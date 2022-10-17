Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Extreme takeover? Pritzker and Bailey accuse one another of being an extremist who is dangerous to Illinois
Gov. JB Pritzker blasted his Republican challenger as an “extremist” and a “threat to democracy” who “shouldn’t be let anywhere near the governor’s office,” — as state Sen. Darren Bailey countered the Democratic incumbent was the extreme one, and his “arrogant leadership is killing people.”
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
westsuburbanjournal.com
With more charges against Madigan, Republicans demand change
SPRINGFIELD | As former House Speaker Michael Madigan faces another corruption charge, Republicans say he still has a major influence on the day-to-day workings of Illinois politics. In March, Madigan was indicted on federal corruption charges including bribery, racketeering, and attempted extortion for allegedly using his official position to corruptly...
Democrats, Republicans see changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address issues raised by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott...
No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing
That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
A Powerful Pritzker Administration Insider Cashed In as a Consultant
Shortly after she left her state job as a senior adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, longtime political operative Nikki Budzinski collected more than $500,000 in consulting and other fees in 10 months, including more than $80,000 from a Springfield lobbyist Budzinski helped while working for the governor. At least $100,000...
Here's Who is Running for Illinois Secretary of State in the 2022 Election
For the first time in nearly a quarter of century, Illinois will elect a new secretary of state this November after Jesse White announced he would not seek a seventh term in office. White, who replaced former Illinois Gov. George Ryan, had endorsed Cook County Clerk Anna Valencia in the...
Election 2022: What's the Difference Between Illinois' Treasurer and Comptroller?
In the 2022 general election, Illinois voters will select their statewide office holders, but two offices in particular may stand out when residents look over their ballots. While the offices of attorney general and secretary of state seem simple enough, Illinois is one of only a handful of states that has both a treasurer and a comptroller, with both offices controlling elements of the state’s finances.
Illinois governor candidates Pritzker, Bailey debate for last time before election
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey faced off in their final debate before the election in November.
Eater
Illinois Voters Could Enshrine Labor Rights in State Constitution in November Election
Over the past few years, Chicago has emerged as a city at the forefront of a nationwide influx in labor organizing among hospitality workers, led largely by coffee chain employees at local outposts of Colectivo Coffee, Intelligentsia Coffee, and Starbucks. In November, that union drum could reach a fever pitch when Illinois voters cast their midterm ballots that will include a question asking whether or not they support adding constitutional protections for workers seeking unionization in the state.
Are police enforcing expired temporary plates in Missouri and Illinois? What’s the penalty?
ST. LOUIS — When you buy a new car, a temporary license plate allows you to drive it while you title and pay sales taxes and get permanent plates. Missouri and Illinois both have a grace period to drive with them but if you don't meet those deadlines, there may be penalties for you as the driver.
Illinois Democrats deploy campaign cash to defend downstate turf against Republican challengers
EAST ST. LOUIS, Illinois — Republican candidates angling to oust downstate Democrats face a number of strategic disadvantages down the stretch, but still hope national political winds from a Biden backlash can sweep them to power in the statehouse. "The way our economy is right now, people are ready...
Illinois drops mask mandate for healthcare facilities, Governor Pritzker announces
The state of Illinois is changing its COVID-19 requirements at healthcare facilities, Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday.
Here's Who is Running for Illinois Governor in the 2022 Election
We’re less than a month away from the 2022 general election, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will seek reelection against two other candidates. Pritzker, first elected in 2018, is facing opposition from Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey and downstate diesel technician and Air Force veteran Scott Schluter. Here are...
Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30K in mortgage relief
CHICAGO - The state's Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program for homeowners impacted by the pandemic. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity — while homeowners work to regain their financial footing.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Don't veer for deer,' Illinois officials say
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Deer mating season is here and deer are become more active at night, making them a greater hazard on the road, Illinois officials say. According to a Wednesday release from the State of Illinois, nearly 15,000 car crashes in the state involved deer in 2021. Of those, nearly 14,000 resulted in damage to the vehicle and almost 600 caused personal injury, with two of them resulting in death.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois needs to repeal the Safe-T Act
Accused felons released without bail awaiting trial are committing more violence in Cook County. It’s the ugly secret that Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot don’t want to talk about. In the past year ore than 60 suspects awaiting trial released by the system in Cook County have committed murder, killings that could have been prevented had the suspects been incarcerated while awaiting trial.
Did You Receive a Check in the Mail From Illinois' Comptroller? Don't Throw it Out — it's Your Tax Rebate
Did you recently receive a, perhaps, unexpected check in the mail from Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza? It may be in the amount of $50, $100 or even more. You may not have known it was arriving, or filled out the form to get it. But it's real: It's your...
IL Cops Bust Out-Of-State RV With $3 Million Worth Of Cocaine
Illinois State Police make one of the biggest cocaine busts in Illinois history. Suspicious Vehicle Pulled Over By Illinois State Police. I always like to start out by saying, it's a good idea to avoid actions that will get you arrested. It's definitely not worth it. If you find it necessary to commit a crime, don't bring attention to yourself. That will only get you busted.
Effingham Radio
Concerns Raised About Amendment 1 Could Open Door To Public Safety Strikes
Some fear Amendment 1, on the Nov. 8 ballot, could lead public safety unions looking to reclaim the right to strike. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify workers’ rights in Illinois. Opponents say that along with raising taxes, the measure could change negotiations for things like police contracts. Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints said if the amendment passes, it will open the door for all kinds of negotiations.
