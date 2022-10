Alabama coach Nate Oats doesn’t plan to tolerate his team slacking on defense this season. The 20th-ranked Crimson Tide has talent both returning and incoming, but plenty to improve on from a season that crashed to a halt with a first-round NCAA Tournament exit after an end-of-season skid. A team that had risen as high as No. 6 lost its final four games. Oats’ priorities: Better leadership, shooting and, of course, defense. The Tide ranked 320th out of 350 teams in scoring defense last season. “It’s going to be a huge point of emphasis every single day all year,” he said. “Just how good can we be on defense. How connected can we be. Our depth is a lot better, so we can hold guys a lot more accountable to play defense. If you’re not going to guard, we’re just not going to play you.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 MINUTES AGO