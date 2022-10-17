ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
FOX Sports

NBA Western Conference guide: Warriors have tough road to repeat

The Western Conference should be very interesting this year. There were so many injuries last season to some of the conference's top stars, including Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard. With them back in the mix, things could shake out differently this time around. The...
FanBuzz

Steve Nash's Job is Hanging by a Thread

The Brooklyn Nets have stayed under the radar over the past season. They traded for and traded away James Harden in a span of 13 months. Their biggest star, Kevin Durant, asked for a trade, only to reconcile with the front office. Kyrie Irving ... did Kyrie Irving things. Ben Simmons allegedly left the team group chat after being begged to suit up for a do-or-die playoff game and most recently missed a shot so bad it ended up in Hoboken.
NBC Sports

Klay on moving past Dray-JP incident: Not Warriors without them

With their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season under their belts, the Warriors seem to have moved past this month’s altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole just fine. But it’s still a hot conversation topic, and Golden State veteran Klay Thompson was asked about how they have...
