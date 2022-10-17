October, the month of frights, sights and terrifying delights. Here in South Jersey, we’ve always known how to get into the Halloween spirit, and this year is no different. It seems that every week a new Halloween themed event, corn maze or haunted attraction pops up, and while you probably wish you could visit them all, there is only so much time until All Hallows Eve.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO