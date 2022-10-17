MUG MONDAY: WATCH, Inc. accepting aluminum can donations to help fund extensive community-integration program

PADUCAH — One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. It's the most common cancer worldwide, second only to skin cancer in the U.S. October is breast cancer awareness month. To help raise awareness and fund the future of breast cancer research, the American Cancer Society sponsors its 'Real Men Wear Pink' campaign. It's aimed at raising awareness and money in the fight against breast cancer. Paducah's ACS chapter is participating once again this year, with a dozen area men joining the effort - including Local 6 anchor Mike Mallory!

PADUCAH, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO