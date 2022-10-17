ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

KHON2

Sensitive places bill for open carry advances on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than a dozen people on Hawaii Island are approved to carry firearms in public so far, but where they can carry guns is still being negotiated. The Hawaii County Council is poised to pass a bill that prevents guns from being brought to sensitive places.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
HILO, HI
airwaysmag.com

United Airlines to Suspend Hilo, Hawaii Route

DALLAS – United Airlines (UA) filed plans over the weekend to discontinue service to Hilo, Hawaii, effective January 7. The UA service cut to Hilo International Airport (ITO) was first spotted in Cirium timetables and later verified by a carrier official to thepointsguy.com. Historically, UA has flown to ITO...
HILO, HI
yourmileagemayvary.net

United Airlines: Hilo’s Last Nonstop Route To The Mainland To End

United Airlines has filed plans to end the only nonstop flight between Hilo, HI and the U.S. mainland. The route has been running since 2011. The discontinuation of the flight between Hilo International Airport (ITO), located on the east side of the Island of Hawaii, and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), will go into effect on January 7, 2023.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Deadline to register for Downtown Hilo Christmas Light Parade is Oct. 21

The East Hawaiʻi Lions Clubs wants to remind everyone that registration for the 2022 Downtown Hilo Christmas Light Parade ends Oct. 21. The parade will be held on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. and feature live holiday music by marching bands from Keaʻau High, Waiākea High, Hilo Intermediate and Hilo High.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire

WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Neighbors of overcrowded jail in residential area of Hilo want it relocated

From a home in a residential neighborhood in Hilo, a woman could see a convicted sex offender, stark naked, exposing himself in a bay window of the Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center. Residents told harrowing stories of police searching in their yards for escaped inmates and corrections officers chambering rounds...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public assistance needed in search of 17-year-old runaway girl

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Garmon-Mercado was last seen in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo, on Oct. 14 at 4:25 p.m. wearing a grey hoody sweater, black shorts, blue slippers and carrying a book in her hand.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Post Office closed after minor damage from earthquakes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the past 48 hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reported over 150 aftershocks in the Pahala region as of Sunday, Oct. 16. Earlier on Friday, one Post Office on Big Island had closed down indefinitely due to the volcanoes restless activity. According to the United States Postal Service Pahala Post Office, they […]
PAHALA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek help finding 15-year-old runaway

A 15-year-old girl previously reported as a runaway and located last week has run away again, Hawai‘i police reported this morning. Uilani Ahuna was last seen around 8 p.m. on Friday on the 1100 block of Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and floral print bike shorts.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seek public help finding missing Mountain View woman

Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a Mountain View woman reported missing. Thirty-six-year-old Manaolanalani L. Benford was last seen two weeks ago in the Mountain View area. She is described as Polynesian with a dark complexion, 5 feet 5 inches, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Changes To Kalanianaʻole Traffic Flow Announced

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Officials are opening Banyan Way to one-way traffic, turning right off of Kalanianaʻole Street, to alleviate the traffic out of Keaukaha. Hawaiʻi County officials on Wednesday announced they are making changes to the Kalanianaʻole traffic flow in order to alleviate congestion. From the...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Teen dies after collision in Captain Cook area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified the 18-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the incident took place on Napo’opo’o Road when Maui Ellis-Noa ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a large tree. Ellis-Noa was then taken to a hospital […]
CAPTAIN COOK, HI

