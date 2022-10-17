ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Nigeria floods toll has passed 600: government

More than 600 people are now known to have perished in the worst floods in a decade in Nigeria, according to a new toll released Sunday. The disaster had also forced more than 1.3 million from their homes, said a statement by Nigeria's ministry of humanitarian affairs, released on Twitter.
France 24

‘It’s never been this bad’: Floods in Nigeria submerge entire communities

Nigeria experienced its worst flooding in a decade this October, resulting in the deaths of at least 600 people. With homes and public buildings inundated, more than a million people have been displaced. According to our Observer, who has been helping impacted communities, the floods have had wide-ranging effects –from food insecurity to fuel shortages.
France 24

Chad declares state of emergency as flooding affects over a million people

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby declared a state of emergency on Wednesday over flooding that is affecting more than a million people in the central African country. Floods are not uncommon during Chad's rainy season, which usually runs from May to October in its southern regions. But this year the rains came early and were the heaviest in decades.
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
ARTnews

A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds

The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 567-Million-Year-Old Animal That Looked Like a Leaf

Discover the 567-Million-Year-Old Animal That Looked Like a Leaf. 567 million years ago, the planet looked considerably different from its current form. The little strip of dry land that was available was bare and desolate. Life only existed in the oceans, teeming with numerous multicellular organisms that occasionally formed colonies. However, with time, various life forms began to appear, and multicellular organisms became more commonplace. One of the earliest multicellular organisms that appeared on the prehistoric seafloor of the Precambrian earth was Dickinsonia, a flat soft-bodied animal that looked like a leaf.
BBC

Cost of living: Somali community struggles to send money abroad

The cost of living crisis is leaving some communities struggling to send money back to families overseas, the BBC has found. Some of Bristol's Somali community have drastically reduced amounts they send to families in Somalia and Somaliland. The US dollar is used in those countries and after the pound...
France 24

Zahedan's 'Bloody Friday': Reconstructing a massacre in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan Province

The bloodiest day of Iran's protests to date came on September 30 in Zahedan, Iran. Security forces opened fire after Friday prayers, killing at least 66 people. People are calling the massacre Zahedan's "Bloody Friday" after tensions rose to a breaking point in the capital of Iran's poorest province. With help from eyewitnesses and videos shared online, we have pieced together what happened.
International Business Times

Ethiopian And Eritrean Forces Seize Key Tigrayan City, Say Rebels

Tigrayan rebels said Tuesday that Ethiopian and Eritrean forces had seized a key Tigrayan city, a move coinciding with UN warnings of a spiralling conflict and an "utterly staggering" toll on civilians. "These invading forces have taken control for the moment of some areas including Shire," the Tigray Central Command...
France 24

Climate change puts a billion children at 'extremely high risk'

Some one billion children are at "extremely high risk" due to climate change harms, a rights group warned on Wednesday, adding that youths' living standards failed to improve in the last decade. The KidsRights index, based on figures supplied by UN agencies, also said more than one-third of the world's...
The Guardian

Billionaire Mo Ibrahim attacks ‘hypocrisy’ over Africa’s gas

One of Africa’s richest entrepreneurs, the telecoms billionaire Mo Ibrahim, has criticised developed countries for seeking to dissuade African nations from exploiting their vast reserves of gas. Ibrahim told the Guardian in an interview: “We need a balanced and a fair policy for everybody. Gas can be useful to...
The New Humanitarian

Nigeria’s #EndSARS struggle endures

Two years ago, Nigerian youths were taking to the streets in huge demonstrations against police brutality, triggered by the repeated deaths of young men at the hands of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) – a notoriously brutal and lawless unit. What became known as #EndSARS was groundbreaking, reverberating throughout...

Comments / 0

Community Policy