Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport
There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
Will Lubbock Starbucks Be Getting These New Machines?
A viral TikTok recently showed off the new cold bar machine system that Starbucks plans to use in their establishments. It is called the Siren System and apparently reduces the amount of time it takes to make frappuccinos by over 40 seconds. The system is designed to reduce the number...
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022
Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
everythinglubbock.com
People using Lubbock Airport for pet sale scam, city warns
LUBBOCK, Texas — There has been a recent scam involving online pet sales and transportation, using the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) address to appear like a legitimate business, according to a City of Lubbock press release. The business, which offers deals on pets “well below market value”...
5 Underrated Parts of Fall in Lubbock That Should Stay That Way
Fall is in full swing here in the Hub city, which means everyone is enjoying the many perks of the transitional season. Alongside some of the best parts of fall, like Halloween, pumpkin spice, and sweater, there are some things that are definitely underrated. While many things in the world that are underrated deserve to get more love and attention, these 5 parts of fall in Lubbock deserve to stay underrated until the end of time.
Lubbock Driver Apparently Thinks It’s Okay to Throw Cats Out of the Car
I get that some people just don't like cats, but this stuff makes me sick. I was scrolling through the NextDoor app, as I often do to see what's going on around town, and came across a post by Briana Benavides. She says that she was driving between Slide and Quaker last week when she saw someone throw something out of their car.
Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open
Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat
As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
Lubbock, We Have To Share the Road With Our Friends On Two Wheels
I hate that I have to write this article. I hate that motorcycles deaths in Texas are on the rise:. State officials report that 519 motorcycle riders died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, a 7% increase over the previous year. And even though motorcycles comprise less than 2% of vehicles in Texas, they accounted for 12% of the fatalities in 2021.
Expansion of South Lubbock, new shopping complex coming to 114th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas – As Lubbock continues to expand south, the intersection of 114th street and Slide Road has proven to be the new hotspot. The intersection has recently become home to a new UMC hospital, shopping center, and restaurants. The recent road construction to widen Slide has been the key in this expansion, according to […]
Beautiful Manicures: Lubbock Ladies Show Off Their Fiercest Claws
I have a confession: I have never once gotten acrylic nails. When I was a teen, an adult I really admired showed me exactly what can go wrong if you go to an inexperienced or negligent nail tech- her natural nails had rotted. I mean, literal green mold circles like you see on bread. I was low-key traumatized by that interaction. However, after seeing all these beautiful, and totally safely done manicures on my friends, I might have to break my no-acrylic streak.
We Need Something to Call Ourselves Other Than “Lubbockites”
I've never liked the term "Lubbockite." It's a gross sounding word. It makes me think of termites or something, although some would argue that's a perfect way to describe the little bugs we call citizens around here. Still, I'm not fond of the name and think we should call ourselves something more pleasant.
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
everythinglubbock.com
All the Goods & Things by Jen has unique Christmas items
LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s never too early to start Christmas shopping. Wether you are looking for a gift, or home decor All the Goods & Things by Jen has it all. For more information visit the website.
Holiday Happening is Back: Here Are The Details
One of my favorite events of the year is back. The Junior League of Lubbock's Annual Holiday Happening Event is their biggest fundraiser of the year and it is so much fun. This five-day shopping event kicks off with awesome shopping and lots of local merchants. Not only that, there will be silent auctions and traditional events as well. Starting it off with Sneak Peek Night, then Ladies Night, and even a Breakfast with Santa Claus for the kiddos.
Man seriously hurt, ‘under crane’ Lubbock Police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a man was “under a crane” near the 400 block of North Loop 289 on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 2:23 p.m. According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the call came in as a “heavy rescue.” Emergency Medical […]
Lubbock Woman Searching For Young Girl That Turned In Lost Diamond Ring
It's always nice to come across something wholesome like this to share. Christy Hartin from KCBD shared a post by Lubbock woman, Karina Tello, who recently lost her engagement ring at our local Sam's Club, and is looking for the sweet child that turned it in. We thought we would...
This Lubbock Bar is Now Offering a Special Menu for Sober Customers
While many people like going out to bars to enjoy the atmosphere and spend time with friends, not everyone likes to drink. If you're the only one in your friend group that prefers to go without alcohol, you might feel left out as your friends sip on fancy-looking yummy cocktails and you're stuck with water or a soda.
everythinglubbock.com
Alliance giving away $10 gas cards, holding free car payment drawing in celebration of International Credit Union Day
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Alliance Federal Credit Union on 12815 Indiana Avenue will be giving away $10 gas cards from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in celebration of International Credit Union Day. Cards will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis as there will be a limited supply,...
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0