Lafayette, LA

Developing Lafayette

The UPS Store, More Business Coming Soon To Carencro

The UPS Store is coming soon to Carencro inside of the Center Square shopping center at 3500 NE Evangeline Thruway, neighboring Great American Cookie Co. As the Carencro area continues to grow in the number of residential rooftops(800+ new homes), more businesses seek to enter the market to capitalize on the growth. Companies like Moreau Physical Therapy, Batteries Plus, and Smoothie King, and many others have taken notice along with The UPS Store to offer Carencro area residents access to the many luxuries that larger cities offer. It wasn’t but just a few short years ago that most of Carencro’s residents had to venture out of the Cro-bubble to eat & shop at their favorite spots in Lafayette. Now, the need to travel out on weekends has drastically decreased, and yet Lafayette city traffic has increased. Go figure!
Artists may be evicted from historic Lafayette Sans Souci building due to repairs, rent

Anyone planning to shop for Christmas gifts at the Sans Souci Gallery in downtown Lafayette should do so early this year. The Louisiana Crafts Guild is being evicted from the historic building at 219 E. Vermilion Street in Parc Sans Souci because of a dire need for building repairs, although the guild's administrator maintains hope that the eviction will be delayed until after the holidays.
Duson man struck and killed while walking along West Congress Street

A 43-year-old Duson man was struck and killed while walking alongside West Congress Street Monday night. Ronald Keith Williams Jr. was walking alongside the road in the 5100 block of West Congress Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:21 p.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Lafayette-based helicopter company signs 10-year extension with BP

PHI Aviation, a Lafayette-based company that has provided helicopter services to oil companies for 40 years, has extended its contract with BP to provide helicopter transportation services for BP’s energy exploration and production efforts in the Gulf of Mexico. The 10-year, multi-aircraft agreement, which began in September, provides full-time Sikorsky S-92 support from PHI’s Houma base.
Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured

There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
Heads Up, Lafayette Compost Facility Closing for Maintenance

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Compost Facility will be closing down. It won't be closed forever, but they do need to shut down the facility for two weeks for some much indeed maintenance. The LCG Dean Domingues Compost Facility is at 400 Dugas Raod. The facility will be closed from Tuesday, October...
