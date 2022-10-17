Read full article on original website
Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver
The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
4 Bills most responsible for Week 6 win vs. Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills finally got their revenge for the infamous 13-seconds game against the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s playoffs. In the Bills Week 6 game, the team traveled to Arrowhead Stadium and beat their AFC Rival 24-20 to get a leg up in the 2022 AFC home-field advantage race. There were plenty of Bills players who stepped up big-time in the Bills-Chiefs game this week. Here are the four Buffalo players (and one coach) most responsible for the Week 6 win vs. the Chiefs.
SkySports
Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins QB preparing to start Week Seven game against Pittsburgh Steelers after clearing concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing this week as the team's starter for their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his return to the football field after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa began football activities last week and cleared the protocol on Saturday, but remained...
Week 7 NFL power rankings: Are New York Jets and Giants worthy of joining Buffalo Bills in Top 10?
You already know the Buffalo Bills are among the NFL's elite. But have both the New York Jets and Giants worked their way into the top of the poll?
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs-49ers Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
In Week 7, the Chiefs and 49ers will look to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time this season. Patrick Mahomes, who lost 24-20 to the Bills last week, came up short in his first time being installed as a home underdog. Kansas City is 2-1 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) on the road this season and faces a 49ers squad that is 6-0 ATS over its last six games at Levi’s Stadium.
Clayton News Daily
Week 7 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
During the NFL season, I walk through the player pool for each team to get a feel for their offense. Unfortunately, injury news isn’t clear on Tuesday, so many players’ health will change by game time on Sunday. I’ll do another update later in the week. Here are some running backs whose status is in flux early in the week:
Clayton News Daily
Prove-it intersection pits Falcons, Bengals in pass-fail test
The Bengals were 0-3 this season in games that went down to the final possession until Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase turned the tide for Cincinnati last week at New Orleans. Head coach Zac Taylor said the game-winning score and subsequent defensive stand shifted the energy for the Bengals (3-3) entering Sunday's date with the surprising Atlanta Falcons (3-3).
Clayton News Daily
Tua Tagovailoa Shares Frightening Details From Night of Concussion
Tua Tagovailoa shared with the media on Wednesday that while he remembers the night he sustained a concussion against the Bengals, there is a blank spot he cannot recall. He said he remembers up until when he was tackled. But being carted off? No. Tagovailoa added he was unconscious at some point, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the quarterback did remember the ambulance trip and the hospital.
Clayton News Daily
Panthers Name PJ Walker Starting Quarterback for Buccaneers Game
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Wednesday that quarterback PJ Walker will start against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Walker getting the starting nod marks the first time in his career that he will start in back-to-back games. Wilks also stated that Jacob Eason will serve as the backup quarterback to Walker.
Clayton News Daily
Travis Kelce Wants Chiefs to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The rumors surrounding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been nonstop ever since the season started and the Chiefs are said to be just one of the teams in the mix. The rumors of Kansas City signing Beckham got a jolt of life Tuesday when it was reported that the team restructured Travis Kelce’s contract to make cap room.
NFL insider praises Giants, Jets rookies following big Week 6 wins
Peter King knows a thing or two because he’s seen a thing or two. Now an insider for NBC Sports, King rose through the ranks as New York Giants beat writer for Newsday from 1985 to 1989. In his latest Football America in Morning column, King made sure to...
Clayton News Daily
Big Ben on Brady: ‘It Didn’t Look Like He Wanted to Be Out There’
View the original article to see embedded media. Tom Brady’s Sunday outing against the Steelers was not a pretty one. The Buccaneers’ offense struggled to get anything going against a banged-up Steelers defense, and, at one point, he was caught on camera berating his offensive line to try to inject some life into them—but to no avail.
Clayton News Daily
Commanders Respond to Fan’s Embarrassing Bounced Check Story
During the Commanders’ 28–22 Week 1 win over the Jaguars, Washington fan Drew Shipley entered and won the team’s 50/50 raffle at the game. Shipley won the money on Sept. 11, but didn’t receive the check for $14,822 until Oct. 13. He, then, went to his credit union to deposit the check, but it was bounced four days later. His bank account went negative and, on top of that, he owed a $15 back check fee.
Clayton News Daily
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
