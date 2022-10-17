ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

New York man is sentenced to three years in prison for manufacturing and selling $20 MILLION in counterfeit uniforms to the U.S. military that 'lacked crucial safety features' and were distributed to Air Force bases 'around the world'

A Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced for his involvement in a scheme to make and sell counterfeit military uniforms that failed to meet safety protocols. Ramin Kohanbash, 52, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after pleading guilty in June 2019 to charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and trafficking of counterfeit goods.
BROOKLYN, NY
WAFF

Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among posts to receive new names by the end of year

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAFF) - On Thursday the Pentagon Press Secretary Brigader General Pat Ryder announced that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a Memorandum on Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations. After reviewing the report, General Austin agreed to the recommendations and wants to change the names...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Carrington Charitable Foundation’s 10th CCF Golf Classic Raises More Than $2 million for Wounded Veterans

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, the Carrington Charitable Foundation (CCF) held its 10th CCF Golf Classic benefitting CCF’s Signature Programs that support post 9/11 combat wounded American Veterans on October 10, 2022, at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif. The event raised more than $2 million for its initiatives that enable Mobility, Stability, Purpose and Prosperity for U.S. servicemen and women returning from post-9/11 battlefields. CCF is the nonprofit organization of The Carrington Companies. More than 250 golfers participated and the event culminated in a dinner and auction attended by more than 450 people. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005307/en/ Since 2011, the Carrington Charitable Foundation Golf Classic, together with its React 2020 and 2021 virtual events, has raised over $27 million for CCF’s Signature Programs, which provide diverse ongoing assistance to Veterans and their families. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
defensenews.com

Army plans repeat of major drills using largest overseas training unit

A series of multinational exercises that took place at the Army’s largest overseas training command over the last 12 months are expected to take place again within the next year, officials said. “I put them in two buckets: There [are] those exercises where we are the lead, and then...
960 The Ref

BTS members commit to mandatory military service

SEOUL, South Korea — The members of K-pop group BTS will join the military, ending months of questions about whether the group would receive an exemption to the country’s mandatory conscription. The management company representing the group, Big Hit Music, said the oldest member of BTS, Jin, will...
Connecticut Public

Black vets were excluded from GI bill benefits — a bill in congress aims to fix that

The Americans who fought in World War II are called the Greatest Generation not only because they fought fascism but also because of what happened when they came home. It was the greatest expansion of the American middle class in history, partly due to the GI Bill. It gave free college and cheap home loans to millions of veterans, except the U.S. was still segregated when the GI Bill became law. And as NPR's Quil Lawrence reports, that meant many Black veterans were left behind.
VIRGINIA STATE

