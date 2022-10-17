The UPS Store is coming soon to Carencro inside of the Center Square shopping center at 3500 NE Evangeline Thruway, neighboring Great American Cookie Co. As the Carencro area continues to grow in the number of residential rooftops(800+ new homes), more businesses seek to enter the market to capitalize on the growth. Companies like Moreau Physical Therapy, Batteries Plus, and Smoothie King, and many others have taken notice along with The UPS Store to offer Carencro area residents access to the many luxuries that larger cities offer. It wasn’t but just a few short years ago that most of Carencro’s residents had to venture out of the Cro-bubble to eat & shop at their favorite spots in Lafayette. Now, the need to travel out on weekends has drastically decreased, and yet Lafayette city traffic has increased. Go figure!

CARENCRO, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO