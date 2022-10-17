ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Local 4 WHBF

Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event

The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities.  The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release.   There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Journey and Toto Announce Moline Tour Stop

Some of the 80's biggest hits will be playing in the Quad Cities for one night very soon, and we have your way in!. Journey's Freedom Tour will be making a stop at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, with special guest Toto.
MOLINE, IL
B100

Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”

Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport has a new downtown bakery, deli and micro grocery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those that have been hankering for a new place to dine or shop for groceries in downtown Davenport have a brand new hot spot. Blue Spruce General Store has officially opened at 217 East 2nd Street--which is the former location of Cookies & Dreams. Brandon Carleton, owner,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Seriously spooktacular Halloween family fun in the QCA

The Halloween season is upon us, and you can take the whole gang to some of these frightfully ghoulish events for family fun!. 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue. ESCP is a contract metal fabrication...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

2 construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company are dead after a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police. At about 8:03 a.m. on Oct. 18, the two workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck while placing construction barrels for a work zone on the U.S. Route 34 bridge. The truck's yellow construction lights were on at the time of the incident.
BURLINGTON, IA
WQAD

Man critically wounded in Davenport shooting early Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An early Wednesday shooting in Davenport left a 40-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. Davenport police responded to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue around 1:58 a.m., on Wednesday morning. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening wound. He was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Great River Bridge Accident

UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
davenportlibrary.com

The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer

In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to a Davenport structure fire Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No one was unjuried in a structure fire Tuesday in Davenport. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Main Street, according to a media release. Scott County Communications had multiple calls reporting a rear porch of a building was on fire.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
SILVIS, IL
KWQC

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and two people were injured in a crash on the Sabula-Savanna Bridge Saturday, according to Iowa troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded to US 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash, according to a crash report.
SABULA, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Letter from Janice Weiner: An abortion ban spells disaster for Iowa

Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
IOWA STATE

