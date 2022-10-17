Week six of the football season featured the Class AA battle of #1 Chatfield and #3 Caledonia. It was a big game; #3 in AA Caledonia (4-0, 5-0) at #1 in AA Chatfield (3-0, 5-0). It was a physical defensive battle between standout football program coached by long tenured men (Carl Fruechte, Jeff Johnson) in front of a big crowd. In the end, it came down to a gutsy call; going for it on 4th and inches from your own 24-yardline. The home Gophers came out strong, taking their first drive 75 yards in eight plays. Luke Carrier scored the first points (8-yard TD run on an inside handoff), to make it 6-0. The rest of the half/game was a stalemate of offensive opportunities squandered. Caledonia’s first drive ended at the Chatfield 36 on a 4th and one via fumble (Sam Backer recovery). A second quarter Warrior drive converted a 4th and 13, progressing to 1st and 10 at the Gopher 18, and later, 3rd and three at the 11. A six-yard tackle for loss and an incompletion ended a 14-play sequence. Chatfield also had struggles near the end zone. On 2nd and two from the Warrior 17, Backer was intercepted at the one by Ethan Stendel. Later, on 1st and 10 from the Warrior 23, a Parker Delaney shovel pass was picked by Garrett Ness. Despite Chatfield out-gaining the Warriors 191 to 89, they led just 6-0 at intermission. To start the second half, the Gophers got a stop. Facing a 3rd and 15, Backer tossed a pass towards Cole Johnson. The senior came back to make the catch, then (somehow) avoided a pair of Warrior tacklers at the 15, before scoring on a 70-yard TD reception. It came just two plays after a Backer 58-yard TD run was called back by a penalty. The Gophers jumped ahead 12-0. Caledonia took their next drive 50 yards, making the Gopher six. On 2nd and goal, QB Lewis Doyle was intercepted by Eli Hopp in the end zone, a 13-play opportunity burnt. Chatfield’s resultant drive stalled just outside the red zone. Heading to the fourth, they led 12-0. A big turnover primed the Warriors to score. Backer and Delaney fumbled a hand-off. Warrior Gabe Curley recovered it at the Chatfield 31. Caledonia converted a huge 4th and 9 (Doyle hit Caleb Conniff for 25 yards on a roll-out). A couple plays later, Eric Mauss plowed in for a 1-yard TD run. The PAT was botched. With 4:13 to go, momentum was shifting. Chatfield’s lead was 12-6. The Gophers then resultantly botched a snap handle, leading to a 3rd and 19 from the Chatfield six. But a pivotal (and tough) 15-yard pass interference on Caledonia set up a 3rd and 4. Backer got three yards. That set up the all-critical 4th and inches from the 24 (2:53). It most cases, going for it was a very gutsy call. In this case, it was still ballsy. But with the speedy and powerful Backer at running back, it was a strong statistical bet. The senior went off right side threw a big hole, opened by a double team block (Drew O’Connor/Isaac Stevens), and sped 76-yards to paydirt for the game-clinching score! The Gophers held off a game Warrior club by 19-6 final. Backer had a quiet 200-yard night (26-202, TD rushing, 1 of 3, 70 yards, TD, INT passing). He had 100 yards rushing in the first half, but just 22 yards on 10 second carries before the 76-yarder. Carrier (2-48, TD rushing) and Johnson (2-71, TD receiving) also had big plays. Delaney (3 of 6, 28 yards, INT passing, 6-41 rushing) added some offensive work. O’Connor had two sacks and an interception. The Gophers had 393 yards of total offense including 295 on the ground. Caledonia had 199 yards of total offense with just 59 on the ground. Doyle (14 of 24, 140 yards, 2 INTs passing) most often hit Conniff (7-85 receiving). Mauss (14-60, TD rushing) led the Warrior ground game. The win gives the Gophers (4-0, 6-0) sole possession of first in the Southeast-White over Caledonia (4-1, 5-1).

