Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now
Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought
Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
Here’s The Reason Why Salad Dressings Are Being Pulled From Whole Foods Immediately—Yikes!
If you have caesar salad dressings from Whole Foods in your pantry, experts say now would be a good time to check their expiration dates. According to a September 23rd announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its initial recall of Whole Foods Market ‘365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.’
New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies. DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY...
How To Get Rid of Fruit Flies
"Why in tarnation are there so many fruit flies in our house?" The dinner conversation turned to the little pests known as fruit flies circling our sink. A few were on the ceiling and another was doing a Tom Cruise 'Maverick-style" fly-by on a nearby lamp. We spotted a few...
International Business Times
Salad Dressings Sold At Aldi Recalled Over 'Life-Threatening' Allergy Risk
A company is voluntarily recalling certain salad dressings sold at Aldi stores nationwide due to a mix-up with labels that may prompt "life-threatening" allergy risks. The problem with TreeHouse Foods' Tuscan Garden-branded Restaurant Style Italian Dressing was discovered after the company received two complaints "at the store level," according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
Dog waits outside house for weeks not realising owners abandoned him
This one is a tearjerker, so be prepared. A loyal dog waited outside his owners' house for weeks, not knowing he had been abandoned. Salvatore spent two weeks waiting outside the property in Florida, thinking that his owners would return. But they never did. After spotting the poor pooch, neighbours...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home
With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing Mushrooms In Coffee Grounds At Home
Mushroom lovers can now grow their own fungi. There are kits available containing the growing medium and spawn, or the gardener can make their own substrate. One easy way to source the substrate is from your local coffee shop. Have the shop save their grounds and then bring them home to start a mushroom colony. When you grow mushrooms in coffee grounds it helps reduce waste while providing a perfect medium for the fungi to form.
The Daily South
Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?
If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
Pasta Salad Recalled
Craftology is urging consumers not to eat one of its products. On Oct. 11, the Michigan-based company issued a voluntary recall of one of its pasta salad products. The recall, which stems from a previously announced recall from Lipari Foods, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, with there being concern that cashews, a tree nut, may be in the products.
foodsafetynews.com
Smoked salmon behind Norwegian Listeria outbreak
Smoked salmon has been linked to a Listeria outbreak in Norway that has sickened four people. Patient samples were taken between February and August this year and all ill people were hospitalized. Those affected are aged between 50 and 90 years old. The patients are two women and two men...
a-z-animals.com
This Crocodile Leaping Out of the Water Puts Breaching Great Whites to Shame
This Crocodile Leaping Out of the Water Puts Breaching Great Whites to Shame. Crocodiles are amazing animals and among the most dangerous reptiles in the world. These creatures can grow up to an impressive 20 feet long and weigh thousands of pounds. Crocodiles live in warm climates worldwide, including Australia,...
rsvplive.ie
Mum says washing machine trick cuts down drying time ‘without costing you a fortune’
There’s nothing more frustrating than waiting for your clothes to dry. Between trying to get everything in your house dried and making sure you’re not racking up your energy bills during the cost of living crisis, it can be a daunting task. However, one TikTok user says that...
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Tank
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Tank, a one-year-old neutered pit bull mix who came...
