One of three men charged for allegedly lying on certification forms for former Lake City Police Department officers has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to Calhoun County District Court records, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach will plead guilty to tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was initially charged with perjury and felonious misconduct in office, both class D felonies. The other former officer charged, 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder, and Lake City Administrator 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, have both filed not guilty pleas to the charges levied against them. Their jury trials are scheduled to begin on Nov. 29 in Calhoun County District Court. The three men were arrested on Sept. 21 after an investigation by the Sac County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Attorney General’s Office determined they had submitted false documents regarding their Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) qualifications near the end of 2020.

LAKE CITY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO