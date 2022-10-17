ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

petapixel.com

Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution

Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
americanmilitarynews.com

Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
CBS News

U.S. national, mom and infant among those killed as Iran rains missiles down on Kurds in northern Iraq

An American citizen, a mother and her 1-day-old infant are among the 14 people who were killed this week by a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (ICRG) targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region with dozens of missiles and explosives-laden drone aircraft.
Washington Examiner

Iranian schoolgirl dies after beaten for refusing to sing pro-regime song: Report

A schoolgirl in Iran allegedly died in a hospital after being beaten by security forces for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem in a classroom as anti-regime protests sweep the nation. Asra Panahi, 16, was at the Shahed Girls High School in Ardabil on Thursday when security forces raided the...
msn.com

Iranian athlete reportedly missing after refusing to wear hijab in climbing competition

An Iranian athlete who made headlines for refusing to wear a hijab while competing overseas has reportedly gone missing. Elnaz Rekabi, 33, shunned the Islamic Republic's restrictions while representing her country at the Asian Sport Climbing Championships in Seoul on Sunday. Sources close to Rekabi told the BBC that they...
CBS News

Iran Evin Prison fire: Satellite images show scale of damage as protests sparked by Mahsa Amini death continue

Satellite photos analyzed Monday by the Associated Press showed a fire that burned through part of Iran's notorious Evin Prison had damaged one of the largest buildings at the complex, as Iranian officials acknowledged that at least eight people were killed in the blaze. The satellite photos, taken on Sunday by Planet Labs PBC, showed the roof of a large building in the northern section of the prison burning away.

