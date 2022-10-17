ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

a-z-animals.com

Can Dogs Eat Ice? Should They?

Whether you’re the proud parent of a new puppy or the seasoned owner of a longtime companion, you’ve probably questioned what you can and can’t feed your dog. One of the biggest questions dog owners ask is, can dogs eat ice? Ice makes a wonderful addition to human drinks, turning them from plain to on the rocks, but is it good for dogs? We all want to feed our furry friends the best food and avoid feeding them anything that might hurt them.
The Guardian

Specieswatch: the truth about the earwig

The earwig, Forficula auricularia, has been subject of malicious rumour for centuries – the claim that they burrow into your ear and eat your brains. In reality, they hide in dark places, away from predators, and come out at night to feed. During the autumn, they are often seen in daylight tumbling out of hideaways around the stalks of apples as the fruit is picked.
Yoel Davidson

Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida

Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks, scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.
FLORIDA STATE
Alabama Now

‘Alabama jumper’ the latest threat to our ecosystem; here’s what we know about them

Just when you think you’ve become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another menace to the ecosystem: the Asian jumping worm. Allow me to introduce you to Amynthas agrestis, also known as “Alabama jumper,” “Jersey wriggler” and the rude-but-accurate “crazy worm.” Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing, invasive miscreants are ravenous consumers of humus, the rich, organic, essential top layer of soil formed by dead and decaying small animals, insects and leaf litter in places like forests, plant nurseries and your garden.
ALABAMA STATE
Real Simple

How to Get Rid of Spotted Lanternflies

I felt a little bad the first time I squashed a spotted lanternfly. With its gray-spotted wings and scarlet body, they looked a little too pretty to kill. But when I noticed a swarm of them sucking the life out of my beloved grapevine, I got over it pretty quickly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution

Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution. They have blue blood and three hearts. Octopuses are fascinating, eight-armed creatures that have time and time again demonstrated their astonishing intelligence. Octolab.tv presents a video that explores the enthralling minds of octopuses. They’ve put together an experiment to observe how an octopus responds when presented with a problem.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life

Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life. Seals, also known as the clowns of the marine animal world, are a funny group of highly fascinating creatures. They primarily lounge around and sunbathe in some of the most amazing locations on Earth, including Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, and Peru’s Ballestas Islands.
Phys.org

Invasive species leave behind their friends, hindering colonization

For invasive species leaving their home, they leave not only their predators but also the species that helped them thrive. Arriving to a new range or location, invasive species lose not only their enemies but also their friends—those relationships that benefit colonization. A meta-study, published in Biology Letters and...
natureworldnews.com

Colorful, Unique Plumage of Songbirds Raises Risk of Being Traded, May Lead Extinction

According to a recent study, songbirds that have vibrant and unique plumage run a higher risk of being traded. Experts believed that this could cause extinction. One of the enduring trends has been the illegal wildlife trade, which generates up to US$23 billion annually, according to some estimates. Tigers and...
earth.com

Enigmatic penguin lays two eggs but hatches only one

Erect-crested penguins (Eudyptes sclateri) have an unusual and seemingly maladaptive breeding strategy – they lay two eggs each year but hatch only one chick. They show a cavalier disregard for the first-laid egg, often failing to incubate it at all, or allowing it to roll out of the nest and be smashed or eaten by scavenging seabirds. Biologists have long been puzzled by this “wasteful” reproductive strategy and have sought to understand the reason behind it.
a-z-animals.com

Zebra Loses Leg and Bites a Crocodile Back in Return

If some of the harsher scenes of nature are too much for you to witness, you may want to skip past this video. This attack occurred during the great wildebeest migration, which takes place every year. Millions of wildebeest migrate and are then followed by many zebras. This footage was captured in the greater Masai Mara Serengeti environment. The video opens with an illustration of the globe and a little red dot that points to where Masai Mara is located.
a-z-animals.com

Are Coyotes Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained

Are Coyotes Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained. Coyotes are native to North America and are known to have a distinct howl, similar to wolves. Many people consider coyotes a danger to their pets and have the misconception that coyotes are nocturnal animals, but this is not the truth. The sleeping pattern and where they sleep depends on their habitat. So are coyotes nocturnal or not? This article explores coyotes’ sleeping behavior and sleeping patterns.

