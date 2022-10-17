Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Create an ISO File From a CD or DVD on Any Operating System
Your old CDs and DVDs will not last forever. The only thing you can do is archive the data before they start to degrade. But dragging data from an optical disc to a PC or laptop is time-consuming. Creating an image of the disc, however, is a bit faster. Better...
technewstoday.com
How to Create Bootable USB Flash Drive in Windows
Having a bootable USB Flash Drive on hand is a good idea in case you ever need to troubleshoot booting issues or simply install Windows. Windows offers multiple ways to create bootable USBs, from native tools like Diskpart and official ones like the Media Creation Tool to popular third-party options like Rufus.
The Windows Club
Cricut Design Space not working on Windows PC
A lot of users reported that Cricut Design Space is not working on their Windows computers. Sometimes, the computer specs are on the lower side and not meeting the requirements, whereas, in other cases, some of the apps’ files are corrupted. In this post, we are going to see what you can do if Cricut Design Space is not loading or displays a black screen.
makeuseof.com
Android VPN Leak, Raspberry Pi DOS PC, and the Windows Registry Explained
Why has Microsoft Office become Microsoft 365? Should you take Google's offer of a free VPN on your Android Pixel 7? And how do you back up the Windows Registry? The answers are in our tech podcast for technophobes. Shownotes. This week, we chat about the following tech news that...
How to use Suggested Actions on Windows 11 2022 Update
In this guide, we'll show you the steps to manage and use Suggested Actions on the Windows 11 2022 Update.
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
mansionglobal.com
Smart Space Heaters for Your Home
We all have certain trouble spots in our home that are very tricky to make temperate—regions that seem immune to whole-house heating systems. Fortunately, man created space heaters. And even more fortunately, developers created smart space heaters. From wall-hanging units with Wi-Fi connections to standalone towers you can talk...
makeuseof.com
Raspberry Pi vs. Banana Pi: Powerful New Features Compared
At first glance, the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B and the Banana Pi M5 might appear to be the same product made by different companies. Though they are generally used by the same types of people (such as electronics hobbyists) and offer similar specifications, they are rival products with some distinct differences. Let’s explore and compare some of the key features of these inexpensive single-board computers and how they compare.
The Windows Club
USB ports are not working in Windows 11/10
In this article, we will talk about what you should do if USB ports are not working on your PC. USB ports on a computer allow users to connect different USB devices, like printers, keyboards, mice, etc. If the USB ports stop working, you will not be able to use any USB device. USB ports may stop working due to hardware and software issues.
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Access to the Insider Builds in Windows 11
Microsoft rolls out Insider builds to Windows Insiders before releasing them to the public. The preview is only intended for testing and feedback, and it provides access to the latest features & changes that will be included in the next release. However, it's good to remember that Insider builds can...
makeuseof.com
How to Run JavaScript in Python
JavaScript and Python are two of the most popular and commonly used languages in the world. JavaScript is an integral part of web development on both the front and back end. On the other hand, Python is more suitable for back-end coding and rapid application development. While both have their...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Feature Name Microsoft-Hyper-V Is Unknown" 0x800f080c Error
Your Windows 10 and 11 running systems come with an optional virtualization tool, Hyper-V. If you want, you can enable it using a DISM command in PowerShell and Command Prompt. However, the command to enable Hyper-V sometimes can return the "A Windows features name was not recognized" or the "Feature...
makeuseof.com
How to Create CAPTCHA Using Python
Introduced in the early 2000s, CAPTCHAs have annoyed users for decades now. From finding images of a bus to entering a weird sequence of letters or solving math problems, there are many ways sites ask you to prove you’re not a robot. But have you ever wondered how CAPTCHA...
Check out this never-released Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper
Two early versions of the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper have emerged online. They appear more flower-like than the image that shipped with the operating system.
Good News Network
Mini Wind Turbines For Rooftops: ‘Up to 50% More Power’ and No Spinning Blades’
A company has shrunk the wind turbine from being as tall as the Statue of Liberty to a 10-foot bladeless box that provides more power than 15 solar panels. They are designed for small-scale, commercial use, as they’re noise free, and incapable of killing birds. Because they sit on the edge of roofs, they pair well with solar panels. If a building also has batteries to store the energy, it could be near to total self-sufficiency.
makeuseof.com
How to View Your Printed Document History on Windows
Whether you want to check print history for your own reference or to see what others are printing from your system, it’s easy to find a list of previously printed files on Windows. Although the print queue in Windows displays your queued print jobs, it does not keep track...
natureworldnews.com
Why Space Heaters Are Best to Reduce Electricity Costs?
When it comes to choosing the right space heater, there are several factors that you should consider, including size, energy efficiency, and portability. These factors can greatly impact your decision. For instance, if you are concerned about your electricity bill, you can purchase a space heater or a portable model which is an environment-free option for you.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now
Working from home regularly and looking for great laptop deals to enhance your productivity? You need the Dell Vostro 3510. Even better, right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 3510 for 49% off when you get it direct from Dell. Normally priced at $927, it’s down to $469 for a limited time only. Read on while we look at why it’s worth every cent.
CNET
Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
The Windows Club
Second Monitor is zoomed-in on Windows computer
If your Second Monitor is zoomed-in on a Windows computer, there might be something wrong with your system’s display configuration or the drivers. However, sometimes, the issue can be nothing but a glitch. In this post, we will find out which of these situations is valid in your case and how you can synchronize both displays.
