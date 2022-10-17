Read full article on original website
Town of Chenango “Road Rage” Case Leads to Stabbing of Teenager
A suspect has been arrested following the stabbing of a teenager in the aftermath of a road rage incident that occurred on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Michael Seaman of South New Berlin has been charged with first-degree assault.
Man steals from Cortlandville Walmart, found with narcotics
On October 16th, Cortland County Sheriff's officers responded to the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny.
Oswego County man charged with raping woman in his vehicle, troopers say
Scriba, N.Y. — A Scriba man was charged Tuesday with raping a woman in his vehicle, troopers said. Rusty D. Gates, 37, was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, according to a state police news release. The assault happened outside Gates’ home in December 2021, troopers said. Gates is...
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man steals from Walmart & provides false ID
A man was arrested Sunday evening after stealing from the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville and providing false identification to officers, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report states that John J. Travers, 32 of Syracuse, “left in a vehicle” prior to county sheriff’s...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Drug Task Force arrests suspect for third time in three months
OSWEGO — An Oswego resident has been arrested for the third time in three months for selling heroin/fentanyl, according to a release from the city of Oswego. Tracy A. Roach, 43, and Keith W. Goodway, 30, both of Oswego, were arrested on Oct. 17 after it was alleged they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
cortlandvoice.com
More thefts at the Walmart in Cortlandville
A couple more thefts took place at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Megan N. Boyce, of Richford, and Dodie M. Baranska, of Cortland, both allegedly stole merchandise at the Walmart over the weekend. Baranska was arrested on...
whcuradio.com
Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
cnyhomepage.com
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
Former Oneida City Chamberlain arrested, stealing over $78,000 in city funds
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. 77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in […]
cnyhomepage.com
Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
Syracuse man charged with arson after setting shower curtain on fire to get visitors to leave
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged with arson after police said he set his shower curtain on fire in his apartment to try to get visitors to leave on Friday. At 12:21 a.m. Daniel Hart, 39, wanted the people inside of his apartment at 304 Court St. to leave, police said in a criminal complaint filed in city court.
CNY man arrested after stabbing coworker, sending him to hospital, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — A restaurant employee was arrested after stabbing his coworker in the kitchen of the New Hartford cafe they were working on Saturday, police said. Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater, was fighting with another coworker Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at Café DelBuono on Commercial Drive, according to a news release from the New Hartford Police Department.
iheart.com
Mom & Daughter Stalked at CNY Walmart Prompting Situational Awareness Talk!
A viral video of a mom and daughter being stalked at a Central New York Walmart is prompting a "situational awareness" talk with our "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
WKTV
Motor vehicle accident in Milford, involving a passenger car and school bus
MILFORD, N.Y. -- Tuesday Afternoon the Otsego County 911 Center received an Emergency Call, reporting a motor vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a school bus on NYS Route 28, in the Village of Milford. Emergency and Law Enforcement units were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival it was...
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating incident at Adirondack High School
BOONVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED)– Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to Adirondack High School in Boonville Tuesday morning to investigate an incident. The sheriff's office did not released details about the investigation, but said there was no danger to anyone at the school. The investigation was...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/11/22
On 10/12/2022 at 4:11 a.m. Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. Patterson was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 1: 30 p.m. in the Oswego City Court.
Plainville fire department makes costly repairs after building was vandalized
LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Plainville Fire Department has a new coat of paint. This facelift wasn’t what they budgeted for, it was out of necessity after racist graffiti against those who are Jewish and African American was spray painted on the building back in February. “It hurts, It hurts, this is our place,” said […]
Fatal car accident in the Town of Greene
Today, Chenango County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fatal, one-car, motor vehicle accident on State Highway 206, near the intersection of County Road 2, in the Town of Greene.
Man shot near St. Joseph’s Hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in 40′s was shot on Syracuse’s Northside on Tuesday morning, police said. Around 10:55 a.m., police received reports of a man that was shot in the midsection near 608 North Townsend St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. The shooting occurred...
