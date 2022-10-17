Read full article on original website
Related
An unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 still in its original box has sold for more than $39,000 at auction
The first-generation iPhone from 2007 just sold at auction for more than 65 times its original retail price when it first came out.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
Complex
Here’s How Much an Unopened First-Generation iPhone Sold for at Auction
A first-generation iPhone from 2007 sold for nearly $40,000 at an auction. A press release notes the pioneering smartphone, which would’ve cost $599 in 2007, was listed and sold at LCG Auctions for $39,339. Gizmodo notes that, going into Sunday, the top bid was merely $10,446, before a considerable climb for the highly regarded relic.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
daystech.org
Apple’s Daily Cash Savings & Key Sharing are in iOS 16.1
AppleInsider might earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by hyperlinks on our web site. The most up-to-date developer launch of iOS 16.1 consists of particulars for a number of delayed options it incorporates, starting from the Daily Cash saving and Wallet key sharing to Apple Fitness+ enhancements. “Savings account...
CNET
Apple Decreasing Production for iPhone 14 Plus, Report Says
Apple is cutting back production on the iPhone 14 Plus due to low sales, according to a Tuesday report by The Information. The tech giant debuted the phone during its Far Out event in September, along with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Officially released...
TechRadar
Apple may be readying a pair of MacBook Pros with new M2 chips to arrive late 2022
Apple’s new MacBook Pro models which will theoretically debut with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips won’t be out this month, but should arrive before the end of the year, according to the grapevine. This comes from one of the more reliable sources on all matters Apple,...
Phone Arena
The Apple Watch Series 8 is already on sale at a huge $100 discount... in one specific version
If you're not 100 percent convinced that the rugged Apple Watch Ultra is the right smartwatch for your needs (and budget) this holiday season and would rather opt for a more elegant model... at a similarly high price, Amazon is currently running a deal that should put a big smile on your face well before Christmas.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: which is better?
The new iPhone 14 Pro is brighter and faster than the standard iPhone 14. It also comes with a fancy 48MP camera. But is it a better buy?
TechRadar
iPad preorders - where to buy the all-new entry-level Apple tablet
The all-new Apple iPad (2022) has been revealed in a surprisingly unceremonious announcement by Apple, though it looks like the biggest refresh to the manufacturer's standard tablet for some time. You don't have to wait until next week to buy it, though, as preorders for the new iPad are available right now. Check below for the latest availability at all the major retailers in the US, UK and Australia.
Apple Insider
Folding iPad rumored for 2024, before bendable iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is expected release a foldingiPad before it ships a folding iPhone, with a bendable tablet likely to launch in 2024. Foldable smartphones have existed on the market for a while, but while Apple...
TechRadar
New iPad Pro M2 preorders: where to buy Apple's latest flagship tablet
Preorders on the latest iPad Pro M2 have just gone live after an extremely quick-fire announcement and unveiling at the official Apple site. For those interested in picking up this shiny new flagship tablet from the brand, we've got everything you need to know right here on this page. Since...
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The biggest differences
Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison looks at how the latest phone from Apple compares to last year's model in terms of specs, price, features and more.
daystech.org
Apple plans iOS 17 release with New Features and Outlooks
Apple has all the time been the primary alternative amongst luxurious handsets customers. But there has all the time been condemnation by customers on it for not being many customers pleasant and for all the time being late to launch new options in comparison with android. However, it’s not like that anymore as iPhone is attempting to concentrate on the essential options of iOS that didn’t exist earlier than. It proved itself by releasing iOS 16 just some weeks earlier than on 12th September 2022 and including new options like a customizable lock display, reside actions, focus mode, and far more.
Apple cuts iPhone 14 Plus production by up to 90% on back of weak demand
In brief: It seems the iPhone 14 Plus isn't proving as popular as Cupertino had hoped. Following earlier reports that demand for the larger version of the non-Pro handset was low, we're now hearing that Apple has instructed two suppliers to lower production by 90%, less than two weeks after the phone debuted.
daystech.org
Get Audible Premium Plus for $5.95/month
As a part of its fall sale, Amazon is discounting Audible Premium Plus, bringing it down to simply $5.95 per 30 days to your first 4 months. After these 4 months, it’ll be priced at $14.95 per 30 days. The advantage of Audible is that you would be able to cancel at any time.
daystech.org
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
The time has come to check the easiest Google and Apple have to supply in 2022. In this text, we’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. We’ve already in contrast the Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14 Pro, so it’s time to see how the top-end units stack up compared. Do observe that the iPhone 14 Pro Max begins at $1,099, and it’s costlier than the Pixel 7 Pro, which begins at $899.
daystech.org
New Practical Apps Free For Android and iOS
This week you’ll be able to rely on a Photo and Video Editor, an utility the place you’ll be able to specify and suggest all of your concepts to those that embellish the display of their smartphone or pill. With so many apps out there in Google and...
daystech.org
Foneazy Unlockit Android New Release: One-Click FRP Bypass for All Samsung Models!
NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Established in 2020, Foneazy Studio, a flourishing software program firm that gives a particular resolution in your smartphone points, releases Unlockit Android – a aggressive resolution for Samsung FRP caught points. With Unlockit Android 3.0.0, you may bypass Google...
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
Comments / 0