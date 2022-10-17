ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Texans Brevin Jordan Returns To Practice Following Week 6 Bye

Houston Texans second-year prospect Brevin Jordan returned to the practice field Monday morning following their Week 6 bye. Jordan sustained an ankle injury during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Indianapolis Colts. Jordan played in the Texans' Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos before the injury forced him...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Texans' Brandin Cooks (coach's decision) DNP on Wednesday

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (coach's decision) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Asked about Cook's absence from practice on Wednesday, Lovie Smith said it was a "coach's decision". A missed practice coming out of a bye is a bit strange, but if Cooks return to practice on Thursday, he should be on track to face the Raiders on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 9.2 targets against Las Vegas.
HOUSTON, TX

