Oneida, NY

cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Man steals from Walmart & provides false ID

A man was arrested Sunday evening after stealing from the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville and providing false identification to officers, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report states that John J. Travers, 32 of Syracuse, “left in a vehicle” prior to county sheriff’s...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Drug Task Force arrests suspect for third time in three months

OSWEGO — An Oswego resident has been arrested for the third time in three months for selling heroin/fentanyl, according to a release from the city of Oswego. Tracy A. Roach, 43, and Keith W. Goodway, 30, both of Oswego, were arrested on Oct. 17 after it was alleged they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
OSWEGO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

More thefts at the Walmart in Cortlandville

A couple more thefts took place at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Megan N. Boyce, of Richford, and Dodie M. Baranska, of Cortland, both allegedly stole merchandise at the Walmart over the weekend. Baranska was arrested on...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
ONEIDA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
MARCY, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY man arrested after stabbing coworker, sending him to hospital, police say

New Hartford, N.Y. — A restaurant employee was arrested after stabbing his coworker in the kitchen of the New Hartford cafe they were working on Saturday, police said. Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater, was fighting with another coworker Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at Café DelBuono on Commercial Drive, according to a news release from the New Hartford Police Department.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/11/22

On 10/12/2022 at 4:11 a.m. Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. Patterson was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 1: 30 p.m. in the Oswego City Court.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot near St. Joseph’s Hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in 40′s was shot on Syracuse’s Northside on Tuesday morning, police said. Around 10:55 a.m., police received reports of a man that was shot in the midsection near 608 North Townsend St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. The shooting occurred...
SYRACUSE, NY

