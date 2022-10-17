ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluejays close season with Section 1AA loss to Faribault

By By STEPHEN MCDANIEL
 2 days ago

Heading into the Section 1AA tournament, Waseca was always going to be the underdogs in their quarterfinals matchup against the Faribault Falcons. The Bluejays weren’t able to overcome the odds and closed out the season with a 3-0 loss to the Falcons.

Waseca entered as the No. 7 seed, while Faribault earned the No. 2 seed, allowing it to host the first round matchup.

The Bluejays were locked up with Faribault midway through the first half until the Falcons capitalized on a penalty kick in the 26th minute to break the scoreless tie.

Faribault scored one more goal against Waseca just a few minutes later in the 32nd minute and left the Bluejays trailing 2-0 heading into halftime.

The Falcons scored the dagger on Waseca in the 69th minute to extend the lead out to 3-0 and the Bluejays couldn’t find the goals they needed to stay in the matchup.

Waseca closes its 2022 season with a 4-12-1 overall record, which included a pair of wins over Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair, one win over Fairmont and a forfeited win over Marshall.

Waseca County, MN
Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.WasecaCountyNews.com

