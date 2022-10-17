Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Want to attract hummingbirds this fall? Plant vibrantly colored perennials: LSU Garden News
Take a look around and you’ll see that many flowering perennials are beginning their fall bloom. One of the greatest admirers of these plants is the hummingbird, along with other pollinators. This is good news for the hummingbirds as they prepare for their fall migration to warmer climates in...
I’m a gardening expert and there are four things you should do before the end of September
IT'S EASY to just forget about your garden when the weather starts to get more chilly. But according to one expert that's the worst thing you could do and it's going to make life so much harder come next spring. The pros at Gardeners World shared four of the best...
U.S. Stink Bug Invasion to Get Even Worse in Some Areas, New Study Shows
Nobody likes stink bugs — slightly resembling cockroaches, they emit a foul odor when squashed, and unfortunately, their dead bodies attract more stink bugs. And if you've noticed that the stink bugs have been especially bad this year, there's a reason for that. It's widely known that invasive species...
Could this slithering, jumping worm be the next invasive garden threat?
Just when you think you’ve become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another menace to the ecosystem: the Asian jumping worm.
Insects Are Feasting on Plants Like Never Before, And The Consequences Are Unknown
For eons, plants and insects have lived in a delicate dance, of pollinators giving life to flowering plants and plants feeding the insect masses. But a new study suggests that insects are feasting on plants more so now than in the past 66.8 million years. "The difference in insect damage...
a-z-animals.com
This Fearless Cougar Doesn’t Care How Much Larger the Brown Bear Is and Goes for It
This Fearless Cougar Doesn’t Care How Much Larger the Brown Bear Is and Goes for It. Who knew that a mountain lion would be brave enough to take on a fully-grown brown bear? In this short video, a mountain lion takes on the larger carnivore, swatting at it with its paws.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Ice? Should They?
Whether you’re the proud parent of a new puppy or the seasoned owner of a longtime companion, you’ve probably questioned what you can and can’t feed your dog. One of the biggest questions dog owners ask is, can dogs eat ice? Ice makes a wonderful addition to human drinks, turning them from plain to on the rocks, but is it good for dogs? We all want to feed our furry friends the best food and avoid feeding them anything that might hurt them.
Specieswatch: the truth about the earwig
The earwig, Forficula auricularia, has been subject of malicious rumour for centuries – the claim that they burrow into your ear and eat your brains. In reality, they hide in dark places, away from predators, and come out at night to feed. During the autumn, they are often seen in daylight tumbling out of hideaways around the stalks of apples as the fruit is picked.
Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida
Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks, scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.
‘Alabama jumper’ the latest threat to our ecosystem; here’s what we know about them
Just when you think you’ve become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another menace to the ecosystem: the Asian jumping worm. Allow me to introduce you to Amynthas agrestis, also known as “Alabama jumper,” “Jersey wriggler” and the rude-but-accurate “crazy worm.” Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing, invasive miscreants are ravenous consumers of humus, the rich, organic, essential top layer of soil formed by dead and decaying small animals, insects and leaf litter in places like forests, plant nurseries and your garden.
How to Get Rid of Spotted Lanternflies
I felt a little bad the first time I squashed a spotted lanternfly. With its gray-spotted wings and scarlet body, they looked a little too pretty to kill. But when I noticed a swarm of them sucking the life out of my beloved grapevine, I got over it pretty quickly.
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution
Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution. They have blue blood and three hearts. Octopuses are fascinating, eight-armed creatures that have time and time again demonstrated their astonishing intelligence. Octolab.tv presents a video that explores the enthralling minds of octopuses. They’ve put together an experiment to observe how an octopus responds when presented with a problem.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life
Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life. Seals, also known as the clowns of the marine animal world, are a funny group of highly fascinating creatures. They primarily lounge around and sunbathe in some of the most amazing locations on Earth, including Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, and Peru’s Ballestas Islands.
Phys.org
Invasive species leave behind their friends, hindering colonization
For invasive species leaving their home, they leave not only their predators but also the species that helped them thrive. Arriving to a new range or location, invasive species lose not only their enemies but also their friends—those relationships that benefit colonization. A meta-study, published in Biology Letters and...
How bananas and a frog can be examples of invasive species in NJ
Sometimes you never know what surprises will pop up after a trip to your local supermarket. On occasion, those trips might lead to an unexpected purchase that you might not be aware of until you get home. One of those unexpected trips was recently reported overseas after a British family...
natureworldnews.com
Colorful, Unique Plumage of Songbirds Raises Risk of Being Traded, May Lead Extinction
According to a recent study, songbirds that have vibrant and unique plumage run a higher risk of being traded. Experts believed that this could cause extinction. One of the enduring trends has been the illegal wildlife trade, which generates up to US$23 billion annually, according to some estimates. Tigers and...
earth.com
Enigmatic penguin lays two eggs but hatches only one
Erect-crested penguins (Eudyptes sclateri) have an unusual and seemingly maladaptive breeding strategy – they lay two eggs each year but hatch only one chick. They show a cavalier disregard for the first-laid egg, often failing to incubate it at all, or allowing it to roll out of the nest and be smashed or eaten by scavenging seabirds. Biologists have long been puzzled by this “wasteful” reproductive strategy and have sought to understand the reason behind it.
a-z-animals.com
Zebra Loses Leg and Bites a Crocodile Back in Return
If some of the harsher scenes of nature are too much for you to witness, you may want to skip past this video. This attack occurred during the great wildebeest migration, which takes place every year. Millions of wildebeest migrate and are then followed by many zebras. This footage was captured in the greater Masai Mara Serengeti environment. The video opens with an illustration of the globe and a little red dot that points to where Masai Mara is located.
a-z-animals.com
Are Coyotes Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained
Are Coyotes Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained. Coyotes are native to North America and are known to have a distinct howl, similar to wolves. Many people consider coyotes a danger to their pets and have the misconception that coyotes are nocturnal animals, but this is not the truth. The sleeping pattern and where they sleep depends on their habitat. So are coyotes nocturnal or not? This article explores coyotes’ sleeping behavior and sleeping patterns.
Knuckle Bump Farms' Emmanuel the Emu Has Contracted Avian Flu — What We Know
The avian influenza outbreak of 2022 has affected tens of millions of birds so far — and one of TikTok’s most beloved birds, an emu named Emmanuel, is the avian flu’s latest victim. Though the Knuckle Bump Farms resident is still hanging in there, the bird flu has already killed about 50 of the other birds on the farm.
Comments / 0