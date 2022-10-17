ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WMBF

S.C. Department of Transportation announces it is debt-free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the department is debt-free as of Monday. SCDOT officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds. By paying off all outstanding debt, including State Infrastructure Bank loans, the agency is saving money on future interest...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

SC Emergency Management Dept. launches new earthquake website

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has launched a new earthquake tool for residents across the state. The website launch comes during the state’s earthquake preparedness week. SCEMD says the new website is designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes and how to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Murdaugh defense demands evidence be handed over in new motion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh have filed a new motion seeking evidence from prosecutors before he goes on trial for murder in January. Murdaugh is accused of the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul...
WMBF

Middle Tennessee doctor violates federal HIPAA law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When we all go to the doctor, we trust that our personal information is kept safe, and under the federal law known as HIPAA, it’s supposed to be. You can only imagine the shock a Middle Tennessee woman had when she found out her father’s personal information was shared on social media.
TENNESSEE STATE
WMBF

Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy

MORRIS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A bear was euthanized after attacking a 10-year-old boy in Connecticut on Sunday, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The boy was attacked around 11 a.m. and taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. He is...
CONNECTICUT STATE

