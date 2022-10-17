Read full article on original website
MN Reads: “Murder at Minnesota Point” by Jeffrey M. Sauve
The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on the beach along Park Point in Duluth in 1894. The mystery would go unsolved for three years. "It was a heinous crime," says author Jeffrey Sauve about the subject behind his true crime book Murder at Minnesota Point. "There were over 20 suspects and the murderer had at least three aliases."
Sharps Materials Waste Bin In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department wants to remind anyone who has used or found biohazardous waste, such as syringes to properly dispose of the objects in the correct bins. In an effort to cut down on biohazardous waste materials, a sharps waste bin has been placed in...
High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood
A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
Meth Dealer Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 62 year old Silver Bay man was arrested by Duluth Police on Wednesday after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Police had responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The owner of the vehicle was known to the Lake...
Mystery & Mayhem, Setting the Crime Scenes in the Big Lake Neighborhood
Increasingly you can find top-notch, high drama mysteries using our Lake Superior and north woods settings. In this issue, we query four successful mystery writers about why they choose this locale for their work. (Having gotten to meet all of them, I can say they are much sweeter than their sometimes dark novels.) We also give a list of the many murder, mayham or haunted books we’ve received in the last year as a sampler for your consideration.
Sold! Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, The Historic Lake Superior Home Listed For $1.1 Million
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's what hit the market this summer. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot more, even more rare is that it was built by Duluth's legendary Congdon family.
Duluth Fire Department Asks Residents to Stop Bringing Sharps to Fire Stations
The Duluth Fire Department posted a reminder to Northland residents Monday regarding the disposal of sharps, which is the medical term for devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin. Needles would be a very common example. Apparently, members of the community have been dropping off...
One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth
Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
Iron Range Drug Bust Nets Nearly $100K In Cash, Guns, 26 Pounds Of Marijuana
A drug bust on the Iron Range took a significant amount of drugs, weapons, and cash off the street. It also brought charges for a Virginia man on probation violation charges. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) executed a search warrant on the Virginia residence of 22-year old Tyler Allen Lawrence on October 18. That search warrant was the result of an investigation that the LSVOTF conducted in coordination with Arrowhead Regional Corrections and the United States Postal Inspectors Office.
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Urgent care specialist joins Essentia
Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Giant Drug Bust In Virginia
VIRGINIA, MN (KDAL) – The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has arrested 22 year Tyler Allan Lawrence following the execution of a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th Street South in Virginia. In the raid this week officers seized over 92 thousand dollars in cash, 2...
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention
Photo: Credit: KARE - Core samples drilled by Talon Metals. Talon has found nickel deposits underground in Aitkin County which contain 7-9% nickel, some of the highest concentrations in the world. Jennifer Austin - KARE 11 News - October 18, 2022. The first sign as to what Talon Metals is...
Downtown Duluth Business Closing Permanently This Week
Sad news for fans of Elevate Wellness. The store's owner just announced that they will be closing for good this month. While this is a sad blow for the downtown Duluth area, there have been some great additions there as of late. Earlier this year, a brand new coffee shop opened. It's called Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters.
City Of Duluth Looks To Modernize Ordinance Process, Looks For Help
Nothing can last forever; review and change can be good for the process. This is especially true when it comes to government and regulations. That's exactly what the City of Duluth has in mind as they embark on a process to review and update the City Code. Specifically speaking, the Duluth City Code is comprised of the City Charter and Legislative Chapters 1 through 51, which "establish the authority, responsibilities, structures, and processes for the City of Duluth to operate". Big words that essentially summarize the ordinances that govern residents in the community.
City Of Superior Bagged Leaf Schedule Details For Fall 2022
You've probably noticed: the advancing season has caused what leaves remained on the trees in your yard to drop. And before it gets really cold - and they become buried underneath the snow that's bound to arrive anytime now - this would be a good time to rake them up into a bag, and get rid of them.
Unused Prescription Drug Take-Back Event Happens October 28 In Superior
Unused prescription medications sitting in your medicine chest should be disposed of properly. The opportunity to do that - easily - is coming up on Friday, October 28 in Superior. That's the date of the next scheduled drug take-back event, happening from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Superior Public Library.
8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man
The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
Watch Jeanne Ryan Drive A 40-Foot DTA Bus At The “Your Turn to Drive” Event
Since the day I arrived in Duluth many years ago I distinctly remember looking up at Lake Avenue going how do people drive up that steep hill? And of course, it was winter when I moved here and my car was stickshift so all those factors shot down my confidence pretty quickly. Then I saw a DTA bus take a hairpin turn and scoot up that hill like a champ and I thought wow, that is some mad driving skills.
