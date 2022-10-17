ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Outsider.com

LOOK: This Massive Grizzly Bear Den May Have the Best View in Idaho

Some photos of a high-end grizzly bear den are making the rounds on the internet, giving a candid look at how they spend their hibernation. Before grizzly bears hibernate, they gain weight to help them survive the winter. Some might wonder what features are important for grizzlies as they seek den sites that will protect them through the cold months. The Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake had the answer. “The view of course!” they quipped on Friday.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Body Discovered at Arches National Park Identified

The body, recently discovered within Utah’s Arches National Park (ARCH), has finally been identified as a Virginia woman. Found over the weekend of October 1-2, Arches park rangers and Grand County, Utah deputies recovered the woman’s body from the popular Devils Garden area of the national park. Kaitlyn Thomas, ARCH spokeswoman, says the body was located before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
marthastewart.com

The Most Scenic Hiking Trails in the U.S. for Fall Foliage

There's nothing quite like taking to the Great Outdoors for a hike. Not only does it allow you to get exercise and fresh air, but it also exposes you to the most serene sights on foot. And that's especially true during the fall, when leaf peeping season is at its prime and trees are splashed with hues of red, orange, and yellow. Here are 10 must-see hiking trails across the country that are worth experiencing—or planning a trip for—this autumn.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

US National Parks Are Making One Major Visitation Change

US National Parks have had an interesting past few years, forcing many parks to institute a rule change. In recent years, 44 of the most well-known parks received record-breaking visitor counts. Six of these parks had just seen their highest-ever count the previous year, according to NPS. Additionally, out of...
MAINE STATE
advnture.com

15 amazing Yosemite National Park facts

These 15 amazing Yosemite National Park facts are bound to have you planning your itinerary for your first (or next) visit to this spellbinding natural wonder. Yosemite National Park is world-renowned by hikers, rock climbers and globetrotters, so there has to be something special about it, right? Turns out there’s a whole slew of fascinating facts about Yosemite, from its dazzling geology to its diverse plants, people and how it got its name. These 15 amazing Yosemite National Park facts are bound to have you planning your itinerary for your first (or next) visit to this spellbinding natural wonder.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nationalparkstraveler.org

Glacier National Park's Going-To-The-Sun Road Closes Sunday Night

Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park will close for the season this Sunday at midnight. The Going-to-the-Sun Road typically closes each year on or before the third Monday in October, depending on road and weather conditions. On October 1, the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road closed for the season to...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Road Closures Coming to Canyonlands National Park this Fall: What to Know

November 7 – 10 Closures will occur Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 AM to 4 PM. Please note that these closures apply to all methods of road use, not just vehicles. All use, including mountain bikes, motorcycles, four-wheel-drive vehicles and hikers, will be prohibited during closures. But Shafer Trail Road will reopen for public use at 4 p.m. each Thursday and stay open through weekends. Then, the road will close again at 7:30 a.m. Monday mornings.
MOAB, UT
Outsider.com

This New Glacier Bay National Park Wildlife Study May Give Major Insights Into Parks With ‘Low Visitation’

More people have been flooding Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve to watch its abundance of wildlife in recent years. And it’s causing an ironic consequence. According to a study by the University of Washington and the National Park Service, the jolt in attendance is actually scaring away the animals. Most people are spending time on the shorelines as they go to and from tour boats. And unfortunately, that’s where the majority of the wildlife forage and nest. Thanks to the crowds, most of the creatures are moving further into the park. And when people head to the backcountry areas, the animals intentionally avoid them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy