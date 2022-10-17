ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
CBS News

China imposes new COVID-19 lockdowns as cases triple ahead of Communist Party congress

Beijing — Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week. The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China's Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk: China wanted me to promise no Starlink in China, disapproved of it in Ukraine

Billionaire Elon Musk recently admitted he caught the ire of the Chinese government for activating Starlink satellite internet services for Ukraine and has been pressured to avoid offering such services in China. Musk covered a range of topics in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday, including his business...
CBS News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns China wants to seize Taiwan on "faster timeline"

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Monday that Beijing is speeding up its plans to reunite with Taiwan, by force if necessary. Chinese President Xi Jinping also said Sunday that the "wheels of history are rolling on towards China's reunification." He added, "We reserve the option of taking all measures necessary." John Dickerson spoke with Amy Celico, a principal at the Albright Stonebridge Group who specializes in Chinese affairs.
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
France 24

‘Let it rot’: Once-flourishing middle class faces end of ‘Chinese Dream’

An ever-growing middle class has been emblematic of China’s ascent ever since Deng Xiaoping kicked off the country’s economic transformation in the 1980s. That progress now risks being reversed as millions of people in China face rising living costs, fierce professional competition, a real estate bubble and sluggish growth.
International Business Times

When Chinese Protesters Came Up Against Xi's Security Machine

Jack Yao, a Chinese Communist Party member, never wanted to be an activist. Having escaped rural poverty and joined Beijing's middle classes through decades of study and work, he saw himself as a patriotic poster child of the party's successful rule. Yet the 43-year-old's life has been upended since he...
CNN

China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power

Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
The Atlantic

China’s Mistakes Can Be America’s Gain

Xi Jinping should be enjoying his final days in charge of China. For decades now, the Chinese Communist Party has regularly replaced its senior leadership—a system crucial to the nation’s success—and after 10 years in power, Xi would be due to step aside and allow a new team to guide the country’s future. But when the country’s top cadres meet in Beijing on October 16 for the 20th Party Congress, Xi is widely expected to break precedent and extend his rule for at least another five years.
CNN

See why China's threat to Taiwan is 'huge and immediate'

China now boasts the world's largest navy, with some of the newest and most powerful warships afloat. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has vowed to bring Taiwan, a self-governed island of 24 million people, under Beijing's control - by force if necessary. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
Vice

Hong Kong Protester Dragged Into Chinese Consulate in UK and Beaten Up

Several men who appeared to work for the Chinese government attacked an activist protesting against China’s ruling Communist Party at the Chinese consulate in Manchester on Sunday, when China began a key political meeting expected to hand the country’s strongman leader Xi Jinping an unprecedented third term. A...

