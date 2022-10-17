Read full article on original website
High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood
A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
Sold! Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, The Historic Lake Superior Home Listed For $1.1 Million
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's what hit the market this summer. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot more, even more rare is that it was built by Duluth's legendary Congdon family.
Duluth Fire Department Asks Residents to Stop Bringing Sharps to Fire Stations
The Duluth Fire Department posted a reminder to Northland residents Monday regarding the disposal of sharps, which is the medical term for devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin. Needles would be a very common example. Apparently, members of the community have been dropping off...
Task force seizes guns, drugs, and nearly 100k
VIRGINIA, Minn. – A substantial amount of money, drugs, and weapons are now off the street thanks to the execution of a search warrant. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, October 18, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force searched the residence of a 22-year-old man.During the search, the LSVOTF discovered a large amount of cash, illicit drugs, firearms, controlled substance pills, digital scales, and other distribution-related items. The uncovered evidence indicates that the 22-year-old Virginia man was selling a substantial amount of controlled substances from his residence.The search warrant came following an investigation that was initiated by the LSVOTF.The 22-year-old was on probation at the time of the search for a second degree assault and fifth degree possession charge in February of 2022. He was arrested for violation of probation, and a request for new charges including first and second degree sales of controlled substances have been forwarded to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
Urgent care specialist joins Essentia
Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention
Photo: Credit: KARE - Core samples drilled by Talon Metals. Talon has found nickel deposits underground in Aitkin County which contain 7-9% nickel, some of the highest concentrations in the world. Jennifer Austin - KARE 11 News - October 18, 2022. The first sign as to what Talon Metals is...
Downtown Duluth Business Closing Permanently This Week
Sad news for fans of Elevate Wellness. The store's owner just announced that they will be closing for good this month. While this is a sad blow for the downtown Duluth area, there have been some great additions there as of late. Earlier this year, a brand new coffee shop opened. It's called Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters.
City Of Duluth Looks To Modernize Ordinance Process, Looks For Help
Nothing can last forever; review and change can be good for the process. This is especially true when it comes to government and regulations. That's exactly what the City of Duluth has in mind as they embark on a process to review and update the City Code. Specifically speaking, the Duluth City Code is comprised of the City Charter and Legislative Chapters 1 through 51, which "establish the authority, responsibilities, structures, and processes for the City of Duluth to operate". Big words that essentially summarize the ordinances that govern residents in the community.
City Of Superior Bagged Leaf Schedule Details For Fall 2022
You've probably noticed: the advancing season has caused what leaves remained on the trees in your yard to drop. And before it gets really cold - and they become buried underneath the snow that's bound to arrive anytime now - this would be a good time to rake them up into a bag, and get rid of them.
Lake Superior Art Glass Offers Unique Halloween Event
Since 2012 when Lake Superior Art Glass set up shop in the heart of Canal park they offered people a glimpse into this amazing art form. It was important to them for people to be able to see how these beautiful pieces are made through live demonstrations in front of a large window and also of course with classes giving everyone a hands-on experience.
Watch Jeanne Ryan Drive A 40-Foot DTA Bus At The “Your Turn to Drive” Event
Since the day I arrived in Duluth many years ago I distinctly remember looking up at Lake Avenue going how do people drive up that steep hill? And of course, it was winter when I moved here and my car was stickshift so all those factors shot down my confidence pretty quickly. Then I saw a DTA bus take a hairpin turn and scoot up that hill like a champ and I thought wow, that is some mad driving skills.
New Piglet’s Grill & Cantina in Superior, Wisconsin Announces Opening Date
Earlier this year, Bucktale's Cantina announced they would be moving from their location near Pattison Park, just south of Superior, into a new location on Tower Avenue in Superior. It was also discovered that they would not be keeping both locations open, so the big question was what would take...
Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash
A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
Wisconsin Democratic Senator Janet Bewley Faces Wrongful Death Lawsuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Democratic Senator Janet Bewley - the Wisconsin Senator involved in a car crash this summer that resulted in the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. The crash occurred on July 22 in Ashland. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports...
