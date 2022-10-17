Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
China imposes new COVID-19 lockdowns as cases triple ahead of Communist Party congress
Beijing — Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week. The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China's Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
americanmilitarynews.com
Elon Musk: China wanted me to promise no Starlink in China, disapproved of it in Ukraine
Billionaire Elon Musk recently admitted he caught the ire of the Chinese government for activating Starlink satellite internet services for Ukraine and has been pressured to avoid offering such services in China. Musk covered a range of topics in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday, including his business...
China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy
The Chinese government also delayed the release of third-quarter GDP data on Tuesday without providing a reason.
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
Putin forced to endure a 7-minute rant from a close ally who appeared to rebuke the Russian leader and demanded he shows respect
The president of Tajikistan, a firm ally of Russia, appeared to berate Putin at a summit. Emomali Rahmon said: "We have history, culture, we love, we want to be respected." The remarkable outburst at Putin indicates that the Russian leader's influence could be waning. The president of Tajikistan – a...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns China wants to seize Taiwan on "faster timeline"
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Monday that Beijing is speeding up its plans to reunite with Taiwan, by force if necessary. Chinese President Xi Jinping also said Sunday that the "wheels of history are rolling on towards China's reunification." He added, "We reserve the option of taking all measures necessary." John Dickerson spoke with Amy Celico, a principal at the Albright Stonebridge Group who specializes in Chinese affairs.
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
France 24
‘Let it rot’: Once-flourishing middle class faces end of ‘Chinese Dream’
An ever-growing middle class has been emblematic of China’s ascent ever since Deng Xiaoping kicked off the country’s economic transformation in the 1980s. That progress now risks being reversed as millions of people in China face rising living costs, fierce professional competition, a real estate bubble and sluggish growth.
International Business Times
When Chinese Protesters Came Up Against Xi's Security Machine
Jack Yao, a Chinese Communist Party member, never wanted to be an activist. Having escaped rural poverty and joined Beijing's middle classes through decades of study and work, he saw himself as a patriotic poster child of the party's successful rule. Yet the 43-year-old's life has been upended since he...
China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power
Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
These are 4 key points from Xi's speech at the Chinese Communist Party congress
President Xi Jinping kicked off the twice-a-decade summit with remarks that touched on COVID, Taiwan, economic policy and more. It is widely expected his rule will be extended beyond two terms.
China’s Mistakes Can Be America’s Gain
Xi Jinping should be enjoying his final days in charge of China. For decades now, the Chinese Communist Party has regularly replaced its senior leadership—a system crucial to the nation’s success—and after 10 years in power, Xi would be due to step aside and allow a new team to guide the country’s future. But when the country’s top cadres meet in Beijing on October 16 for the 20th Party Congress, Xi is widely expected to break precedent and extend his rule for at least another five years.
See why China's threat to Taiwan is 'huge and immediate'
China now boasts the world's largest navy, with some of the newest and most powerful warships afloat. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has vowed to bring Taiwan, a self-governed island of 24 million people, under Beijing's control - by force if necessary. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
A 100-person fistfight broke out at a restaurant in a Tokyo skyscraper when a gang met to celebrate a member getting out of prison: reports
The 100 customers are believed to be members of a local gang that booked out the entire restaurant, Japanese media reported.
A quiet US move in the Mediterranean may help put more pressure on Russia, but not everyone in NATO is happy about it
The US lifted its 35-year-old arms embargo on the Republic of Cyprus in September. That could allow Cyprus to receive modern US arms and to send its Russian-made weapons to Ukraine. But the US decision has rankled Turkey, which is at odds with NATO ally Greece over the island. In...
Hong Kong Protester Dragged Into Chinese Consulate in UK and Beaten Up
Several men who appeared to work for the Chinese government attacked an activist protesting against China’s ruling Communist Party at the Chinese consulate in Manchester on Sunday, when China began a key political meeting expected to hand the country’s strongman leader Xi Jinping an unprecedented third term. A...
