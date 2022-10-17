ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, the Carrington Charitable Foundation (CCF) held its 10th CCF Golf Classic benefitting CCF’s Signature Programs that support post 9/11 combat wounded American Veterans on October 10, 2022, at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif. The event raised more than $2 million for its initiatives that enable Mobility, Stability, Purpose and Prosperity for U.S. servicemen and women returning from post-9/11 battlefields. CCF is the nonprofit organization of The Carrington Companies. More than 250 golfers participated and the event culminated in a dinner and auction attended by more than 450 people. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005307/en/ Since 2011, the Carrington Charitable Foundation Golf Classic, together with its React 2020 and 2021 virtual events, has raised over $27 million for CCF’s Signature Programs, which provide diverse ongoing assistance to Veterans and their families. (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO