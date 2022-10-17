Read full article on original website
Neil deGrasse Tyson debunks Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ plane stunt: ‘His body would splatter’
Neil deGrasse Tyson said Tom Cruise's pilot shouldn't survive the "Top Gun: Maverick" opening stunt. The scientist took to Twitter to explain how the supersonic speeds would've killed him. Tyson also suggested an interesting change to the movie's climactic scenes. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has become a reliable source of...
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
digitalspy.com
Lucy Liu lands next movie role in Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson movie
Lucy Liu has landed her next movie role alongside Marvel star Chris Evans and Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson. According to Deadline, the Kill Bill actress has joined Prime Video's upcoming festive film Red One, which is described as as a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy", though roles and specific plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.
Miles Teller Talks Tom Cruise Delivering On The Top Gun: Maverick Set: ‘I Don’t Know If Anybody Will Ever Really Love Making Movies As Much’
Viewers already know Tom Cruise set the tone on the Top Gun: Maverick set. Countless co-stars have spoken about him setting the bar going back to their pre-production training, but any Cruise fans know his commitment to film comes from his love of the medium. His Maverick co-star Miles Teller could vouch for this consensus. Teller spoke about Cruise’s love for moviemaking while delivering on the Top Gun: Maverick set.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut
Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Has Screened, And The First Reactions Are Online
Is the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe really about to change wit Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam?
TVOvermind
Matt Reeves Has Talked To Several Writers and Directors About Batman Spin-offs
It seems that the world of Batman is going to become bigger in the landscape of live-action films. Of course, we all know about the plethora of upcoming content, such as Joker 2, Penguin, and Arkham Asylum, but Matt Reeves is hoping to dive deeper into the lore of the popular DC hero and his villains. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves is meeting with other writers and directors for potential spin-offs focusing on villains such as Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg. There’s no word on who Reeves met for these roles.
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam:’ Aldis Hodge is Ready for Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl to Board the DCEU
On Wednesday evening, Warner Bros. Discovery held the world premiere of its latest offering: Black Adam. The film has long been expected to usher in a new era for DC Comics on the big screen. And while currently tracking for an impressive opening, it remains to be seen when or if a sequel eventually happens. Still, one cast member is already dreaming of where this new take on the DC Extended Universe could go, and he’s hoping it includes Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl.
NME
Dwayne Johnson spoils ‘Black Adam’ post-credits scene
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed details of the post-credits scene in upcoming DC film Black Adam, a week before its official release. Spoilers ahead. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (House Of Wax), Black Adam stars Johnson as the titular DC villain, alongside Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi and Pierce Brosnan. As...
Director who's been called 'Hollywood's accidental feminist' discusses his new movie
Writer and director Paul Feig joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss his career and his latest Netflix movie "The School for Good and Evil."
Collider
'Black Adam' Producer on the Future of Henry Cavill's Superman
Editor's note: The article below contains spoilers for Black Adam:. Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia has teased what the future may have in store for Henry Cavill's Superman in the DC Extended Universe. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Garcia also talked about the process of reintroducing the Man of Steel in the film.
murphysmultiverse.com
Laurence Fishburne Thinks ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is “Best One” Yet
It feels like it’s been ages since the last John Wick film hit theaters. The saga’s third chapter, Parabellum, was released to critical acclaim in 2019, but audiences won’t be able to see the movie’s sequel until March of 2023. John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally set to debut on May 21st, 2021, but was delayed nearly two years by the global COVID-19 pandemic and star Keanu Reeves’ prior commitments to The Matrix Resurrections. As a result, expectations for the fourthquel have never been higher. Luckily for fans, franchise staple Laurence Fishburne thinks the wait will be well worth it.
Creator and stars of 'The Crown' defend show over claims of insensitivity
The creator of "The Crown" has hit back at criticism of the upcoming new season, insisting he has "enormous sympathy" for the new monarch, King Charles III.
Tulsa King: trailer, release date, cast and all we know about the Sylvester Stallone crime drama
Sylvester Stallone is coming to TV, teaming up with Taylor Sheridan for the mob crime drama Tulsa King, a Paramount Plus original series. While Sheridan is on board as the creator and executive producer, Emmy-winning writer Terence Winter (The Sopranos) is serving as the series showrunner and writer. Tulsa King...
NME
Dreamcatcher – ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us’ review: girl group’s cohesive new record returns to an urgent rock sound
On ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’, Dreamcatcher warned of the devastating effects of climate change, sending out a cry for help and wishing for someone to rescue their home from annihilation. Going into ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us,’ it’s clear that their efforts were in vain. As the day of reckoning approaches, Dreamcatcher mourn their home, but turn grief into action and power – going from hapless civilians to self-assured leaders building the world anew.
ETOnline.com
'Creed III' Trailer: Michael B. Jordan Goes Head-to-Head With Jonathan Majors in Directorial Debut
Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed is back in the ring for the third time, and this round is even more personal than the last. On Tuesday, the highly anticipated trailer for the Jordan-led boxing drama Creed III was released, and fans finally got a proper introduction to Jonathan Majors' Damian.
CNN
