California State

The Brooklyn Nets have stayed under the radar over the past season. They traded for and traded away James Harden in a span of 13 months. Their biggest star, Kevin Durant, asked for a trade, only to reconcile with the front office. Kyrie Irving ... did Kyrie Irving things. Ben Simmons allegedly left the team group chat after being begged to suit up for a do-or-die playoff game and most recently missed a shot so bad it ended up in Hoboken.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors unveiled their 2021-22 NBA championship banner and rings Tuesday night ahead of their season-opening 123-109 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. "It takes resiliency to win a title, and resiliency is what defines this Warriors team," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said during the...
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakers will be limited at point guard for their opener against the Golden State Warriors, but that didn't stop Anthony Davis from planning a statement performance to start the regular season. "Our first two games are against two title contenders," Davis said Monday,...
The 2022-23 season tips off with a doubleheader. First up, the Boston Celticsdefeated thePhiladelphia 76ersin an early clash of Eastern Conference contenders. The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who scored 35 points each in the win. Out West, the defending champion Golden State Warriorsreceived their rings...
The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and some of the league's most storied franchises will get the action started. First, former Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers will return to Boston's TD Garden as Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76erstake on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the defending Eastern Conference champions.
