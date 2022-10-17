Read full article on original website
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
The Verge
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
Millions of WhatsApp users who send or receive voice notes issued major alert
WHATSAPP is finally letting users speed up voice notes on your desktop. The feature is already available on iPhone and Android – but it's finally coming to Windows too. It means you'll be able to increase how quickly a voice note plays back in the app. That's great if...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Google Photos: Everything you need to know
Google Photos is Google's AI-based default gallery app on the top Android phones, and it remains one of the best company products in recent years. It's packed with editing tools, a neat media organization, cloud backup, seamless sharing, and cross-platform availability. Whether you are looking for a beginner's guide or want to level up your Google Photos experience, we covered everything you need to know about Google's media storage service.
Elon Musk announces plans for 'everything app' under Twitter banner
AUSTIN - Elon Musk apparently intends to morph Twitter into an "everything app" he calls X. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China's WeChat - a "super app" that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments - for the rest of the world. At least, that is, once he's done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April.
daystech.org
Upgrading to Apple’s iPhone 14 Isn’t as Simple as Swapping in Your SIM Card
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Upgrading to the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max would require a brand new step for many clients: Instead of shifting your SIM card from a earlier iPhone into the brand new one, you may seemingly have to arrange an eSIM as an alternative. When Apple introduced the iPhone 14 line at its September occasion, the corporate revealed that US fashions is not going to have the bodily SIM card tray that has been generally used throughout the cellphone trade. Internationally nonetheless, the iPhone 14 line will retain the SIM card tray for now.
By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos
Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google Chrome Browser Incognito Mode is useless say employees
An email leak from an employee working in Google has confirmed that the so called ‘Incognito Mode’ offered by the web search giant on its Chrome browser is useless as it doesn’t serve the intended purpose. A consumer lawsuit has been filed on this note in Oakland,...
daystech.org
New Practical Apps Free For Android and iOS
This week you’ll be able to rely on a Photo and Video Editor, an utility the place you’ll be able to specify and suggest all of your concepts to those that embellish the display of their smartphone or pill. With so many apps out there in Google and...
daystech.org
Apple plans iOS 17 release with New Features and Outlooks
Apple has all the time been the primary alternative amongst luxurious handsets customers. But there has all the time been condemnation by customers on it for not being many customers pleasant and for all the time being late to launch new options in comparison with android. However, it’s not like that anymore as iPhone is attempting to concentrate on the essential options of iOS that didn’t exist earlier than. It proved itself by releasing iOS 16 just some weeks earlier than on 12th September 2022 and including new options like a customizable lock display, reside actions, focus mode, and far more.
daystech.org
Apple Seeds iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 Release Candidates to Developers
Apple at this time seeded launch candidate variations of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to builders forward of their public launch deliberate for Monday, October 24. The RC variations come one week after the discharge of the previous beta versions. Registered builders can obtain the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16...
daystech.org
Google’s Family Link Gets a Brand New Experience and Features
Google Family Link is an unimaginable instrument for these with children who’ve gadgets that they’d wish to proceed to have management over. This week, Google is introducing a model new expertise to Family Link, with a redesign that brings the most-used instruments to the entrance and provides a brand new 3-tab format.
daystech.org
Here’s a look at the new Siri interface on Apple TV
Following the announcement of new iPad models this week, Apple additionally launched a new generation of Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ help. In addition, the corporate additionally revealed a new Siri interface coming with tvOS 16.1 for all supported Apple TV fashions. Read on as we present you what the brand new interface seems to be like.
Mark Zuckerberg takes a swipe at Apple in Instagram plug for his WhatsApp messaging platform
Mark Zuckerberg claims WhatsApp’s privacy settings are superior to iMessage’s. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has hit out at competitor Apple in a not-so-subtle Instagram post slamming Apple iMessage’s supposed lack of privacy compared to that of the Meta-owned WhatsApp. Zuckerberg posted an image of a new Meta...
daystech.org
Why iOS 16’s New Edit Text Message Feature Isn’t as Sneaky as You Thought
Apple lately launched the flexibility to edit your texts on iOS 16, permitting you to repair grammatical errors or incorrect data in already despatched messages. It’s a function I’ve wished for years — and I do know I’m not alone in that. Twitter recently added an...
daystech.org
Apple removes headphone jack from new 10th generation iPad
AppleInsider could earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by way of hyperlinks on our web site. The new tenth era iPad now requires both wi-fi headphones, or using a USB-C adapter because it turns into the newest machine to lose the well-known 3.5mm headphone connector. Completing the method it...
