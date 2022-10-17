Read full article on original website
The Fall 2022 ‘Crossties Carnival’ Details for Downtown Texarkana
That cooler weather hits and we all wanna get some fair foods and carnival rides. Johnson Brothers Amusements returns to Crossties Event Venue in downtown Texarkana from October 27 to 29 with rides, games, and all those Fair Foods. Here is more information. Johnson Brothers Amusements is such a fantastic...
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana shelter needs help to prepare for winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Randy Sams Outreach homeless shelter is preparing for an increase in residents due to the winter weather forecast. The shelter is providing a place for anyone who needs shelter during this time. The number of residents at the shelter is currently in the 60s, but there is still room for more.
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
magnoliareporter.com
$19 million Minden overpass among projects bid
Two North Louisiana projects were among 17 receiving bids for state projects from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The 17 projects involved 14 bidders for $68 million in work. North Louisiana projects:. Replacement of LA 531 overpass above Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, $19,306,081.44. The overpass is...
hopeprescott.com
Wreck at 6th and Main in Hope
Hope police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Main & 6th around 10:30am Wednesday. Two cars collided at the intersection with one on Main and one on 6th. One person was taken for medical treatment via Pafford ambulance.
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own
A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
Freezing Blast Hits Texarkana Tuesday Night – Are You Ready?
We told you last week this was coming, well now it's here and it looks much colder than was originally predicted. Get ready Ark-La-Tex, our first freezing cold weather is headed straight for us as we drop to around 30 Tuesday night. The 4 Ps are to be protected Tuesday:
NOLA.com
Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades
Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
76 Arrested Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Oct 10 – 17
Whatever reason there might be for things to be slow the week before were sure made up for last week in Bowie County, Texas. One bright spot, the weekend wasn't bad at all. There were 24 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 52 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Kait 8
CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sues Caesars over cash-out kiosks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against Ceasars Entertainment, Inc., claiming the Las Vegas-based casino conglomerate has literally short-changed customers out of millions in cash over the past ten years. Mike Young filed the suit in the Western District of Louisiana...
KSLA
Meet the candidates running for office in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - If you live in Minden, you have a chance to meet the candidates running for office in November. The Minden Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Iota Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are hosting the event.
Homecoming Parade at Arkansas High Set for Oct. 18
The Texarkana Arkansas School District will be having a Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, October 19, at Arkansas High School. The community is invited to line the parade route, make sure you are wearing your favorite Razorback decade attire, and cheer on the Homecoming Court as they travel along the parade route.
ktalnews.com
Former Shreveport city employee files whistleblower lawsuit following legislative audit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of the City of Shreveport on Wednesday filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Shreveport. Ben Hebert, who was employed by the City of Shreveport in 2013 in the position of internal auditor, served as Shreveport’s Controller from January 15, 2020, until Dec. 13, 2021, when he was fired.
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 2:15am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Devonte Emory, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree, aggravated assault on a family member, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Man arrested in East Texas for drug charge, failure to identify
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas for a drug charge and other charges after failing to identify himself to an East Texas officer, said law enforcement. On Monday, around 10:30 p.m. an officer saw a Saturn Aura on North Akin Street in Texarkana and noticed the vehicle had fake license […]
KSLA
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An elderly man was killed in a wreck in Caddo Parish on Monday, Oct. 17. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says it happened in the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road just before 10:40 a.m. James Peck Jr., 70, was found dead in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off the road just west of Back Path Road into the woods.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport restaurant closes doors due to rising inflation
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors. Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.
bossierpress.com
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking
On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
