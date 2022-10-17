Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock Driver Apparently Thinks It’s Okay to Throw Cats Out of the Car
I get that some people just don't like cats, but this stuff makes me sick. I was scrolling through the NextDoor app, as I often do to see what's going on around town, and came across a post by Briana Benavides. She says that she was driving between Slide and Quaker last week when she saw someone throw something out of their car.
Lubbock man’s toolbox stolen while at hospital for daughter battling cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas — A self-employed Lubbock resident, Teddy White, 47, said his daughter has battled Osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, for almost three years. Now, his family faces another battle – his job was ripped from underneath him. White and his family were at the hospital for his 16-year-old daughter Kynlee, when he realized his toolbox […]
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport
There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
Beautiful Manicures: Lubbock Ladies Show Off Their Fiercest Claws
I have a confession: I have never once gotten acrylic nails. When I was a teen, an adult I really admired showed me exactly what can go wrong if you go to an inexperienced or negligent nail tech- her natural nails had rotted. I mean, literal green mold circles like you see on bread. I was low-key traumatized by that interaction. However, after seeing all these beautiful, and totally safely done manicures on my friends, I might have to break my no-acrylic streak.
everythinglubbock.com
People using Lubbock Airport for pet sale scam, city warns
LUBBOCK, Texas — There has been a recent scam involving online pet sales and transportation, using the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) address to appear like a legitimate business, according to a City of Lubbock press release. The business, which offers deals on pets “well below market value”...
5 Underrated Parts of Fall in Lubbock That Should Stay That Way
Fall is in full swing here in the Hub city, which means everyone is enjoying the many perks of the transitional season. Alongside some of the best parts of fall, like Halloween, pumpkin spice, and sweater, there are some things that are definitely underrated. While many things in the world that are underrated deserve to get more love and attention, these 5 parts of fall in Lubbock deserve to stay underrated until the end of time.
Man arrested in Lubbock, police said young victim had marks with ‘deep red and purple bruising’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of injuring a preschool-aged child, according to a police report. David Cox, 26, was arrested Sunday. According to a police report, video showed Cox throwing the victim onto a couch and using a plastic spoon to “forcefully strike [the victim] in the buttocks approximately 9-10 […]
Escape Lubbock and Spend A Weekend Inside a Missile Silo
If you've ever felt the need to escape Lubbock and hunker down for a long weekend away, why not stay at a place that can offer you privacy and even protection from any explosions that may or may not occur. In Roswell, New Mexico you will find an airbnb that...
Bizarre viral video shows Lubbock police officer tape bag of milk to radio host's door
Lubbock police took to social media to clear things up, saying a caller asked officers to return the bag to the correct apartment, but there was some sort of mix up.
Lubbock Man Accused of Setting Fire to Trailer, Killing a Dog
A Lubbock man was arrested after it's said a dog was killed after he set a trailer on fire. KAMC News reports that crews responded to a camper trailer on fire in the 100 block of East 76th Street on Tuesday, October 11th. Investigators have determined that the owner of the trailer had gotten into an argument with the suspect, 42-year-old Burl Johnson.
Lubbock, We Have To Share the Road With Our Friends On Two Wheels
I hate that I have to write this article. I hate that motorcycles deaths in Texas are on the rise:. State officials report that 519 motorcycle riders died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, a 7% increase over the previous year. And even though motorcycles comprise less than 2% of vehicles in Texas, they accounted for 12% of the fatalities in 2021.
fox34.com
UPDATE: 1 seriously injured in accident at steel company
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What was thought to be an industrial accident involving a crane at a steel company on North Loop 289, ended up being an accident not involving heavy machinery. The 911 caller told police dispatch a man was pinned under a crane. When police arrived, they located...
27 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022
Can you believe 27 food and drink spots opened in 2022 in Lubbock? Well, they have and if you are looking to try something new now is your chance. They are in order by when they opened and you can click on the underlined name to find out more about that place. So enjoy, here is a look at all these great spots we can enjoy right now in the area.
Let’s ‘BeReal’ About Lubbock’s Newest Social Media Craze
I am at the age where I am truly an adult, working full time, paying all of my own bills, and being fully responsible for myself. However, I’m still young enough to be connected to my teenage years since they made up a large part of my life so far.
A Lubbock man was Killed Over the Weekend While Inflating a Tire
An arrest has been made after a man was killed while inflating a tire on the side of a road. The Texas Department of Public Safety received a call of a collision of Friday, October 14. KAMC news reported that police arrived shortly around 4 p.m. near Farm to Market Road 2641 and Farm to Market Road 1264.
Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat
As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022
Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
This Simple Tip Can Increase Your Home Security in Lubbock
Did you know that the way you close your blinds at night can have a significant impact on your home’s security?. Depending on what floor of a building you live on, the direction you close your blinds is very important. Closing them the right way saves you from worrying about someone peeking through your blinds at night to see if your home, what valuables are inside, and more.
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
Crash with LCSO deputy leaves two injured, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people had minor injuries after a crash that appeared to involve a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the call came in at 5:57 p.m. to 4th Street and Frankford Avenue. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle flipped over. […]
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0