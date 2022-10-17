ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th

ARRY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies,...
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
NEW YORK STATE
NASDAQ

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 48%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon, Apple And Microsoft Shares?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT are all trading lower by 4.42% to $107.91, 1.85% to $135.78 and 1.57% to $222.20, respectively, Thursday morning. Shares of companies across the broader technology sector are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

OGE Energy OGE - P/E: 7.62. Via Renewables has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.18, which has decreased by 74.29% compared to Q1, which was 0.7. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.76%, which has increased by 0.61% from last quarter's yield of 9.15%. This quarter,...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Kinetik Holdings

Kinetik Holdings KNTK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $42.2 versus the current price of Kinetik Holdings at $35.9, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zurn Elkay Water ZWS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Sobr Safe SOBR shares increased by 22.2% to $3.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million. Momentive Global MNTV shares increased by 18.33% to $7.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Oblong OBLG stock moved upwards by...
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $91.4 versus the current price of Boot Barn Holdings at $58.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Dominion Energy

Within the last quarter, Dominion Energy D has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $83.86 versus the current price of Dominion Energy at $65.425, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Equity Lifestyle Props

Equity Lifestyle Props ELS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $70.25 versus the current price of Equity Lifestyle Props at $62.005, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Blackstone

Within the last quarter, Blackstone BX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $118.28 versus the current price of Blackstone at $87.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Blackstone...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for American Electric Power

American Electric Power AEP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, American Electric Power has an average price target of $106.67 with a high of $118.00 and a low of $96.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for CMS Energy

CMS Energy CMS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CMS Energy has an average price target of $66.75 with a high of $69.00 and a low of $63.00.

