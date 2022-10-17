N.O.R.E. Insists He ‘Conducted a Very Great Interview’ With Kanye — Other Than Those George Floyd Comments

Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
hiphop-n-more.com
Donald Trump Says Kanye West Is Acting “Crazy” & Needs “Help”
Kanye West has undoubtedly said some unbelievable things throughout the years, but the past couple of weeks have been unprecedented, even for him. Just today on his second Drink Champs appearance, the rapper said that Drake slept with Kris Jenner, claimed that George Floyd died from fentanyl and called Meek Mill a “fed”. That’s not to mention some antisemitic remarks and serious claims about child actors being placed in his home.
thesource.com
Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage
During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Complex
Kanye West Responds to Being Called Out for Antisemitism: ‘I Don’t Believe in That Term’
Ye’s latest interview arrived Monday night courtesy of Chris Cuomo. The ex-CNN host, now at NewsNation, shared a 20-minute segment where the multi-hyphenate formerly known as Kanye West spoke remotely from a vehicle. They touched on West’s plan to purchase Parler and his recent antisemitic remarks, among other topics.
George Floyd's Family Considering Kanye West Lawsuit, Lawyer Says
The family of George Floyd, the Black man who was killed by law enforcement in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May 2020, is considering suing Kanye West after the rapper spread a conspiracy theory claiming that Floyd died by fentanyl instead of the police brutality. The Grammy-winning hip hop star and fashion...
George Floyd’s Family Potentially Seeking $250 Million in Damages Against Kanye West
Kanye West is facing a potential $250 million dollar lawsuit ordered by Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s underage daughter and the sole beneficiary of Floyd’s estate, in response to the rapper-mogul’s comments about Floyd’s murder on a recent episode of Revolt.TV’s “Drink Champs.”
N.O.R.E. Apologizes for Airing Kanye West’s ‘Hurtful’ Antisemitic and George Floyd Comments on ‘Drink Champs’
N.O.R.E. (real name: Victor Santiago), who challenged West only occasionally during the interview, was on the receiving end of many angry social media posts for his tacit acceptance of many of the comments. “I made a mistake doing the Kanye interview,” he said. “I could come out here and say...
Popculture
Lizzo Channeled Will Smith With Her Response to Kanye West's Weight Jabs
Lizzo is clapping back at Kanye West, aka Ye's message about her body image. The 34-year-old singer and flutist had a lot to say during her performance in Toronto, Canada on Oct.7. Ye called for attacks on Lizzo's weight, saying it's a "genocide of the Black race." The songstress snapped back on stage, saying: 'I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in [their] motherf–king mouth for no motherf–-king reason." Lizzo continued during a pause in her set, adding, "I'm minding my fat, black, beautiful business." The crowd clapped and cheered as she spoke up for herself, though she didn't name Ye. Lizzo, borm Melissa Jefferson, then joked to the crowd, asking, "Can I stay here [in Canada? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"
George Floyd’s family is right to hold Kanye West to account for his hateful comments
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When it comes to Kanye West and his ongoing ill-advised media tour, I’ve tried my best to ignore him, his asininity, and his antisemitism for the sake of not amplifying the harmful things he says.
Can we still feel anger toward Kanye? Feeling nothing may be the answer
“I’m heartbroken because the love I once had for him is gone” after a week of controversy from Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kayne West, SC columnist and hip-hop artist Preach Jacobs writes. | Opinion
George Floyd daughter suing Kanye West for false claim over his death
The mother of George Floyd's daughter has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for spreading a falsehood about Floyd's death in Minneapolis. The Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law are representing Roxie Washington, the mother of Gianna Floyd, in the filing. Floyd's family had...
Kanye West to face £221 million lawsuit over George Floyd death remarks
Kanye West is due to face a 250 million dollar (£221 million) lawsuit brought by the family of George Floyd, following recent remarks the rapper made about his death.Lawyers representing the family issued a cease and desist letter to West and said his comments were a “repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death”.It comes after the rapper made an appearance on the US podcast Drink Champs, where he claimed Mr Floyd was killed by a fentanyl overdose, in contrast to a medical examiner’s testimony.Mr Floyd, a black man, died in 2020 after police...
Complex
George Floyd’s Family Announces $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over False ‘Drink Champs’ Comments
A $250 million lawsuit has been announced in response to the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s comments about the murder of George Floyd on a recent episode of Drink Champs. In a press release on Tuesday, it was revealed that Roxie Washington, acting on behalf of her minor...
Kanye West To Trademark Phrases From Feud With Supreme’s Tremaine Emory
Kanye West has moved to take his Internet rantings to the bank. According to TMZ, the 45-year-old rapper filed a trademark for the phrases “Good to hear from you bi**h” and “Tremendez” in reference to his social media feud with fashion designer Tremaine Emory. More from VIBE.comDame Dash Voices Concern For Kanye West's Mental HealthKanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter RosenbergIce Cube Rejects Credit For Kanye West's Anti-Semitism Since labeling the Denim Tears founder “Tremendez,” Ye has been seen in multi-colored shirts bearing the name. Earlier this month, Emory called out Ye for his use of...
Comments / 0