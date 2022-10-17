Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Nigeria floods toll has passed 600: government
More than 600 people are now known to have perished in the worst floods in a decade in Nigeria, according to a new toll released Sunday. The disaster had also forced more than 1.3 million from their homes, said a statement by Nigeria's ministry of humanitarian affairs, released on Twitter.
Death toll from Nigerian floods tops 500 - ministries
LOKOJA, Nigeria Oct 14 (Reuters) - Widespread flooding has killed more than 500 people in Nigeria, left around 90,000 homes under water and blocked food and fuel supplies, two government ministries said on Friday.
France 24
‘It’s never been this bad’: Floods in Nigeria submerge entire communities
Nigeria experienced its worst flooding in a decade this October, resulting in the deaths of at least 600 people. With homes and public buildings inundated, more than a million people have been displaced. According to our Observer, who has been helping impacted communities, the floods have had wide-ranging effects –from food insecurity to fuel shortages.
France 24
Chad declares state of emergency as flooding affects over a million people
Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby declared a state of emergency on Wednesday over flooding that is affecting more than a million people in the central African country. Floods are not uncommon during Chad's rainy season, which usually runs from May to October in its southern regions. But this year the rains came early and were the heaviest in decades.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
‘Modern-day slavery’: Kenyan domestic workers tell of abuse in Saudi Arabia
Kenyan government urged to act as migrant housekeepers complain of physical, mental and sexual abuse in Gulf state
British mother, 46, becomes fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh
A British mother has become the fourth member of her family to die in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning while visiting relatives in Bangladesh. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, has died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the mystery suspected poisoning, the Cardiff Bangladeshi Society confirmed.
‘More bullets, more bloodshed’: Haiti aid groups warn against request for foreign forces
Medical NGOs and activists have said that calling in military intervention risks escalating brutal Port-au-Prince violence
‘Why should I pay for you to have a child?’ This is the state of the debate on childcare right now | Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
A fair and successful society respects and takes care of its young citizens, as well as their parents, says the Guardian columnist Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
Uganda locks down two districts amid Ebola outbreak: President orders night curfew, bans personal travel and shuts markets, bars and churches as fears grow over spread of killer virus
Two districts in Uganda have entered an immediate 21-day lockdown which will include a nightly curfew, travel bans and the closure of places of worship in a bid to stem the spread of a new wave of Ebola. President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday he would impose an overnight curfew...
A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds
The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 567-Million-Year-Old Animal That Looked Like a Leaf
Discover the 567-Million-Year-Old Animal That Looked Like a Leaf. 567 million years ago, the planet looked considerably different from its current form. The little strip of dry land that was available was bare and desolate. Life only existed in the oceans, teeming with numerous multicellular organisms that occasionally formed colonies. However, with time, various life forms began to appear, and multicellular organisms became more commonplace. One of the earliest multicellular organisms that appeared on the prehistoric seafloor of the Precambrian earth was Dickinsonia, a flat soft-bodied animal that looked like a leaf.
BBC
Cost of living: Somali community struggles to send money abroad
The cost of living crisis is leaving some communities struggling to send money back to families overseas, the BBC has found. Some of Bristol's Somali community have drastically reduced amounts they send to families in Somalia and Somaliland. The US dollar is used in those countries and after the pound...
France 24
Zahedan's 'Bloody Friday': Reconstructing a massacre in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan Province
The bloodiest day of Iran's protests to date came on September 30 in Zahedan, Iran. Security forces opened fire after Friday prayers, killing at least 66 people. People are calling the massacre Zahedan's "Bloody Friday" after tensions rose to a breaking point in the capital of Iran's poorest province. With help from eyewitnesses and videos shared online, we have pieced together what happened.
International Business Times
Ethiopian And Eritrean Forces Seize Key Tigrayan City, Say Rebels
Tigrayan rebels said Tuesday that Ethiopian and Eritrean forces had seized a key Tigrayan city, a move coinciding with UN warnings of a spiralling conflict and an "utterly staggering" toll on civilians. "These invading forces have taken control for the moment of some areas including Shire," the Tigray Central Command...
France 24
Climate change puts a billion children at 'extremely high risk'
Some one billion children are at "extremely high risk" due to climate change harms, a rights group warned on Wednesday, adding that youths' living standards failed to improve in the last decade. The KidsRights index, based on figures supplied by UN agencies, also said more than one-third of the world's...
Billionaire Mo Ibrahim attacks ‘hypocrisy’ over Africa’s gas
One of Africa’s richest entrepreneurs, the telecoms billionaire Mo Ibrahim, has criticised developed countries for seeking to dissuade African nations from exploiting their vast reserves of gas. Ibrahim told the Guardian in an interview: “We need a balanced and a fair policy for everybody. Gas can be useful to...
Nigeria’s #EndSARS struggle endures
Two years ago, Nigerian youths were taking to the streets in huge demonstrations against police brutality, triggered by the repeated deaths of young men at the hands of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) – a notoriously brutal and lawless unit. What became known as #EndSARS was groundbreaking, reverberating throughout...
Burundi’s Gatumba massacre offers a window into the past and future of the DRC conflict
For nearly three decades, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been embroiled in violence. Millions of people have been killed and an estimated 5.6 million others displaced by civil wars, local feuds and cross-border conflicts. The neighbouring countries of Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda have been locked into this ongoing cycle, too.
