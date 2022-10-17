ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Mom says she removed her children from school over soaring food prices

A new immigration policy from the Biden administration and the soaring costs of food and living are leaving Venezuelan migrants looking to get into the US with few options as they remain stuck in countries like Colombia. Journalist Stefano Pozzebon speaks with a migrant mother who is struggling to get her family asylum.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy