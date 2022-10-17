TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While later school start times can benefit middle and high school students, elementary school kids do just fine with an earlier wake-up call, according to new research. An earlier bell in elementary school may mean less sleep, but it doesn't affect learning for those children, according to research in a pair of studies published Oct. 13 in the journal Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis. ...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO