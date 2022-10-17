ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Maple Falls man facing drive-by shooting charges

KENDALL, Wash. – A young Maple Falls man faces drive-by shooting and other charges following two incidents earlier this week. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says a driver reported that a man he didn’t know fired a shot at him after they got into an altercation on South Pass Road on Monday, October 17th.
MAPLE FALLS, WA
Police arrest wanted man after chase in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – Law enforcement descended on a Ferndale neighborhood on Tuesday, October 18th, after a wanted man was reported in the area. The city says Jade Garza was wanted on a warrant from the Department of Corrections and was known to carry a gun. Ferndale Police learned he...
FERNDALE, WA
BPD seizes thousands of fentanyl pills in arrest

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized during a late-night arrest earlier this week. Bellingham Police say that just before midnight Wednesday, October 19th, an officer spotted a suspect that was wanted on felony warrants in a truck near Telegraph and Meridian Streets. The suspect attempted to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Dogs rescued from squalor in Skagit County ready for adoption

BURLINGTON, Wash. – Over 130 dogs that were rescued from deplorable conditions at a property in Sedro-Woolley in September are now ready for adoption. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley had to close its doors to care for the dogs because they were in such bad shape. They were...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Paragliding accident kills BC man in North Cascades

NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A paragliding accident claimed the life of a British Columbia man near Mount Baker over the weekend. Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Church Mountain area on Sunday afternoon, October 16th, following the accident. A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter recovered the body...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
San Juan Island foxes threatened by “foxerazzi” tourism

SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. – Foxes on San Juan Island are being threatened by photo-tourists some are calling “foxerazzi.”. Some tour groups are offering all-inclusive travel packages to the island for several thousand dollars. KIRO News reports groups of photographers have been gathering outside fox dens during kitting...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Ballots for November election are in the mail

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Ballots for the November election go in the mail today, Wednesday, October 19th. Voters this year are deciding on races for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. State Senate and House races are also on the ballot along with Washington Secretary of State. Whatcom County voters...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Technical College announces new President

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new leader will take the helm of Bellingham Technical College in the new year. BTC’s Board of Trustees announced that Dr. James Lemerond will serve as President, beginning on January 1st. Dr. Lemerond previously served as the Vice President of Lakeshore Technical College in...
BELLINGHAM, WA

