Utmost Group to wind up AAM Advisory business in Singapore
Insurance and savings solutions provider Utmost Group is set to shut down its AAM Advisory business that is based in Singapore. AAM Advisory, a wealth management and advisory firm, was bought by Utmost after it took over Quilter International last year. The company currently handles SGD$800m ($563m) of assets under...
Stonehage Fleming brokers deal to buy South Africa investment firm Rootstock
British multi-family office Stonehage Fleming has finalised a deal to acquire the business and assets of Rootstock Investment Management, a South Africa-based investment firm. The deal covers the purchase of all the operating activities of Rootstock including Rootstock SCI Worldwide Flexible Fund and Rootstock Global Equity UCITS Fund. The deal...
Charles Stanley names new strategic partnerships head
British wealth management company Charles Stanley has reportedly hired Tom Hawkins from Quilter to serve as its head of strategic partnerships. In his new position based in London, Hawkins will report directly to the group’s sales head Sean Osborne. Earlier, Hawkins worked as the manager of business development at...
Link Group mulling options to divest UK subsidiary
Australia-based Link Administration Holdings is weighing options to sell its UK business Link Fund Solutions (LFS). The company has roped in Macquarie Capital and UBS Securities Australia as its advisers in this regard. The report comes close on heels of the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) issuing warning that it...
Receding liquidity exposes risks
Long dry spells and retreating water levels are exposing many finds from forgotten archaeological sites to discarded cars. Similarly, the receding tide of monetary liquidity, as western central banks hike interest rates, is exposing long glossed over financial vulnerabilities and systemic risks. In this environment, we expect financial markets’ volatility to continue. We would stay defensive and up the quality of portfolio holdings. Frédérique Carrier, Head of Investment Strategy in the British Isles and Asia at RBC Wealth Management.
JPMorgan rolls out new platform for startups to raise funds
JPMorgan Chase has introduced a platform to help startup founders to secure funding for their ventures, reported Reuters. Called Capital Connect, the new platform seeks to enable startup founders to communicate with venture capital investors and help them with their early-stage financing. With the platform, JPMorgan expects to accelerate its...
Ebury opens new Luxembourg office to aid alternative investment managers
Ebury, a British fintech firm that provides transaction payment solutions, has opened a new office in Luxembourg to assist alternative investment managers. Registered under regulations of Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), the new office will serve fiduciaries, law firms, depositaries and fund managers. The office will...
State Street net interest income surges 36% in Q3 2022
US financial services firm State Street has recorded a 36% increase in net interest income (NII) during the third quarter of 2022 to $660m from $487m during the year-ago period. The rise in NII was attributed to higher short-term interest rates from the US and international central bank rate hikes.
Quilter AuMA slips 2% to £96.9bn in Q3
Quilter has reported that its assets under management and administration (AuMA) totalled £96.9bn at the end third quarter of 2022, down 2% compared with £108.5bn a year ago. The British wealth manager’s net inflows totalled £0.2bn at the end of 30 September 2022 as against £0.3bn in the second quarter and £1bn in year ago period.
UBS to run majority of applications on Microsoft Azure
Swiss wealth management giant UBS has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to further develop its ‘cloud-first’ strategy and promote sustainability initiatives. Under the deal, the Swiss group plans to move more than 50% of its key workloads and other applications to Microsoft Azure cloud architecture within five years.
Liz Truss resigns as PM: what next for the markets?
Liz Truss has chosen to resign as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after only 44 days in the role. As Liz Truss resigns, how will markets react? Patrick Brusnahan asks the experts. Giles Coghlan, Chief Market Analyst, HYCM. After just 44 days in office, it appears that the...
Credit Suisse reportedly in talks with RBC, Morgan Stanley to raise capital
Credit Suisse Group is in discussions with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Morgan Stanley to boost its capital amid plans to overhaul its troubled business, Bloomberg has reported citing people privy to the development. The move is directed towards obtaining funds in case the Swiss bank requires additional money...
Goldman Sachs profits slump 43% in third quarter
Goldman Sachs has posted net earnings of $3.07bn for the third quarter of 2022, down 43% compared with $5.37bn a year ago. For the quarter ended 30 September 2022, the group’s diluted earnings per common share (EPS) was $8.25 versus $14.93 in the year ago quarter. The bank’s total...
