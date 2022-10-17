MUG MONDAY: WATCH, Inc. accepting aluminum can donations to help fund extensive community-integration program

Read full article on original website
Independence Bank hosting IB Runnin' Scared 5K Glow Run in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A Halloween-themed 5K race set for Saturday in Mayfield offers a spooky good time while raising money for a local park. Organizers say all proceeds from the the 2022 IB Runnin' Scared 5K Glow Run will benefit the Mayfield Kiwanis Park. The race is sponsored by Independence Bank.
Once in a Blue Moon event to benefit local student group, children in eastern Kentucky
LEDBETTER, KY — A "Once in a Blue Moon" festival set for Sunday evening offers music and entertainment while raising money for two causes benefiting kids and teens. Organizers say the event will include a family-style carnival with local vendors, followed by entertainment from Joe Clark, the Mama Said String Band and JD Shelburne.
Display at Livingston County Clerk's Office to honor local woman's legacy, raise awareness for Donate Life
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Donate Life Kentucky and Livingston County Clerk’s Office are planning to unveil a display on Friday honoring the life of a Livingston County woman who was able to earn a PhD, marry the love of her life and contribute to her community after receiving a liver donation.
Help Local 6's Mike Mallory fund cancer research through 'Real Men Wear Pink'
PADUCAH — One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. It's the most common cancer worldwide, second only to skin cancer in the U.S. October is breast cancer awareness month. To help raise awareness and fund the future of breast cancer research, the American Cancer Society sponsors its 'Real Men Wear Pink' campaign. It's aimed at raising awareness and money in the fight against breast cancer. Paducah's ACS chapter is participating once again this year, with a dozen area men joining the effort - including Local 6 anchor Mike Mallory!
Mayfield group to walk from old candle factory to court square on one year anniversary of devastating tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — First responders are teaming up with community members on December 10 for a 2-mile long memorial walk from the old Mayfield Consumer-Products site to the Mayfield Court Square. In a Wednesday announcement, Lodge 21 Fraternal Order of Police President Joseph Siedel explained the memorial walk is...
Parents Night Out event offers fun and games for kids, a break for parents
PADUCAH — Are you a parent in the Paducah area? Want a night out on the town?. The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department has an event for you happened Friday night. The Parents Night Out event is going on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Paducah Recreation Center at 1527 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Ascend Elements breaks ground on electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Christian County
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Local and state leaders, along with officials from Ascend Elements Inc., broke ground Thursday on what will be the largest facility of a company that recycles old lithium-ion batteries into sustainable battery materials. The new facility, called Apex 1, is being built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. It's...
Motel turned apartment complex bug infestation, plumbing and electrical issues may force residents to leave
PADUCAH — A motel turned apartment complex is the focus as Paducah police and the fire department uncovered a bug infestation, plumbing and electrical issues. Now, families are hanging by a thread. They've been told to move out by 10 a.m. Thursday morning and some have no place to go.
Paducah-area fall festivities
Your favorite cozy sweater is hanging in your closet, leaves are crunching beneath your feet, and bright pumpkins decorate porches. Fall is finally here, and with it, numerous festivities are planned in our area. Check back here for updates on what's going on this fall season. If we missed something, you can send us an email at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
Marshall County Schools investigation continues
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It's been a little more than a month, and the investigation into Marshall County Schools continues. The Marshall County School Board agenda for Thursday included an executive session for discussions that might lead to the appointment, discipline or removal of an individual employee. It wasn’t...
1st Region volleyball tournament bracket revealed
PADUCAH, KY -- On Thursday afternoon, the 1st Region volleyball tournament pairings were drawn. All games will take place at Marshall County High School starting on Monday, October 17th. MONDAY - First Round. McCracken County vs. Fulton County - 5:30pm. Christian Fellowship vs. Graves County - 7:15pm. TUESDAY - First...
Crews fighting major field fire in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies in Graves County, Kentucky, are responding to a major field fire on Sullivan Road. The fire is between Kentucky 121 and Kentucky 80 West, Graves County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says all county fire departments have been dispatched to the fire.
Police find woman reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. The Police Department says 26-year-old Savannah Grundy was reported missing after she didn't show up at her workplace Friday. She was last seen leaving her home on North 8th Street. Grundy is described as a White...
Wake up Weather: 10/21/2022
PADUCAH — Much milder temperatures this morning with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. Gusty winds bring an elevated fire risk again today.
Police searching for woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Walmart
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing more than $6,600 in merchandise from the Walmart locations on Irvin Cobb Drive and Hinkleville Road in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Precious Burnside is accused of using the self-checkout lane to mislead store employees into thinking...
New look Racers showcased at 'Racer Mania'
MURRAY, KY -- Murray State basketball fans got their first look at both the Racer men's and women's basketball teams on Thursday night at 'Racer Mania.'. Both teams were introduced to the crowd of several hundred. Teams participated in a short scrimmage, three point contests between the men and women, along with a dunk contest to finish the night.
State police searching for reel trailer reported stolen in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a reel trailer belonging to a local company was stolen in Grave County, Kentucky. KSP Post 1 says Fiber Works Installation reported the theft to state troopers just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The trailer was last seen around 4 p.m. last Friday behind the Hamilton Park Soccer Field at 1015 Kentucky 1710 in Graves County.
State police searching for man wanted for questioning in west Kentucky assault case
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — State police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to an assault that happened Thursday night in Livingston County. KSP Post 1 says it began investigating the assault after receiving a call from Livingston County Dispatch requesting assistance just after 5 p.m. It happened at a home on Carrsville Road.
Kentucky State Police searching for missing woman with traumatic brain injury
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police investigators are searching for a Kentucky woman who has been missing since Monday after she was last seen in Hopkinsville. KSP says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green is from Monticello, Kentucky, which is in Wayne County, but Hopkinsville is her last known location. Troopers...
Jameson misconduct hearing concludes on Day 4
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — The misconduct hearing for Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson just finished. Thursday was the hearing’s fourth day. The Judicial Conduct Commission dropped one charge Wednesday, but Jameson still faces six other misconduct charges. In Hopkinsville on Thursday, members of the Judicial Conduct Commission heard more...
