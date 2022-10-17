Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Two Huge Grizzly Bears Attack and Kill Another in Yellowstone National Park
Back in May, photos surfaced of a blood-curdling attack involving a big grizzly bear killing a younger, smaller bear in Yellowstone National Park. First, only the photos made the rounds. But now the Instagram page Nature is Metal has released video footage of the fight, which is honestly hard to watch due to its ruthless nature.
Grizzly Bear And Young Bison Fight It Out In Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is home to absolutely incredible sights, from beautiful mountain landscapes to erupting geysers, while supporting an ecosystem of some of nature’s coolest animals. And while we sometimes like to pretend those animals cohabitate and get along like Winnie The Pooh, the reality is very, very different.
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Glacier National Park Hikers Attempting to Outrun Bear
In a recent video, hikers in Glacier National Park had an unexpected twist to their trip when they discovered a meandering bear was following them. The clip has since gone viral on social media, showing the group trying to outrun the beast. As we transition from summer to fall, more...
Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam
Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Nathalie Orozco for Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
LOOK: This Massive Grizzly Bear Den May Have the Best View in Idaho
Some photos of a high-end grizzly bear den are making the rounds on the internet, giving a candid look at how they spend their hibernation. Before grizzly bears hibernate, they gain weight to help them survive the winter. Some might wonder what features are important for grizzlies as they seek den sites that will protect them through the cold months. The Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake had the answer. “The view of course!” they quipped on Friday.
Body Discovered at Arches National Park Identified
The body, recently discovered within Utah’s Arches National Park (ARCH), has finally been identified as a Virginia woman. Found over the weekend of October 1-2, Arches park rangers and Grand County, Utah deputies recovered the woman’s body from the popular Devils Garden area of the national park. Kaitlyn Thomas, ARCH spokeswoman, says the body was located before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
marthastewart.com
The Most Scenic Hiking Trails in the U.S. for Fall Foliage
There's nothing quite like taking to the Great Outdoors for a hike. Not only does it allow you to get exercise and fresh air, but it also exposes you to the most serene sights on foot. And that's especially true during the fall, when leaf peeping season is at its prime and trees are splashed with hues of red, orange, and yellow. Here are 10 must-see hiking trails across the country that are worth experiencing—or planning a trip for—this autumn.
activenorcal.com
Hiker Goes NUTS Watching Bear Cross Treacherous River in Yosemite National Park
When we visit the wilderness, we’re visiting the home of the vast wildlife that lives there. From birds to deer to mountain lions and squirrels, they enjoy the surroundings of the wilderness all day everyday. So when hikers see something that might seem crazy to us, it’s actually business as usual to the wildlife.
US National Parks Are Making One Major Visitation Change
US National Parks have had an interesting past few years, forcing many parks to institute a rule change. In recent years, 44 of the most well-known parks received record-breaking visitor counts. Six of these parks had just seen their highest-ever count the previous year, according to NPS. Additionally, out of...
Woman reportedly survives 3 nights lost in brutal Colorado terrain
"I believe in mind over body. If you let yourself start to panic, it all goes down hill from there," said 50-year-old Jiji Oh, a woman who spent three nights lost in the unforgiving Colorado wilderness. Oh traveled from her home in Houston, Texas to Steamboat Springs on a whim...
advnture.com
15 amazing Yosemite National Park facts
These 15 amazing Yosemite National Park facts are bound to have you planning your itinerary for your first (or next) visit to this spellbinding natural wonder. Yosemite National Park is world-renowned by hikers, rock climbers and globetrotters, so there has to be something special about it, right? Turns out there’s a whole slew of fascinating facts about Yosemite, from its dazzling geology to its diverse plants, people and how it got its name. These 15 amazing Yosemite National Park facts are bound to have you planning your itinerary for your first (or next) visit to this spellbinding natural wonder.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Glacier National Park's Going-To-The-Sun Road Closes Sunday Night
Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park will close for the season this Sunday at midnight. The Going-to-the-Sun Road typically closes each year on or before the third Monday in October, depending on road and weather conditions. On October 1, the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road closed for the season to...
Bull Elk Nearly Walks Right Into Bowhunter’s Arrow For Shockingly Close Shot
Just because I’ve never been on an elk hunt doesn’t mean I don’t know exactly how I’d have acted in this situation…. I’d have absolutely freaked out, spooked it off, and possibly ended up on the bad side of a elk charge. Which is why...
Watch mountain lion enjoy a moment of playtime with swing on Colorado hiking trail
The big cat was spotted on a trail camera taking a break from its nocturnal hunting
activenorcal.com
Caught-on-Camera: Bear Sings in a Tree in Yosemite National Park
Wildlife encounters can be frequent for any visitor to Yosemite National Park, especially during a pandemic that has forced officials to admit only half the regular human traffic on a given day. But seeing a bear sing high up in a tree? Well, that’s just rare. A bear was...
Road Closures Coming to Canyonlands National Park this Fall: What to Know
November 7 – 10 Closures will occur Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 AM to 4 PM. Please note that these closures apply to all methods of road use, not just vehicles. All use, including mountain bikes, motorcycles, four-wheel-drive vehicles and hikers, will be prohibited during closures. But Shafer Trail Road will reopen for public use at 4 p.m. each Thursday and stay open through weekends. Then, the road will close again at 7:30 a.m. Monday mornings.
Man's Reaction to Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park Is Incredible
Yeah we would've high-tailed it out of there.
This New Glacier Bay National Park Wildlife Study May Give Major Insights Into Parks With ‘Low Visitation’
More people have been flooding Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve to watch its abundance of wildlife in recent years. And it’s causing an ironic consequence. According to a study by the University of Washington and the National Park Service, the jolt in attendance is actually scaring away the animals. Most people are spending time on the shorelines as they go to and from tour boats. And unfortunately, that’s where the majority of the wildlife forage and nest. Thanks to the crowds, most of the creatures are moving further into the park. And when people head to the backcountry areas, the animals intentionally avoid them.
Comments / 0