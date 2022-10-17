Whether you’re the proud parent of a new puppy or the seasoned owner of a longtime companion, you’ve probably questioned what you can and can’t feed your dog. One of the biggest questions dog owners ask is, can dogs eat ice? Ice makes a wonderful addition to human drinks, turning them from plain to on the rocks, but is it good for dogs? We all want to feed our furry friends the best food and avoid feeding them anything that might hurt them.

