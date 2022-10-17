United Airlines has filed plans to end the only nonstop flight between Hilo, HI and the U.S. mainland. The route has been running since 2011. The discontinuation of the flight between Hilo International Airport (ITO), located on the east side of the Island of Hawaii, and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), will go into effect on January 7, 2023.

