Essex, Hamburg post enrollment gains
(Essex/Hamburg) -- Officials in at least two KMAland school districts are celebrating the latest enrollment figures. October 15 was the deadline for Iowa districts to submit certified enrollment reports for this school year. Figures from the Essex School District show a total enrollment of 198 students--up 18 over last school year. Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent in both the Essex and Hamburg school districts. Wells tells KMA News 20 students open enrolled into the Essex district this year. Still, he says the enrollment hike is something to be excited about.
Glenwood schools await state's response to GRC plan
(Glenwood) -- More discussion is expected next week on an option for the Glenwood School District's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board tabled discussion on a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the board awaits information from state officials as to whether the GRC's buildings could address the district's elementary needs once its closes in 2024. Previously, school officials explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. Embray says renovating the GRC's buildings into an elementary building would save the district money, as well as give new life to the center's campus.
Sidney grad Jorgenson finding success at Central
(Pella) -- Former Sidney cross country star Noah Jorgenson has cemented himself into the Central College record book. Jorgenson did that last week, setting a new Dutch record in an 8,000-meter race with a time of 24:27.40 at Saturday's Augustana Interregional. "It means a lot," Jorgenson said on Friday's Upon...
Red Oak council discusses possible transient merchant ordinance amendments
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are looking into the best way to provide food truck regulations in the community. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council heard a farmer's market recap from Co-Market Manager Maggie McQuown. This year, McQuown says multiple food trucks, which would abide by the city's peddler, solicitor, and transient merchant ordinance, had expressed interest in participating in the market. However, McQuown says the regulation is outdated as it was written well before food trucks had become overly popular.
Kathy Sump, 80, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Kathy passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Meet the Candidates: Tom Shipley
(Nodaway) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we shift our focus to the race for the Iowa Senate's 19th district, which covers Adams, Cass, Montgomery, Page, Ringgold and Taylor counties, plus all but the northeastern section of Union County. Today's report features the Republican incumbent, State Senator Tom Shipley.
Meet the Candidates: Tripp Narup
(Villisca) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features the Democratic candidate in the Iowa Senate's 9th District, Tripp Narup. A Villisca native and resident, Narup worked in the medical publishing business for more...
Leyvi Cruz, 47, of College Springs, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leyvi passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home in College Springs, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
State Auditor releases annual report for Page County
(Des Moines) -- State officials have released an annual audit report for Page County. The report covers fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, 2021. State Auditor Rob Sand notes the county's revenues totaled just over $18.2 million, a 21.9% increase over the prior year, while expenses totaled roughly $17.5 million, a 39.2% increase. The report indicates the increase in revenues and expenses is due primarily to U.S. Department of Agriculture funds for an emergency watershed protection program and the related expenses for completion of those projects.
Mason Yochum
Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers. The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday.
Administrator evaluation form sparks debate amongst Red Oak council
(Red Oak) -- A proposed annual city administrator evaluation form has sparked extensive debate amongst the Red Oak City Council. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the council was presented a rough draft of the form, which Councilmen Tim Fridolph and Pete Wemhoff have been collaborating on over the past few months. Fridolph presented three versions: his draft, Wemhoff's version, and a combined document. One disagreement was whether they should include department heads in filling out the form. While agreeing with Wemhoff that the council is who the administrator reports to, Fridolph says the department heads could provide a more first-hand working experience.
Football: Dallas Center-Grimes at Glenwood
Charles Lee Fisher, 84 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Clinton, Missouri
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials:St. Croix Hospice or Harmony Court in Council Bluffs, IA. Cemetery:Martin Chapel Cemetery, Pacific Junction, IA. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Hay bale art a hobby, hidden talent for Iowa woman
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, giant decorative hay bales draw attention to the west side of the highway. The creations are the work of Lea Voss, Pottawattamie County treasurer, who updates the corner for every major holiday. Currently, a large school bus — complete with children’s faces in windows and a skeleton driver who waves hello — sits at the corner.
Richard "Rick" Snyder, age 52, of Treynor, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will direct memorials. Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory.
KMAland Football (10/20): Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock advance in playoffs
(KMAland) -- Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock & Johnson-Brock were winners in the Nebraska state playoffs while IKM-Manning, SC North, Mormon Trail, Lamoni, Twin Cedars and Plattsmouth were other winners on Thursday in KMAland Football. KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD. IKM-Manning 52 St. Albert 17. Ben Langel rushed for 243 yards and Ross Kusel...
SMC to host 5th annual Trunk or Treat next week
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center will host their 5th Annual Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday, October 26, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The event will, once again, take place in the administration parking lot of the SMC campus, located across from the current business offices. SMC will host the Trunk or Treat event to encourage families and youth of the community to trick or treat at their campus while the downtown trick-or-treating event will be happening at the same time. Various SMC departments and employees will be featured at the event as they compete for the best-decorated trunk.
Nebraska City commissioners set street projects
(Nebraska City) -- Two heavily-traveled streets in Nebraska City are targeted for repairs. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved a resolution to advertise for bids for the 11th Street improvement project, which includes the business stretch of Highway 75--the main artery heading in and out of the community. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News previous renovations centered on the street's southern section.
Shen golf course sees busy greens, uptick in membership
(Shenandoah) -- 2022 has been a busy year lined with improvements and growth for the Shenandoah Golf Course. That's according to Course Superintendent Craig Connell, who tells KMA News the number of memberships has jumped greatly since the city took over the course from 152 in 2020 to 205 in 2022. In February 2020, the city entered into a lease agreement with the American Legion Country Club and War Memorial Trust for the golf course and pro shop's operations. Shenandoah City Council members approved the course's ownership transfer from the War Memorial Trust to the city in May 2021. Connell says the past year saw a lot of traffic from members and non-members.
Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Terry Rutherford, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Heritage House. Terry is survived by his wife, Rita. Visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Roland...
