'We can take it, but the children can't': Families left in limbo at the border
Two new Biden administration announcements aimed at discouraging Venezuelans from entering the US through the US-Mexico border have left many migrants in limbo.
How the world's northernmost caves could hold answers to climate change
Award-winning geologist and climate researcher Gina Moseley has led expeditions to some of the world's most remote caves. The samples she collects there can help us understand how the environment is evolving.
Mom says she removed her children from school over soaring food prices
A new immigration policy from the Biden administration and the soaring costs of food and living are leaving Venezuelan migrants looking to get into the US with few options as they remain stuck in countries like Colombia. Journalist Stefano Pozzebon speaks with a migrant mother who is struggling to get her family asylum.
US and Mexico propose 'non-UN international security assistance mission' to Haiti amid humanitarian crisis
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Monday that she will propose the deployment of a "non-UN international security assistance mission" to Haiti.
