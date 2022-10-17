ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis unranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll

By Parth Upadhyaya
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiSD9_0icL3TUD00

The preseason Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll is out, and the results likely aren’t all that surprising to Memphis Tigers fans.

The Tigers are unranked in the writers poll, which was released Monday, Oct. 17.

They received one vote. Fourteen other unranked teams received at least three votes, led by Texas A&M, which received 112 votes. The Tigers face the Aggies on Dec. 17 in FedExForum.

Multiple Memphis opponents are in the Top 25.

Tigers preseason opponents Auburn and Alabama are among the top 20, with Auburn at No. 15 and the Crimson Tide No. 20. AAC foe Houston — the preseason favorite to win the conference, according to a coaches poll released last week — is No. 3.

Memphis faces Auburn on Dec. 10 in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta, and it takes on Alabama on Dec. 13 in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers play Houston twice — on the road Feb. 19 and at FedExForum on March 5 in the regular-season finale.

The Tigers also will be in Saint Louis on Nov. 15 to take on the Billikens, who received the fifth-most votes (36) for an unranked team.

In Penny Hardaway’s previous four seasons as head coach, Memphis has been ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 twice. The Tigers were slotted at No. 14 ahead of the 2019-20 season and came in at No. 12 going into the 2021-22 season.

They finished unranked in the final AP Top 25 poll both years.

Here is the complete preseason AP Top 25:

1. North Carolina 1,532 (47*)

2. Gonzaga 1,479 (12)

3. Houston 1,404 (1)

4. Kentucky 1,364 (2)

T5. Baylor 1,200

T5. Kansas, 1,200

7. Duke 1,168

8. UCLA 1,093

9. Creighton 1,060

10. Arkansas 1,026

11. Tennessee 880

12. Texas 844

13. Indiana 745

14. TCU 735

15. Auburn 623

16. Villanova 578

17. Arizona 543

18. Virginia 462

19. San Diego State 294

20. Alabama 281

21. Oregon 260

22. Michigan 229

23. Illinois 215

24. Dayton 170

25. Texas Tech 122

* First-place votes

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112 , UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36 , Michigan St. 35, Florida St. 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio St. 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1 , Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Chargers continue to lead First Four prep football teams

Southaven solidified its spot as the top high school football team in DeSoto County with this week’s DeSoto County News First Four. The Chargers kept the number one position after last Friday’s 27-0 shutout of Olive Branch in the annual Backyard Brawl. Southaven has now won seven straight games to start the season and play at Lewisburg this week.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
storyboardmemphis.org

That Memphis Photographer: How Ernest Withers captured THE photo of the Emmett Till murder trial

There was just the slightest tik when it happened. No one noticed. On Wednesday, September 21, 1955, the reverend Mose Wright, sixty-four years old, five-foot three, and Black, took the witness stand. He may have been the only person who expected that he’d testify at all in a Mississippi county, where witnesses for the prosecution were very hard to come by. Some, as chronicled by reporters on the scene, had already been disappeared by officers of the law, whisked away and detained in far-flung locales. Or perhaps worse.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

At LeMoyne-Owen, sports ‘madness’ celebration fuels desire for success

A version of Memphis’ love of basketball was on display as LeMoyne-Owen College held Midnight Madness at Bruce-Johnson Gym last Friday (October 14). The annual event was the first held since the pandemic. While basketball season looms, the Midnight Madness celebration was a time to honor all the sports...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

U of M students give mixed reviews to revamped basketball season rollout

Student reaction was mixed about the University of Memphis’ basketball programs replacing Memphis Madness with a Memphis Basketball Block Party this year. On Saturday (Oct. 15) afternoon, U of M students and fans gathered outside the on-campus University Center to celebrate the beginning of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

Civil Wrongs, Episode 1: A Lynching in Memphis

This report is a collaboration between WKNO and the Institute for Public Service Reporting at the University of Memphis. 105 years ago, on a Tuesday morning, thousands of people headed to the outskirts of Memphis to watch a man be burned alive. It was just one of many brutal lynchings of the era, but also one covered in great detail by the media.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Aspiring Memphis rapper "Lil Q" on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This October we are celebrating local musicians in the Memphis area. LaQuinceya "Lil Q" Wilson is a 17 year old basketball player from Kirby High School. She won the Mic Drop Talent Showcase back in May, that was hosted by Stax Music Academy. Her reward for winning that showcase was $500, studio time with Young Avenue Sound, digital distribution, and a professionally written artist bio by Jared Jay Boyd of WYXR radio station.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What would recreational marijuana mean for West Memphis dispensaries?

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — With 900,000 people living across the river from West Memphis in Shelby County, medical marijuana dispensaries are bracing for a boom in business. If Issue 4 passes, then dispensaries across Arkansas, like Greenlight in West Memphis, will see an uptick in sales. General Manager Tim Moore said they're ready.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Early voting begins: What you need to know before heading to polls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting in Tennessee for the midterm elections began Wednesday. Linda Phillips, the administrator of elections for Shelby County, wants to ensure voting goes smoothly for everyone who casts a ballot. To cast a ballot, registered voters must bring a photo ID issued by the state...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WQAD

Why parts of the Mississippi River are drying up

MOLINE, Ill. — You've likely seen the dramatic images circulating social media showing massive sandbars, exposed islands and even submerged vehicles being exposed thanks to record-breaking low levels of water flowing through the Mississippi River, especially south of the Quad Cities. How can it be that areas like Memphis,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Kia Boys’ driving auto thefts, Memphis chief says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has seen an increase in crime from this time last year, according to numbers from September. Auto thefts are one of the biggest drivers of crime in Memphis. That’s the word from Memphis Police as they presented their monthly crime update to council members Tuesday. “If we could […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Motorcycle wreck in MS causing delays on Goodman and Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Crews are already on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take them to clear the location. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible when heading […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy