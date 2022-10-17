Read full article on original website
ketk.com
1 killed in 3-car crash on US 59 in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a fatal three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and has blocked all lanes from State Highway 7 at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street in Nacogdoches, according to TxDOT.
3 men sentenced to more than 20 years each in connection to 2017 East Texas murder
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Two men were sentenced to 24 years in prison in connection to the 2017 home invasion and murder of Joey Gipson in Nacogdoches. Another man was sentenced to 25 years in connection to the same murder. Patrick Hughey and Rassium Franklin were sentenced to 24 years in prison for aggravated robbery, […]
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
2 arrested after 38 tablets were reported stolen from East Texas home
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Shelby County after 38 electronic tablets were reported stolen on Friday from a Timpson home. Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a report of the stolen tablets from Bremond Street on Friday and “due to the active response from deputies” 32 […]
KLTV
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - At least one person has died in a three-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday morning. According to a report by Sgt. Brett Ayers of the Nacogdoches Police Department, the incident occurred in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive around 8:54 a.m. Multiple agencies have responded to the scene as all southbound lanes of traffic are shut down and northbound traffic is limited to one lane for the time being. Drivers should expect delays for the remainder of the day and seek alternate routes.
1 person dead after major crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles Wednesday morning. The police have confirmed that one person is dead. The wreck happened in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive around 8:54 a.m. Wednesday morning. All southbound lanes are closed for traffic and...
Boil water notice issued for some residents in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued for residents who get their water from Dirgin Water Supply in Rusk County. People who live on FM 2658 north of Martin Lake and near Highway 43 are being impacted. Officials said people should boil all water used for drinking, cooking and for ice. […]
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Car Wreck Ends Inside Downtown Business
Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.
TxDOT Advises of New Detour in Diboll Relief Route Construction
A major road construction project near Diboll will see a detour put in place for motorists beginning on October 17 that will impact local traffic. Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access Highway 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic.
Burn Ban Now Officially In Effect Again For Lufkin, Texas
Earlier in the month, Angelina County put out a burn ban for the county. It was officially enacted on October 4th, 2022. It was pretty straightforward, at least to me that we were under a burn ban. I was really confused because driving around Lufkin I was seeing and smelling smoke near Lowe's and I didn't hear about any uncontrolled fires in the area.
scttx.com
Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items
October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
KTRE
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinances to regulate game rooms, animal neglect
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council will consider an ordinance limiting the use and location of game rooms at a Tuesday meeting, along with a measure addressing animal neglect. According to an agenda, the city said it has become necessary to define and restrict the use and location...
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
Celebrate Fall At The Farmers Market Pumpkin Fest In Lufkin, Texas
We are officially deep into the pumpkin-spiciest part of fall in Deep East Texas. If your family is looking to get an amazing pumpkin the Angelina County Farmers Market has some big things happening. They did this event on October 7th, 2022 and it was so well received that they...
The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas
What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
This Texas Based Tea Room Will Be Opening Soon In Nacogdoches
It's tea time in Nacogdoches again and this time it's an Amarillo-based chain that already has shops all over Texas. It's called HTeaO and it will soon add the oldest town to its list of locations. They will be located at 123 East Austin Street off of North Street down...
Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges
NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
