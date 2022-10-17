Memphis unranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll

The preseason Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll is out, and the results likely aren’t all that surprising to Memphis Tigers fans.

The Tigers are unranked in the writers poll, which was released Monday, Oct. 17.

They received one vote. Fourteen other unranked teams received at least three votes, led by Texas A&M, which received 112 votes. The Tigers face the Aggies on Dec. 17 in FedExForum.

Multiple Memphis opponents are in the Top 25.

Tigers preseason opponents Auburn and Alabama are among the top 20, with Auburn at No. 15 and the Crimson Tide No. 20. AAC foe Houston — the preseason favorite to win the conference, according to a coaches poll released last week — is No. 3.

Memphis faces Auburn on Dec. 10 in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta, and it takes on Alabama on Dec. 13 in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers play Houston twice — on the road Feb. 19 and at FedExForum on March 5 in the regular-season finale.

The Tigers also will be in Saint Louis on Nov. 15 to take on the Billikens, who received the fifth-most votes (36) for an unranked team.

In Penny Hardaway’s previous four seasons as head coach, Memphis has been ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 twice. The Tigers were slotted at No. 14 ahead of the 2019-20 season and came in at No. 12 going into the 2021-22 season.

They finished unranked in the final AP Top 25 poll both years.

Here is the complete preseason AP Top 25:

1. North Carolina 1,532 (47*)

2. Gonzaga 1,479 (12)

3. Houston 1,404 (1)



4. Kentucky 1,364 (2)

T5. Baylor 1,200

T5. Kansas, 1,200

7. Duke 1,168

8. UCLA 1,093

9. Creighton 1,060

10. Arkansas 1,026

11. Tennessee 880

12. Texas 844

13. Indiana 745

14. TCU 735

15. Auburn 623



16. Villanova 578

17. Arizona 543

18. Virginia 462

19. San Diego State 294

20. Alabama 281



21. Oregon 260

22. Michigan 229

23. Illinois 215

24. Dayton 170

25. Texas Tech 122

* First-place votes

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112 , UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36 , Michigan St. 35, Florida St. 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio St. 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1 , Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.