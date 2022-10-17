Read full article on original website
KHON2
Sensitive places bill for open carry advances on Big Island
HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than a dozen people on Hawaii Island are approved to carry firearms in public so far, but where they can carry guns is still being negotiated. The Hawaii County Council is poised to pass a bill that prevents guns from being brought to sensitive places.
KITV.com
Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
bigislandnow.com
‘They acted on instinct’: County official praises lifeguards who pulled body from Hilo public pool
Tuesday morning at Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Stadium started as any other day. Four lifeguards arrived at 6:30 a.m., beginning their routine of walking around the county facility in Hilo to check for vandalism, theft and break-ins because the area has a history of this kind of crime. Around...
airwaysmag.com
United Airlines to Suspend Hilo, Hawaii Route
DALLAS – United Airlines (UA) filed plans over the weekend to discontinue service to Hilo, Hawaii, effective January 7. The UA service cut to Hilo International Airport (ITO) was first spotted in Cirium timetables and later verified by a carrier official to thepointsguy.com. Historically, UA has flown to ITO...
yourmileagemayvary.net
United Airlines: Hilo’s Last Nonstop Route To The Mainland To End
United Airlines has filed plans to end the only nonstop flight between Hilo, HI and the U.S. mainland. The route has been running since 2011. The discontinuation of the flight between Hilo International Airport (ITO), located on the east side of the Island of Hawaii, and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), will go into effect on January 7, 2023.
‘The Most Important Decision’: Hawaii Police Commission Ponders Criteria For New Chief
With the resignation of Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, the Big Island becomes the fourth county since 2019 to undertake the process of filling the critical law enforcement leadership position. The role of police chief in any county is a powerful position. Replacing a chief requires volunteer members...
bigislandnow.com
Deadline to register for Downtown Hilo Christmas Light Parade is Oct. 21
The East Hawaiʻi Lions Clubs wants to remind everyone that registration for the 2022 Downtown Hilo Christmas Light Parade ends Oct. 21. The parade will be held on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. and feature live holiday music by marching bands from Keaʻau High, Waiākea High, Hilo Intermediate and Hilo High.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police investigating after body discovered at bottom of public pool
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a body at the bottom of a Hilo pool on Tuesday. Officials said county lifeguards found the body at the Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium earlier in the morning. The Hawaii Police Department and Hawaii Fire Department...
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
bigislandvideonews.com
$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
bigislandnow.com
FEMA to reimburse Hawai’i County $1.2 million for expenses fighting 2021 Mana Road fire
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized $1.2 million in reimbursement to the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department for expenses incurred in fighting the largest brushfire on record on the Big Island, according to a FEMA news release issued today. The 2021 Mana Road fire in Waimea started on July...
bigislandnow.com
Neighbors of overcrowded jail in residential area of Hilo want it relocated
From a home in a residential neighborhood in Hilo, a woman could see a convicted sex offender, stark naked, exposing himself in a bay window of the Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center. Residents told harrowing stories of police searching in their yards for escaped inmates and corrections officers chambering rounds...
KITV.com
Experts say a Mauna Loa eruption will happen in the future
HAWAII COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is closely monitoring the Mauna Loa volcano for any changes. Officials said they cannot pinpoint an exact time when it might erupt, however they are anticipating a potential eruption.
bigislandnow.com
Public assistance needed in search of 17-year-old runaway girl
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Garmon-Mercado was last seen in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo, on Oct. 14 at 4:25 p.m. wearing a grey hoody sweater, black shorts, blue slippers and carrying a book in her hand.
bigislandnow.com
Alert: Triennial training exercise of simulated disaster to be held Oct. 19 at Hilo Airport
A triennial training exercise that will test response to a simulated disaster scenario will be held at Hilo Airport on Oct. 19, from approximately 9 a.m. through 12 p.m., according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. The exercise tests the airport’s personnel response procedures and capabilities outlined in the...
Post Office closed after minor damage from earthquakes
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the past 48 hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reported over 150 aftershocks in the Pahala region as of Sunday, Oct. 16. Earlier on Friday, one Post Office on Big Island had closed down indefinitely due to the volcanoes restless activity. According to the United States Postal Service Pahala Post Office, they […]
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek help finding 15-year-old runaway
A 15-year-old girl previously reported as a runaway and located last week has run away again, Hawai‘i police reported this morning. Uilani Ahuna was last seen around 8 p.m. on Friday on the 1100 block of Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and floral print bike shorts.
bigislandnow.com
Police seek public help finding missing Mountain View woman
Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a Mountain View woman reported missing. Thirty-six-year-old Manaolanalani L. Benford was last seen two weeks ago in the Mountain View area. She is described as Polynesian with a dark complexion, 5 feet 5 inches, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
bigislandvideonews.com
Changes To Kalanianaʻole Traffic Flow Announced
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Officials are opening Banyan Way to one-way traffic, turning right off of Kalanianaʻole Street, to alleviate the traffic out of Keaukaha. Hawaiʻi County officials on Wednesday announced they are making changes to the Kalanianaʻole traffic flow in order to alleviate congestion. From the...
Teen dies after collision in Captain Cook area
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified the 18-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the incident took place on Napo’opo’o Road when Maui Ellis-Noa ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a large tree. Ellis-Noa was then taken to a hospital […]
