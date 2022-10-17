ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Restructuring Plans, Dividend

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) shares jumped higher Tuesday after the investment bank posted firmer-than-expected third quarter earnings, declared a $2.50 dividend and unveiled plans to restructure its four business divisions. Goldman said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $8.25per share, down 44.7% from the same...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
tipranks.com

Gary Black Proposes $10B Share Buyback for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Gary Black proposes a $10 billion share buyback for Tesla spread out over three years. The fund manager also shared his expectations from Tesla’s Q3 print. Gary Black, the Managing Partner of The Future Fund LLC, tweeted his views on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for Wednesday. Black suggests that Tesla’s Board could authorize a $10 billion share buyback program and use $5 billion to immediately buy back shares from CEO Elon Musk. This would solve the dual purpose of helping Musk finance the Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) buyout and also reduce the overhang on Tesla shares and improve earnings per share.
tipranks.com

Seeking Recession-Proof Stocks? Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Amidst stubbornly high inflation, a Federal Reserve shift to rapid interest rate hikes, and lackluster economic growth, the punditry is all but certain that we’re on course for a recession – if it’s not here already.
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
tipranks.com

Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is...
tipranks.com

Generac Slumps After Preliminary Q3 Results Disappoint

Shares of Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) slumped in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the energy technology company delivered disappointing Q3 earnings. The company’s preliminary Q3 revenues were up 15% year-over-year to $1.1 billion but still missed Street expectations of $1.34 billion. Preliminary adjusted earnings in Q3 are expected to come in at $1.75 per share again falling short of Street estimates of $3.22.
tipranks.com

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Surges on Upbeat Q3 Results

Intuitive Surgical’s third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ revenue and earnings expectations on strong procedure volume growth and higher systems revenue. The company also raised its full-year procedure growth guidance. Leading robotic surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by a strong rise in procedure volume...
tipranks.com

What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. News Corp. (NWSA) and Fox Corp. (FOXA) have each formed committees to begin exploring a potential combination of the two companies [more]. Bank of America (BAC) reported upbeat Q3 results, with NII...
tipranks.com

Know Who To Trust: These Analysts Boast a 100% Success Rate on UEC, COP and BYND Stocks

Here are three stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% success rate on their recommendations on three stocks: Canadian uranium mining and exploration company Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC), global oil and gas company ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).
tipranks.com

Catch These Dividend Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates

Investors interested in dividend stocks still have a chance to buy these five stocks before their ex-dividend date. As a bonus, all of these stocks are at or near their 52-week lows, so you could nab them at a bargain price. Here’s the full list:. Procter & Gamble (PG)
tipranks.com

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock: Should Investors Buy the Pullback?

SoFi’s solid revenue growth and attractive future prospects make it a good pick for the long haul. However, there are concerns about the company’s profitability, especially given the growing possibility of an economic downturn. Shares of fintech company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) have plunged this year due to bearish...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Blackstone Group

Blackstone Group BX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blackstone Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00. Blackstone Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
tipranks.com

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Exceeds Q3 Expectations; Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

FuboTV announced strong Q3 preliminary numbers that exceeded prior expectations. FuboTV stock is down about 74% year-to-date. FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) announced preliminary Q3 numbers on October 17 that came ahead of management’s expectations. The solid Q3 numbers highlight the company’s ability to drive subscriber growth and revenue even amid challenges, indicating that the company could navigate the current crisis with ease. However, macro weakness and cost headwinds could limit the upside in FUBO stock in the near term.
tipranks.com

Abbott Posts Strong Q3 Results, Raises Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) announced Q3 results with sales of $10.4 billion, a decline of 4.7% year-over-year but surpassing analysts’ estimates by $750 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.15 per diluted share and surpassing Street estimates of $0.94. The medical devices and healthcare company also raised its FY22 guidance and now expects its earnings to range between $3.75 and $3.81 per share.
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares are Trending Higher

California-based EV maker Canoo has gained almost 20% in the past 24 hours after receiving a mega order from Kingbee, a van rental company in the U.S. Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares breathed a fresh leash jumping 12.4% on October 17 and are trading another 6% higher in the pre-market trading session today. Canoo won a big order from work-ready, van rental company Kingbee for 9,300 EVs. Importantly, the order comes with an option to double up to 18,600 vehicles.
tipranks.com

Here’s Why PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Shares are Trending Higher Today

PerkinElmer shares jumped about 5% in early trading today following the company’s expectations of exceeding its Q3 EPS targets that it guided previously. PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares are trending higher today after the company announced that it expects to beat its previously-guided outlook regarding its upcoming Q3 results to be released on November 2.

