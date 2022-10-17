Read full article on original website
Irene C. Heiden
Irene C. Heiden, 103, of Rushford, Minn., died on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. Irene Christina Hilda Feine was born on Thursday, May 15, 1919, in Rushford, Minn., to Hubert and Emma (Erdmann) Feine. She was raised on the family farm. Irene attended country school and parochial school. On July 5, 1937, Irene was united in marriage with Robert Heiden at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hart, Minn. Following their marriage, the couple moved to the West Coast, starting out in Washington State and moving down the coast to southern California. They attended the very first Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. Irene and Bob moved back to Minnesota where they lived in the Hart and Rushford areas. Irene was a very independent, creative, active, hardworking woman who loved the outdoors. She especially enjoyed walks in the woods and mowing the lawn.
Gerald R. Hanf
Gerald R. Hanf, age 71, of Spring Valley, Minn., passed away at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Jerry was born on June 10, 1951, to Raymond and Elsie (Fjerstad) Hanf in Rochester, Minn. He and his siblings grew up in Rochester, where he graduated from Mayo. Jerry married Jan Kruger and started a family. Shortly after they married, Jerry was drafted into the U.S. Army. Jerry and Jan had four children together; they later divorced. Over the years Jerry delivered fertilizer for Rochester Fertilizer, drove for Road Wreckers, and was part-owner of Wayne and Jerry’s Truck Stop, south of Rochester. He later leased on with R&K Express for the next 32 years. This is where Jerry met his future wife, Diana Robinson, who too had four children! Jerry had a personality like no other; he was witty and wise, a jokester and always had a story to tell! It seemed like Jerry knew everybody, or everybody knew him. On your birthday you could expect a phone call at the crack of dawn wishing you the happiest of birthdays. You would often see him wearing his bib overalls, unless he had to dress up for a special occasion. He sure did clean up nice! Jerry loved telling stories to anyone who listened and always made you laugh. He sure loved fishing. Did he ever show you a picture of his fish? He enjoyed going to the local auctions and staying busy on the farm when he wasn’t driving truck. Most Sundays you could find him at home watching football and enjoying his down time at the house.
Phyllis T. Gregerson
Phyllis T. Gregerson, age 96, of Harmony, Minn., died on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Green Lea Senior Living in Mabel, Minn. Phyllis was born on April 18, 1926, to Martin and Bella (Opsahl) Olson on a farm near Mabel. On March 14, 1946, she married Kenneth Gregerson. They farmed in the Harmony area for many years. After moving to town, Phyllis waitressed at several local restaurants. She loved lively conversation and found that she really enjoyed working with the public. She also loved being a homemaker and raising her family.
Donna Jean (Baier) Cramer
Donna Jean (Baier) Cramer, 83, of Chatfield, Minn., passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022. Donna was born on January 6, 1939, to Louie A. Baier Jr. and Mildred (Drinkall) Baier in Chatfield, Minn. She was raised on the family farm, located in west Chatfield, which was the home of her parents, grandparents Louie Sr. and Bertha Baier, and great grandparents Frank and Wilhelmina Baier, who purchased the land after immigrating from Germany in the mid-1800s. Frank and Wilhelmina owned and operated Chatfield’s first meat locker alongside farming.
Lloyd R. Broadwater
Lloyd Robert Broadwater, 75, of Kellogg, Minn., died peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in hospice care at Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus. Lloyd was born wearing a plaid flannel shirt and pocket tee with work boots and a John Deere hat on November 14, 1946, in Preston, Minn. His parents Raymond and Marjorie (Leland) Broadwater welcomed him to their home in Ostrander, Minn., where this outdoor loving boy began first grade. He continued elementary school in Spring Valley, Minn., and then attended eighth grade at the Old Stone School, a one-room school northeast of Cherry Grove, Minn. He graduated with 35 classmates from Wykoff High School in 1964 and trained for two years as an engineering draftsman at Rochester Junior College.
Ernie’s Station part of documentary
Ernie’s Station in Whalan, Minn., has drawn attention from local residents and tourists for some time. Recently, it was noticed by the Executive Producer of Heritage Films, Matt Dacy who happened to be driving by with his wife when he came upon the vintage gas station and knew he wanted to film something there. On October 11 they did just that.
