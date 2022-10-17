Discover the 567-Million-Year-Old Animal That Looked Like a Leaf. 567 million years ago, the planet looked considerably different from its current form. The little strip of dry land that was available was bare and desolate. Life only existed in the oceans, teeming with numerous multicellular organisms that occasionally formed colonies. However, with time, various life forms began to appear, and multicellular organisms became more commonplace. One of the earliest multicellular organisms that appeared on the prehistoric seafloor of the Precambrian earth was Dickinsonia, a flat soft-bodied animal that looked like a leaf.

1 DAY AGO