offer both more bass and superior voice performance. If you want true wireless earphones and the lack of a USB-C transmitter isn’t a deal breaker, JBL's Tune 130NC earphones ($99.95) offer booming low-end and passable active noise cancellation.

