petapixel.com
Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution
Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
Iranian woman pictured eating breakfast without a headscarf is arrested and thrown into jail that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
A young woman was arrested by Iranian authorities after being pictured eating breakfast in a restaurant without a headscarf. The image, which shows Donya Rad eating breakfast with her friend in a restaurant in Tehran without headscarves, went viral on social media and attracted widespread attention. The pair had been...
Iranian woman’s horrific murder symbolizes how violent, repressive nation is to opponents
Iranian woman’s horrific murder for not wearing hijab is a symbol of how violent, repressive nation is to its opponents. Now, women demand promised freedoms.
americanmilitarynews.com
Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
A barrier of fear has been broken in Iran. The regime may be at a point of no return
Iran's latest protests transcend Iran's many social and ethnic divisions, breaking a decades-old barrier of fear and posing an unprecedented threat to the regime.
U.S. national, mom and infant among those killed as Iran rains missiles down on Kurds in northern Iraq
An American citizen, a mother and her 1-day-old infant are among the 14 people who were killed this week by a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (ICRG) targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region with dozens of missiles and explosives-laden drone aircraft.
Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian
The gruesome killing of a 25-year-old Palestinian man, whose decapitated torso was found in the West Bank city of Hebron, has shocked Palestinian society
Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body
DUBAI (Reuters) -An official Iranian coroner’s report denied Mahsa Amini had died due to blows to the head and limbs while in the custody of Iran’s morality police and linked her death to pre-existing medical conditions, state media said on Friday.
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
Analysis-Braced to crush unrest, Iran's rulers heed lessons of Shah's fall - analysts
DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Iran's clerical rulers will likely contain the country's eruption of unrest for now, and prospects of the imminent dawn of a new political order are slim if history is any guide, four analysts said.
Iranian authorities stole a 16-year-old protester's body and secretly buried her while threatening her family, report says
Iranian protester Nika Shakarami was missing for 10 days before she was found in a morgue. She was buried before her family could bury her themselves.
Worry grows for a female Iranian athlete who climbed without a hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering.
Washington Examiner
Iranian schoolgirl dies after beaten for refusing to sing pro-regime song: Report
A schoolgirl in Iran allegedly died in a hospital after being beaten by security forces for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem in a classroom as anti-regime protests sweep the nation. Asra Panahi, 16, was at the Shahed Girls High School in Ardabil on Thursday when security forces raided the...
‘Couldn’t Believe What I Was Witnessing’: Iran’s Most Notorious Prison Burns
A fire broke out at Iran’s most notorious prison, Evin, in Tehran, on Saturday night. Eyewitness accounts and videos shared on social media showed a blaze and smoke at the site of the prison and what sounded like gunfire in the area. Evin holds many of the country’s political...
Iranian women at home and abroad cut their hair to protest Mahsa Amini's death
From Tehran to Los Angeles, the act of cutting hair has become a form of resistance.
msn.com
Iranian athlete reportedly missing after refusing to wear hijab in climbing competition
An Iranian athlete who made headlines for refusing to wear a hijab while competing overseas has reportedly gone missing. Elnaz Rekabi, 33, shunned the Islamic Republic's restrictions while representing her country at the Asian Sport Climbing Championships in Seoul on Sunday. Sources close to Rekabi told the BBC that they...
Four prisoners killed, 61 injured in fire at Iran's notoriously brutal Evin prison, state media reports
At least eight people were injured in a fire at Evin prison in northern Tehran, Iranian state media IRNA reported. A large, dark plume of smoke was seen billowing near the prison in multiple videos on social media Saturday night.
Iran Evin Prison fire: Satellite images show scale of damage as protests sparked by Mahsa Amini death continue
Satellite photos analyzed Monday by the Associated Press showed a fire that burned through part of Iran's notorious Evin Prison had damaged one of the largest buildings at the complex, as Iranian officials acknowledged that at least eight people were killed in the blaze. The satellite photos, taken on Sunday by Planet Labs PBC, showed the roof of a large building in the northern section of the prison burning away.
