Owens back with Tigers after FSU visit reinforces how different Clemson is
Clemson has regained a verbal commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. After decommitting from the Tigers last week, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) four-star offensive tackle (...)
247Sports
Two keys for Syracuse to take down undefeated Clemson
Syracuse football will look to wreck Clemson’s 37-game home win streak this Saturday in Death Valley. This battle of undefeated teams will set the tone in the ACC.
A look at FSU's schedule, what their opponents have done so far this season, and what remains for each
Florida State is 4-3 on the season and 2-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. They are now enjoying their second bye week. Below we take a look at the most recent results for their opponents and where those teams stand at this point in the season, as well as what remains for each of them:
Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
247Sports
Georgia football: 4-star Chris Peal commitment date set
First-year secondary coach Fran Brown needed to land an impact secondary in his first cycle with Georgia and he is poised to do just that. Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School four-star cornerback Chris Peal will make a verbal commitment on Sunday, Oct. 23), he announced via his Twitter account. Michigan, Georgia, NC State, and South Carolina are the finalists.
Miami Hurricanes trying hard to flip Florida State 5-star wide receiver pledge Hykeem Williams
Stranahan High School (Florida) wide receiver Hykeem Williams is one of the top players in the state of Florida. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound pass-catcher is rated a five-star prospect, the nation's No. 23 overall prospect and the No. 4 wide receiver. That makes him the unquestioned headliner of the ...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
Click10.com
Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
Independent Florida Alligator
Self-fulling prophecy or fair distribution?: Florida A&M University students claim funding discrimination lawsuit referencing UF
Freshman Myla Queens was debating between attending UF and Florida A&M University during her senior year of high school. Her dad had gone to UF, and her mom had gone to FAMU. Eventually, she decided on UF. Queens wanted to attend UF because it offered more opportunities, she said. Her...
WCTV
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Investigators believe the human remains found in a wooded area off Apalachee Parkway are that of a man missing more than a year. A group of people discovered the skeletal remains Monday afternoon in the area near the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway. Police say preliminary...
thefamuanonline.com
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
WYFF4.com
Pilot attempted to land 3 times before Lake Hartwell plane crash, report says
WASHINGTON — More than a month after a small plane crashed in Lake Hartwell killing the pilot, the NTSB release a preliminary report Wednesday, detailing the pilot made three attempts to land before the crash. The body of Todd Jeffrey Carrell, 55, of Florida, was removed from the sunken...
Woman dead following accident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County
One person is dead following an incident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County Sunday morning.
accesswdun.com
Driver killed when car overturns south of Homer
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a driver was killed in a wreck late Saturday in Banks County. Troopers responded to the single-car wreck on U.S. 441 / Ga. 15 near McDonald Circle shortly after 11:15 Saturday night. GSP officials reported the southbound Nissan 350Z failed to negotiate a...
WCTV
Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Gadsden County was shut down for hours on Monday afternoon following a major accident. The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. after three tractor-trailers and a sedan collided on the Interstate. Crews had to work to free someone from the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. That person was later airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
nowhabersham.com
Mother and son arrested in Florida, charged with burglarizing Sky Valley Post Office
A mother and son are awaiting extradition to Georgia to face charges tied to a recent break-in at the Sky Valley Post Office in Rabun County. Law enforcement arrested 46-year-old Stefini Joi Kirkland-Murphy and 24-year-old Austyn Christopher Kirkland in Pinellas County, Florida, where they live. Surveillance video helped authorities identify...
WYFF4.com
Man falls asleep in SC woman's car, puts guns to her, forces her to drive, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested after he fell asleep in the back seat of a woman's car, put a gun to her and demanded she take him to Downtown Greenville, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the woman got in her car...