Football: #1 Chatfield and #3 Caledonia Battle
Week six of the football season featured the Class AA battle of #1 Chatfield and #3 Caledonia. It was a big game; #3 in AA Caledonia (4-0, 5-0) at #1 in AA Chatfield (3-0, 5-0). It was a physical defensive battle between standout football program coached by long tenured men (Carl Fruechte, Jeff Johnson) in front of a big crowd. In the end, it came down to a gutsy call; going for it on 4th and inches from your own 24-yardline. The home Gophers came out strong, taking their first drive 75 yards in eight plays. Luke Carrier scored the first points (8-yard TD run on an inside handoff), to make it 6-0. The rest of the half/game was a stalemate of offensive opportunities squandered. Caledonia’s first drive ended at the Chatfield 36 on a 4th and one via fumble (Sam Backer recovery). A second quarter Warrior drive converted a 4th and 13, progressing to 1st and 10 at the Gopher 18, and later, 3rd and three at the 11. A six-yard tackle for loss and an incompletion ended a 14-play sequence. Chatfield also had struggles near the end zone. On 2nd and two from the Warrior 17, Backer was intercepted at the one by Ethan Stendel. Later, on 1st and 10 from the Warrior 23, a Parker Delaney shovel pass was picked by Garrett Ness. Despite Chatfield out-gaining the Warriors 191 to 89, they led just 6-0 at intermission. To start the second half, the Gophers got a stop. Facing a 3rd and 15, Backer tossed a pass towards Cole Johnson. The senior came back to make the catch, then (somehow) avoided a pair of Warrior tacklers at the 15, before scoring on a 70-yard TD reception. It came just two plays after a Backer 58-yard TD run was called back by a penalty. The Gophers jumped ahead 12-0. Caledonia took their next drive 50 yards, making the Gopher six. On 2nd and goal, QB Lewis Doyle was intercepted by Eli Hopp in the end zone, a 13-play opportunity burnt. Chatfield’s resultant drive stalled just outside the red zone. Heading to the fourth, they led 12-0. A big turnover primed the Warriors to score. Backer and Delaney fumbled a hand-off. Warrior Gabe Curley recovered it at the Chatfield 31. Caledonia converted a huge 4th and 9 (Doyle hit Caleb Conniff for 25 yards on a roll-out). A couple plays later, Eric Mauss plowed in for a 1-yard TD run. The PAT was botched. With 4:13 to go, momentum was shifting. Chatfield’s lead was 12-6. The Gophers then resultantly botched a snap handle, leading to a 3rd and 19 from the Chatfield six. But a pivotal (and tough) 15-yard pass interference on Caledonia set up a 3rd and 4. Backer got three yards. That set up the all-critical 4th and inches from the 24 (2:53). It most cases, going for it was a very gutsy call. In this case, it was still ballsy. But with the speedy and powerful Backer at running back, it was a strong statistical bet. The senior went off right side threw a big hole, opened by a double team block (Drew O’Connor/Isaac Stevens), and sped 76-yards to paydirt for the game-clinching score! The Gophers held off a game Warrior club by 19-6 final. Backer had a quiet 200-yard night (26-202, TD rushing, 1 of 3, 70 yards, TD, INT passing). He had 100 yards rushing in the first half, but just 22 yards on 10 second carries before the 76-yarder. Carrier (2-48, TD rushing) and Johnson (2-71, TD receiving) also had big plays. Delaney (3 of 6, 28 yards, INT passing, 6-41 rushing) added some offensive work. O’Connor had two sacks and an interception. The Gophers had 393 yards of total offense including 295 on the ground. Caledonia had 199 yards of total offense with just 59 on the ground. Doyle (14 of 24, 140 yards, 2 INTs passing) most often hit Conniff (7-85 receiving). Mauss (14-60, TD rushing) led the Warrior ground game. The win gives the Gophers (4-0, 6-0) sole possession of first in the Southeast-White over Caledonia (4-1, 5-1).
First Lanesboro education conference
The Lanesboro School Board heard final details on the first ever Lanesboro education conference at their regular school board meeting October 12. The conference will take place Thursday, October 20, and will consist of a keynote speaker, two different breakout sessions, and a closing speaker. There will be five different topics to choose from for the breakout sessions including educational strategies and mental health.
Opportunities for Houston Schools
Amy Guenther, a 20-year educator working with Access Point, attended the Houston School Board meeting October 6 to present a student opportunity. Access Point helps connect high school students beginning their senior year with jobs that will begin at $50,000 to $60,000 a year. Working with community colleges, Access Point trains students for jobs that have already been set aside for them.
Peering at the Past Hired men, rat traps and cat naps among the cows
There were always men looking for work. Growing up in Houston County during the Great Depression of the late 1920s and 1930s, Anita (Hartman) Palmquist said there was more work on the Hartman farm than the family could handle. They often hired men, who were either bachelors, widowers or younger unmarried men. Regardless of their job skills, they were glad to work for food and shelter. In 1939, Butch Steffens and Ed Steahl each worked for $15 a month plus room and board.
Cross Country: Area Teams Host Meets
The Week of Monday, October 3 had area cross country teams hosting meets. Chatfield held its annual run at Chosen Valley Golf Course on Tuesday while LARPH hosted at Lewiston’s Heartland GC Thursday. Kivimagi/Strande Go 1-2 at Gopher Home Meet. Chatfield’s home cross country meet featured two of the...
