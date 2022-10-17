ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

989kbay.com

Inmates helping out with Whatcom County flood prep

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Whatcom County is preparing for flood season, with a little help from inmates. The Jail Alternatives Program sends low-risk offenders to fill and place sandbags along segments of various levees around Whatcom. The program lets offenders work off their jail time by volunteering to help...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Dogs rescued from squalor in Skagit County ready for adoption

BURLINGTON, Wash. – Over 130 dogs that were rescued from deplorable conditions at a property in Sedro-Woolley in September are now ready for adoption. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley had to close its doors to care for the dogs because they were in such bad shape. They were...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Paragliding accident kills BC man in North Cascades

NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A paragliding accident claimed the life of a British Columbia man near Mount Baker over the weekend. Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Church Mountain area on Sunday afternoon, October 16th, following the accident. A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter recovered the body...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

San Juan Island foxes threatened by “foxerazzi” tourism

SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. – Foxes on San Juan Island are being threatened by photo-tourists some are calling “foxerazzi.”. Some tour groups are offering all-inclusive travel packages to the island for several thousand dollars. KIRO News reports groups of photographers have been gathering outside fox dens during kitting...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

BPD seizes thousands of fentanyl pills in arrest

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized during a late-night arrest earlier this week. Bellingham Police say that just before midnight Wednesday, October 19th, an officer spotted a suspect that was wanted on felony warrants in a truck near Telegraph and Meridian Streets. The suspect attempted to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
989kbay.com

Police arrest wanted man after chase in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – Law enforcement descended on a Ferndale neighborhood on Tuesday, October 18th, after a wanted man was reported in the area. The city says Jade Garza was wanted on a warrant from the Department of Corrections and was known to carry a gun. Ferndale Police learned he...
FERNDALE, WA
989kbay.com

Ballots for November election are in the mail

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Ballots for the November election go in the mail today, Wednesday, October 19th. Voters this year are deciding on races for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. State Senate and House races are also on the ballot along with Washington Secretary of State. Whatcom County voters...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

