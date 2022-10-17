Read full article on original website
atlanticcityweekly.com
5 places for spooktacular cocktails
As Halloween creeps closer, it’s time to dive into the festivities and start drinking cocktails made specifically for the season. Here are four places to find some spook-tacular cocktails in South Jersey. 1. BourreBourre in Atlantic City has quite the lineup of fun Halloween-themed drinks this October. The Apple...
‘Lilt’ exhibit comes to Hammonton Noyes Museum of Art
A first-time partnership between the Noyes Museum of Art and Philadelphia Sculptors brings more than two dozen sculptures – created through different mediums but all sharing a common theme – to the Noyes Museum of Art at Hammonton’s Kramer Hall. Entitled “Lilt: Rhythmic Sculptures Move Through Space,”...
Nobu at Caesars now accepting dining reservations
Caesars Atlantic City has just announced that Nobu Atlantic City will begin accepting dining reservations via Open Table. The iconic restaurant will serve as the first of its kind in the Atlantic City market, offering a multi-sensory journey transporting guests to a chic and glamorous setting, overlooking the beautiful beach and Atlantic Ocean.
From pumpkin patches and harmless hayrides to hair-raising haunted horrors, we bring you the best of Halloween fun in South Jersey
October, the month of frights, sights and terrifying delights. Here in South Jersey, we’ve always known how to get into the Halloween spirit, and this year is no different. It seems that every week a new Halloween themed event, corn maze or haunted attraction pops up, and while you probably wish you could visit them all, there is only so much time until All Hallows Eve.
At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game
One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.