Volleyball: Rivals Battle for Positioning
Volleyball the week of Monday, October 3 had rivals battling for league positioning. The big-ticket match was in the TRC, where league undefeated teams, former often AA play-off foes, Caledonia and Chatfield, did battle. Size Propels Warriors Past Gophers in TRC Showdown. It was the biggest TRC match to date...
Spring Grove celebrates Spring Grove Communications for being named a Smart Rural CommunitySM provider
SPRING GROVE, MN, OCTOBER 11, 2022 – The community of Spring Grove today announced that Spring Grove Communications was recently named a Smart Rural CommunitySM (SRC) provider by NTCA– The Rural Broadband Association. SRC is a national network of communities powered by innovative rural broadband providers that are building a brighter future for small-town America. The program promotes rural broadband and its role in supporting innovative economic development, effective education, efficient energy distribution and use, state-of-the-art health care and other important issues for rural America.
Houston County comprehensive land use survey deadline extended to October 31
Houston County Clerk Allison Wagner announced at the October 11 Houston County Commission meeting that the commissioners extended the date to participate in the Comprehensive Land Use Survey to October 31, 2022. The online survey is available at https://bit.ly/Houston-County-Comp-Plan. Chairman Greg Myhre promptly called the meeting to order at 9...
Bunke Run, Hengel Interception, Propel Trojans to OT Victory
Overtime games don’t happen too frequently in high school football. Rushford-Peterson (3-1, 4-1) got a taste versus Randolph (2-2, 3-2) in week six Mid-Southeast action. The Rockets led 14-7 at halftime. The game was then tied 14-14, 20-20, and 28-28. R-P held leads of 20-14 and 28-20 in the second half. A Grady Hengel to Dawson Bunke 1-yard pass (plus conversion pass) gave the Trojans the last advantage in the fourth. But Randolph went 67 yards in just four plays, getting a 30-yard Evan Bennerotte to Jameson Exley TD pass to close to down 28-26. The two-point pass succeeded, making it 28-28. The Trojans had the ball one last time in regulation, getting into Randolph territory, but an interception on the final play sent the game to overtime. There, each team got the ball at the 10-yardline. R-P scored on their first possession. Jonah Bunke authored a 2-yard TD run on third down. The conversion pass from Riley Tesch to Hengel succeeded, making it 38-26. The Rockets got an 8-yard run on 3rd and goal to set up the game’s final play. On 4th and goal from the two, Hengel intercepted a pass in the end zone to secure the win. R-P won its fourth straight by a 38-26 overtime final! Hengel (12-46, TD rushing, 2-56, TD receiving, 1-yard TD pass) had a TD three different ways in addition to his huge interception. J-Bunke (20-92, 2 TDs rushing) scored twice. Tesch (11 of 19, 153 yards, TD, two INTs passing) did some work through the air. Randolph was led by Bennerotte (10 of 20, 212 yards, 3 TDs passing), Charles Gustafson (19-143, TD rushing), and Collin Otto (2-106, TD receiving). R-P (4-1, 5-0) trails #5 FC (5-0, 6-0) in the MSE-Blue.
GM Rallies with 38 Fourth Quarter Points to Down Rebels
Grand Meadow (2-2, 3-2) trailed winless Southland (0-5, 0-5) at one point 34-12 in the third quarter and 34-18 heading to the fourth, before pulling off a ridiculous comeback win. The game started with two Rebel scores in the first quarter followed by two Lark scores. Southland led 14-12 in the second quarter before scoring 20-unanswered points for a 34-12 lead early in the second half. GM then scored 22-unanswered points! Corbin Ludemann’s third TD run of the game (28-yards), and his conversion, made it 34-34 in the fourth. It was the second of back-to-back TDs and conversions that annulled the Rebels’ 16-point lead (34-18). But Southland got a 54-yard TD pass from Noah Bauer to Jack Bruggeman (plus conversion) to retake the lead at 42-34. GM’s next offensive play was a Ludemann 56-yard run. Isaac Harmening followed with a 2-yard TD run. With a Ludemann conversion, the score was tied, 42-42! GM then stopped Southland. A Harmening 23-yard run set up Ludemann’s fourth TD of the game (4-yard run). Another conversion made it 50-42 Larks. And then Jace Kraft (playing in his first game of the year per a hand injury) iced the win, and capped the 38-point quarter, by intercepting Bauer and returning it for 25-yards for a TD. By a final of 56-42, GM posted a wild win. Ludemann (24-239, 4 TDs, three conversion runs) had a huge game. Harmening (22-146, 2 TDs rushing) also topped 100 yards. Cael Gilbert added a 3-yard TD run. The Larks did all 398 yards of their damage on the ground. They did not complete a pass. Southland did most of its work through the air, as Bauer (14 of 24, 233 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) hit Bruggeman (6-171, 3 TDs receiving) often. The teams combined for seven turnovers. GM improved to 3-2, 4-2.
