More than 300 looted artifacts have been returned to India, the majority of which were seized as part of the investigation into Subhash Kapoor—accused by U.S. authorities of being “one of the most prolific commodities smugglers in the world”—and his associates. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced yesterday that 307 antiquities valued at nearly $4 million were handed off to a representative of the Indian government. Of those, 235 of the antiquities were directly linked to Kapoor, whose smuggling operation extended across the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Five of the objects were seized in relation to the investigation of antiquities...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO