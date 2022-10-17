Read full article on original website
UPDATE: All Lanes Open After Crash Involving Tanker on I-10 West Near Louisiana Avenue Exit
UPDATE (3:24 pm.):. According to Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette PD, all lanes are open after the crash involving a tanker on I-10 West near the Louisiana Avenue Exit. According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 18). Lafayette Police...
LPD responding to major vehicle crash on I-10
Lafayette Police officers are responding to a major vehicle crash on I-10.
Food truck destroyed by fire Monday morning in Lafayette
A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday
Morning house fire in Mamou leaves heavy damage, no injuries
An early morning fire in Mamou leaves heavy damage to a home.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
This Lafayette Intersection Desperately Needs a Left Turn Signal
Taking a left turn in Lafayette is traffic torture. With the ever-increasing volume of traffic in the Hub City, making left turns will try your patience as you wait endlessly for a break. When I have to make a left turn in Lafayette, I usually look for the nearest traffic...
The UPS Store, More Business Coming Soon To Carencro
The UPS Store is coming soon to Carencro inside of the Center Square shopping center at 3500 NE Evangeline Thruway, neighboring Great American Cookie Co. As the Carencro area continues to grow in the number of residential rooftops(800+ new homes), more businesses seek to enter the market to capitalize on the growth. Companies like Moreau Physical Therapy, Batteries Plus, and Smoothie King, and many others have taken notice along with The UPS Store to offer Carencro area residents access to the many luxuries that larger cities offer. It wasn’t but just a few short years ago that most of Carencro’s residents had to venture out of the Cro-bubble to eat & shop at their favorite spots in Lafayette. Now, the need to travel out on weekends has drastically decreased, and yet Lafayette city traffic has increased. Go figure!
theadvocate.com
Artists may be evicted from historic Lafayette Sans Souci building due to repairs, rent
Anyone planning to shop for Christmas gifts at the Sans Souci Gallery in downtown Lafayette should do so early this year. The Louisiana Crafts Guild is being evicted from the historic building at 219 E. Vermilion Street in Parc Sans Souci because of a dire need for building repairs, although the guild's administrator maintains hope that the eviction will be delayed until after the holidays.
LPD investigates crash that killed pedestrian
Just before midnight, Lafayette Police Department was on the scene of a fatal crash in the 5100 block of W. Congress St.
postsouth.com
Mid-week freeze watch in effect for south Louisiana: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties are also included.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle Last Night in Lafayette
Sad news to report as a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking alongside a roadway in Lafayette last night. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the accident occurred around 8:21 pm in the 5100 block of W. Congress Street. (That is near the intersection of W. Congress and Le Violon Road.)
theadvocate.com
Duson man struck and killed while walking along West Congress Street
A 43-year-old Duson man was struck and killed while walking alongside West Congress Street Monday night. Ronald Keith Williams Jr. was walking alongside the road in the 5100 block of West Congress Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:21 p.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
‘How could you?’ Indoor playground owner questions why someone would steal from a business that helps young people
Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a children's play arena
Kroger Planning to Buy Albertsons; What Does That Mean For Lafayette Shoppers?
Kroger says they are planning to buy Albertsons as part of a $25 billion deal.
Car Crashes Into Baton Rouge Home After Person in Vehicle Shot
Police in Baton Rouge are investigating a wild incident in the city after a car was shot at and then the vehicle crashed into a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6:00 pm on Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette-based helicopter company signs 10-year extension with BP
PHI Aviation, a Lafayette-based company that has provided helicopter services to oil companies for 40 years, has extended its contract with BP to provide helicopter transportation services for BP’s energy exploration and production efforts in the Gulf of Mexico. The 10-year, multi-aircraft agreement, which began in September, provides full-time Sikorsky S-92 support from PHI’s Houma base.
Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured
There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
Heads Up, Lafayette Compost Facility Closing for Maintenance
Lafayette Consolidated Government's Compost Facility will be closing down. It won't be closed forever, but they do need to shut down the facility for two weeks for some much indeed maintenance. The LCG Dean Domingues Compost Facility is at 400 Dugas Raod. The facility will be closed from Tuesday, October...
New Iberia Police responds to shooting on Calhoun Street
New Iberia Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. The shooting happened at approximately 5:30pm.
One dead in New Iberia shooting; victim identified
A 20-year-old New Iberia man was found shot on the side of the road Tuesday night; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
