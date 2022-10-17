ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Extreme Close-Up of an Ant’s Face Highlights 2022 Nikon Small World Competition

Photo credit: Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas | Nikon Small World. Building a giant Nikon lens-shaped house is one thing, this extreme close-up of an ant’s face by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas is another. It won an ‘Image of Distinction’ award in Nikon’s 2022 Photomicrography Competition and captured using a 5x (objective lens magnification) lens with the reflected light technique.
Apple’s Daily Cash Savings & Key Sharing are in iOS 16.1

AppleInsider might earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by hyperlinks on our web site. The most up-to-date developer launch of iOS 16.1 consists of particulars for a number of delayed options it incorporates, starting from the Daily Cash saving and Wallet key sharing to Apple Fitness+ enhancements. “Savings account...
Anker Soundcore VR P10 Review

Based on the name, Anker's Soundcore VR P10 earphones ($99.99) sound like they’re geared toward VR headsets. They’re indeed designed to work with the Meta Quest 2, but they’re really just a flexible pair of true wireless earphones with customizable lighting, a charging case that stores a USB-C transmitter (and they have Bluetooth connectivity), and crisp, clean sound. Their biggest flaw is a lack of deep bass response. If you want a better gaming-focused experience, Razer's over-ear Barracuda X headphones ($99.99) have a boom mic and offer both more bass and superior voice performance. If you want true wireless earphones and the lack of a USB-C transmitter isn’t a deal breaker, JBL's Tune 130NC earphones ($99.95) offer booming low-end and passable active noise cancellation.
Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Which Phone Camera Is Better?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro has a superb triple-camera setup that is already critically impressed me, alongside the telephone’s slick new design and streamlined Android 13 software program. But the competitors is fierce, with Apple’s newest iPhone 14 Pro additionally packing some potent specs and a set of cameras that may take actually excellent photos.
Adobe Substance Arrives on Meta Quest Headsets

This Tuesday, Adobe partnered with Meta to debut Substance 3D, a modelling software program, on the Quest portfolio of digital actuality (VR) headsets. According to Adobe, Substance 3D solves the early Metaverse downside of making content material at scale. Adobe Substance 3D is a collection of highly effective real-time 3D...
How to take great macro photos with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 14 can take some completely superb macro photographs. You can get in tremendous shut and seize unbelievable element within the topic, particulars that the attention simply does not discover. The iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max makes use of...
1MORE Aero TWS ANC earbuds launch with brand-first Spatial Audio

Has packed its QuietMax ANC technology for an appreciable 42 decibel (dB) level of unwanted sound isolation, not to mention a new 6-mic system informed by a "DNN" algorithm for calls, into its latest Aero earphones. Then again, as the brand asserts, the new wireless accessories have even greater strengths beyond that.
Why The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Is The Perfect Mid-Range Phone

Samsung’s latest Galaxy telephone, the A53 5G, is ready to hit cabinets this month. The telephone has some fairly spectacular specs for a mid-range system, however how does it maintain up in actual life? Read on for our evaluate of the Galaxy A53 5G by way of digicam and design.
Apple removes headphone jack from new 10th generation iPad

AppleInsider could earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by way of hyperlinks on our web site. The new tenth era iPad now requires both wi-fi headphones, or using a USB-C adapter because it turns into the newest machine to lose the well-known 3.5mm headphone connector. Completing the method it...

