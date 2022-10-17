Read full article on original website
Related
989kbay.com
Unhealthy to hazardous air conditions in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Air quality remains unhealthy in most of Whatcom County. The Northwest Clean Air Agency says air quality is currently “Hazardous” near Ferndale, on the Lummi Reservation and in Birch Bay because of wildfire smoke. Lummi Island residents are also warned of hazardous air...
989kbay.com
Local disaster preparation group hiring in Everson
EVERSON, Wash. – The Whatcom Long Term Recovery Group (WLTRG) is hiring for a variety of different positions in Everson. The goal of the WLTRG is to prepare for disaster relief in Whatcom County, especially our flooding issues. Some of the positions they are looking to fill at this...
989kbay.com
Paragliding accident kills BC man in North Cascades
NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A paragliding accident claimed the life of a British Columbia man near Mount Baker over the weekend. Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Church Mountain area on Sunday afternoon, October 16th, following the accident. A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter recovered the body...
989kbay.com
Local firefighters raising money to give kids winter coats
FERNDALE, Wash. – The weather is starting to cool down, and that means it’s time for Operation Warm. Bellingham/Whatcom County Firefighters Local 106 is raising money to buy winter coats for the students at Custer Elementary School. They have placed boots at five Whatcom County watering holes to...
989kbay.com
Navy crew rescues hiker near Mount Baker
NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A Navy Search and Rescue helicopter crew rescued a distressed hiker near Mount Baker on Saturday, October 15th. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island reports their crew responded at about 3 p.m. to a report of a 55-year-old woman suffering from a heat-related issue. Crews from...
989kbay.com
Man shot in Bellingham on Sunday dies from injuries
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – One of the men shot early Sunday, October 16th, in Bellingham has died from his injuries. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy reports 31-year-old Isaiah J. Mayshack of Bellingham was pronounced dead not long after arriving at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center. He was taken to the...
989kbay.com
San Juan Island foxes threatened by “foxerazzi” tourism
SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. – Foxes on San Juan Island are being threatened by photo-tourists some are calling “foxerazzi.”. Some tour groups are offering all-inclusive travel packages to the island for several thousand dollars. KIRO News reports groups of photographers have been gathering outside fox dens during kitting...
989kbay.com
Police arrest wanted man after chase in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – Law enforcement descended on a Ferndale neighborhood on Tuesday, October 18th, after a wanted man was reported in the area. The city says Jade Garza was wanted on a warrant from the Department of Corrections and was known to carry a gun. Ferndale Police learned he...
989kbay.com
Sheriff’s office seeking information after road rage shooting near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who opened fire during a road rage incident last Thursday, October 13th. The crime took place Thursday afternoon on Slater Road near the Nooksack River bridge when a man fired...
989kbay.com
Island County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on two rape charges
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and Island County Sheriff’s sergeant on two separate rape charges. Island County Sheriff Rick Felici says Sgt. John Nieder is the officer who was arrested. He says Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending an...
989kbay.com
Ballots for November election are in the mail
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Ballots for the November election go in the mail today, Wednesday, October 19th. Voters this year are deciding on races for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. State Senate and House races are also on the ballot along with Washington Secretary of State. Whatcom County voters...
Comments / 0