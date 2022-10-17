ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

thenorth1033.org

MN Reads: “Murder at Minnesota Point” by Jeffrey M. Sauve

The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on the beach along Park Point in Duluth in 1894. The mystery would go unsolved for three years. "It was a heinous crime," says author Jeffrey Sauve about the subject behind his true crime book Murder at Minnesota Point. "There were over 20 suspects and the murderer had at least three aliases."
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Sharps Materials Waste Bin In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department wants to remind anyone who has used or found biohazardous waste, such as syringes to properly dispose of the objects in the correct bins. In an effort to cut down on biohazardous waste materials, a sharps waste bin has been placed in...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood

A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Meth Dealer Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 62 year old Silver Bay man was arrested by Duluth Police on Wednesday after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Police had responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The owner of the vehicle was known to the Lake...
DULUTH, MN
lakesuperior.com

Mystery & Mayhem, Setting the Crime Scenes in the Big Lake Neighborhood

Increasingly you can find top-notch, high drama mysteries using our Lake Superior and north woods settings. In this issue, we query four successful mystery writers about why they choose this locale for their work. (Having gotten to meet all of them, I can say they are much sweeter than their sometimes dark novels.) We also give a list of the many murder, mayham or haunted books we’ve received in the last year as a sampler for your consideration.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Iron Range Drug Bust Nets Nearly $100K In Cash, Guns, 26 Pounds Of Marijuana

A drug bust on the Iron Range took a significant amount of drugs, weapons, and cash off the street. It also brought charges for a Virginia man on probation violation charges. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) executed a search warrant on the Virginia residence of 22-year old Tyler Allen Lawrence on October 18. That search warrant was the result of an investigation that the LSVOTF conducted in coordination with Arrowhead Regional Corrections and the United States Postal Inspectors Office.
VIRGINIA, MN
KROC News

One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?

It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
MINNESOTA STATE
businessnorth.com

Urgent care specialist joins Essentia

Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Giant Drug Bust In Virginia

VIRGINIA, MN (KDAL) – The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has arrested 22 year Tyler Allan Lawrence following the execution of a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th Street South in Virginia. In the raid this week officers seized over 92 thousand dollars in cash, 2...
VIRGINIA, MN
KOOL 101.7

What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?

Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention

Photo: Credit: KARE - Core samples drilled by Talon Metals. Talon has found nickel deposits underground in Aitkin County which contain 7-9% nickel, some of the highest concentrations in the world. Jennifer Austin - KARE 11 News - October 18, 2022. The first sign as to what Talon Metals is...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Downtown Duluth Business Closing Permanently This Week

Sad news for fans of Elevate Wellness. The store's owner just announced that they will be closing for good this month. While this is a sad blow for the downtown Duluth area, there have been some great additions there as of late. Earlier this year, a brand new coffee shop opened. It's called Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

City Of Duluth Looks To Modernize Ordinance Process, Looks For Help

Nothing can last forever; review and change can be good for the process. This is especially true when it comes to government and regulations. That's exactly what the City of Duluth has in mind as they embark on a process to review and update the City Code. Specifically speaking, the Duluth City Code is comprised of the City Charter and Legislative Chapters 1 through 51, which "establish the authority, responsibilities, structures, and processes for the City of Duluth to operate". Big words that essentially summarize the ordinances that govern residents in the community.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

City Of Superior Bagged Leaf Schedule Details For Fall 2022

You've probably noticed: the advancing season has caused what leaves remained on the trees in your yard to drop. And before it gets really cold - and they become buried underneath the snow that's bound to arrive anytime now - this would be a good time to rake them up into a bag, and get rid of them.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man

The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Watch Jeanne Ryan Drive A 40-Foot DTA Bus At The “Your Turn to Drive” Event

Since the day I arrived in Duluth many years ago I distinctly remember looking up at Lake Avenue going how do people drive up that steep hill? And of course, it was winter when I moved here and my car was stickshift so all those factors shot down my confidence pretty quickly. Then I saw a DTA bus take a hairpin turn and scoot up that hill like a champ and I thought wow, that is some mad driving skills.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

