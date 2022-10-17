Long dry spells and retreating water levels are exposing many finds from forgotten archaeological sites to discarded cars. Similarly, the receding tide of monetary liquidity, as western central banks hike interest rates, is exposing long glossed over financial vulnerabilities and systemic risks. In this environment, we expect financial markets’ volatility to continue. We would stay defensive and up the quality of portfolio holdings. Frédérique Carrier, Head of Investment Strategy in the British Isles and Asia at RBC Wealth Management.

