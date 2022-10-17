ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CBS Chicago

Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
ILLINOIS STATE
westsuburbanjournal.com

With more charges against Madigan, Republicans demand change

SPRINGFIELD | As former House Speaker Michael Madigan faces another corruption charge, Republicans say he still has a major influence on the day-to-day workings of Illinois politics. In March, Madigan was indicted on federal corruption charges including bribery, racketeering, and attempted extortion for allegedly using his official position to corruptly...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing

That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Election 2022: What's the Difference Between Illinois' Treasurer and Comptroller?

In the 2022 general election, Illinois voters will select their statewide office holders, but two offices in particular may stand out when residents look over their ballots. While the offices of attorney general and secretary of state seem simple enough, Illinois is one of only a handful of states that has both a treasurer and a comptroller, with both offices controlling elements of the state’s finances.
ILLINOIS STATE
Eater

Illinois Voters Could Enshrine Labor Rights in State Constitution in November Election

Over the past few years, Chicago has emerged as a city at the forefront of a nationwide influx in labor organizing among hospitality workers, led largely by coffee chain employees at local outposts of Colectivo Coffee, Intelligentsia Coffee, and Starbucks. In November, that union drum could reach a fever pitch when Illinois voters cast their midterm ballots that will include a question asking whether or not they support adding constitutional protections for workers seeking unionization in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30K in mortgage relief

CHICAGO - The state's Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program for homeowners impacted by the pandemic. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity — while homeowners work to regain their financial footing.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

'Don't veer for deer,' Illinois officials say

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Deer mating season is here and deer are become more active at night, making them a greater hazard on the road, Illinois officials say. According to a Wednesday release from the State of Illinois, nearly 15,000 car crashes in the state involved deer in 2021. Of those, nearly 14,000 resulted in damage to the vehicle and almost 600 caused personal injury, with two of them resulting in death.
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Illinois needs to repeal the Safe-T Act

Accused felons released without bail awaiting trial are committing more violence in Cook County. It’s the ugly secret that Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot don’t want to talk about. In the past year ore than 60 suspects awaiting trial released by the system in Cook County have committed murder, killings that could have been prevented had the suspects been incarcerated while awaiting trial.
COOK COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

IL Cops Bust Out-Of-State RV With $3 Million Worth Of Cocaine

Illinois State Police make one of the biggest cocaine busts in Illinois history. Suspicious Vehicle Pulled Over By Illinois State Police. I always like to start out by saying, it's a good idea to avoid actions that will get you arrested. It's definitely not worth it. If you find it necessary to commit a crime, don't bring attention to yourself. That will only get you busted.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Concerns Raised About Amendment 1 Could Open Door To Public Safety Strikes

Some fear Amendment 1, on the Nov. 8 ballot, could lead public safety unions looking to reclaim the right to strike. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify workers’ rights in Illinois. Opponents say that along with raising taxes, the measure could change negotiations for things like police contracts. Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints said if the amendment passes, it will open the door for all kinds of negotiations.
ILLINOIS STATE

