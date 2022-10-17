Read full article on original website
Cass County Supervisors moving forward with the sale of county-owned farm
(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors have agreed to move forward with the sale of the county-owned farm. The county-owned farm includes the old Willow Heights building, approximately 115 acres of row crop ground and approximately 35 acres of pasture ground. Board Chairman Steve Baier said the desire of the board is to sell all of the property. He said the sale of the farmland won’t be an issue, but the sale of the building might be.
Lt. Gov. Gregg To Open 2022 Rural Leadership Exchange In Carroll Thursday
Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will be in Carroll tomorrow (Thursday) to participate in the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) third annual Rural Leadership Exchange. The program begins at 10 a.m. at the Carrollton Event Centre and involves community and business leaders from around the state gathering to share best practices for expanding, renewing, and improving existing programs and learning about resources available to rural communities. Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC), Carroll County Growth Partnership, and the Iowa Rural Development Council are helping to host the conference. The full agenda for Thursday’s event is included below.
Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve first consideration of zoning change for land south of Avoca
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the first consideration of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify approximately 12.92 acres of land south of Avoca from Agricultural Production to General Commercial. (Photo Below) A representative from Van Wall said the plans are to...
City Of Vail Begins Fall Hydrant Flushing Thursday
The City of Vail is advising residents they will be conducting their semi-annual hydrant flushing procedures beginning tomorrow (Thursday). According to city officials, crews will be opening hydrants throughout the community to clear water mains of debris or mineral deposits within the lines. This could result in discolored water from taps in homes and businesses. While the rust-colored water is safe to drink, it could potentially stain clothes running through the laundry. If discoloration occurs, city officials recommend residents open taps in their homes until the water runs clear. For more information, contact Vail City Hall at 712-677-2210.
THE EXCHANGE 10.19.22: Iowa Governor Debate, Woodbury County Forum, and Interview with Republican Candidate for Iowa Senate Rocky De Witt
On November 8th, Iowans will head to the polls to decide local and statewide races. There are two women on the ballot for Governor, Incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds, who is seeking her second term in office, and Democrat Deirdre DeJear, a small business owner, Drake graduate, and candidate for Secretary of State in 2018.
Sioux County Firefighters Respond To Field Fires
Granville, Iowa– Three northwest Iowa fire departments were called out to a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, near Hospers and Granville. According to Granville Assistant Fire Chief Curtis Christoffel, at about 1:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 430th Street & Larch Avenue, about 3.3 miles southwest of Hospers.
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
O'Brien County votes down stop sign plan
PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Board of Supervisors halted a move Tuesday, Oct. 11, to install a fourth stop sign at an intersection on the southern end of Sanborn’s city limits. County engineer Scott Rinehart presented a resolution to the board to place the eight-sided traffic device on the...
Sheriff's report filed in response to alleged assault by Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A sheriff's report was filed earlier this month in response to an alleged assault by a Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate. A video is circulating on social media of an incident that happened earlier in the month after a board of supervisors candidate forum. The...
House Fire in Rural Pottawattamie County
(Shelby, Iowa) A fire destroyed a house in rural Pottawattamie County on Saturday afternoon. Avoca Fire Chief Drew Becker tells KSOM/KS95 News the call went out at 1:24 p.m. of a house fire at 410th Street, three-quarters of a mile south of Tamarack Road. “While en route to the scene, we could see heavy black smoke, and upon arrival, the house was fully involved in smoke and fire,” said Becker. “The house was deemed a total loss before we setup.”
Hawthorne Avenue Near Halbur Closing Tuesday For Halburn Creek Bridge Repairs
Hawthorne Avenue near Halbur will be closed to thru-traffic beginning tomorrow (Tuesday) for bridge repairs near 240th Street. Hawthorne, also known as County Road N14, is expected to remain closed until Friday, Oct. 21 while crews correct approaches for the bridge spanning Halburn Creek. County officials have designated a detour route along Granite Avenue via 230th and 240th Streets. Residents with questions about this or other Carroll County road construction projects can contact the County Engineer’s Office by calling 712-792-3603.
One person dies after single-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in northeast Nebraska, according to authorities. The Burt County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred southeast of Tekamah, which is about an hour north of Omaha. Deputies and Tekamah Fire and Rescue responded and declared the...
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
CCSD School Board To Consider Policy Change Regarding Objectionable Materials Following Monday’s Meeting
A challenge over what kind of materials should be available to students in the Carroll Community School District’s media centers continued last night (Monday) during the board of education’s October meeting. For months, a group of parents has advocated for having a handful of books placed on a restricted list or removed from the libraries due to the graphic sexual depictions they contain. Amy Dea, one of the parents spearheading the effort, says the board’s position on the books in question is hypocritical.
CHS Volleyball Team Raises Over $1,200 For St. Anthony Cancer Center
The Carroll High School volleyball team recently presented the St. Anthony Cancer Center with a check from money raised during their pink-out game earlier this month. The team designed and sold 264 pink-out t-shirts to friends, family, and fans to raise over $1,200. St. Anthony will use the funds to support patients receiving treatment at the Cancer Center, such as gas cards and nutrition assistance. A photo of the team and their donation can be found included below.
Former LCPD Officer Reaches Plea Agreement In Law Enforcement Certification Case
One of three men charged for allegedly lying on certification forms for former Lake City Police Department officers has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to Calhoun County District Court records, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach will plead guilty to tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was initially charged with perjury and felonious misconduct in office, both class D felonies. The other former officer charged, 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder, and Lake City Administrator 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, have both filed not guilty pleas to the charges levied against them. Their jury trials are scheduled to begin on Nov. 29 in Calhoun County District Court. The three men were arrested on Sept. 21 after an investigation by the Sac County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Attorney General’s Office determined they had submitted false documents regarding their Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) qualifications near the end of 2020.
Sioux City man charged for hitting woman
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
