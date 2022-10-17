Read full article on original website
iowapublicradio.org
‘Still weird after all these years:’ Burlington record store celebrates 50 years
Music has changed through the years, and so has the way we buy and listen to it. But one thing that’s remained constant is Weird Harold’s. The record shop in downtown Burlington is making plans for a 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Nov. 19. Getting started. Weird Harold’s...
Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event
The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities. The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release. There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
Journey and Toto Announce Moline Tour Stop
Some of the 80's biggest hits will be playing in the Quad Cities for one night very soon, and we have your way in!. Journey's Freedom Tour will be making a stop at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, with special guest Toto.
Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”
Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
KWQC
Davenport has a new downtown bakery, deli and micro grocery
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those that have been hankering for a new place to dine or shop for groceries in downtown Davenport have a brand new hot spot. Blue Spruce General Store has officially opened at 217 East 2nd Street--which is the former location of Cookies & Dreams. Brandon Carleton, owner,...
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities moves locations from River Drive in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities was located at 1234 East River Drive until the house was sold in December 2020. Now, the organization has moved to Genesis West Medical Center in Davenport. The group, named after Gilda Radner, a former Saturday Night Live comedian who...
This Geneseo Home Is A “Nightmare On Zillow Street” And Wait Until You See Why
A fixer-upper Geneseo home has some stories to tell. Up for sale on Zillow is a home at 413 N. College Ave. in Geneseo. It was featured in the 'Nightmare on Zillow Street' Facebook group, which looks at the worst houses you can buy on Zillow. The Geneseo home on...
ourquadcities.com
Seriously spooktacular Halloween family fun in the QCA
The Halloween season is upon us, and you can take the whole gang to some of these frightfully ghoulish events for family fun!. 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).
KWQC
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue. ESCP is a contract metal fabrication...
2 construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company are dead after a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police. At about 8:03 a.m. on Oct. 18, the two workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck while placing construction barrels for a work zone on the U.S. Route 34 bridge. The truck's yellow construction lights were on at the time of the incident.
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
Man critically wounded in Davenport shooting early Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — An early Wednesday shooting in Davenport left a 40-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. Davenport police responded to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue around 1:58 a.m., on Wednesday morning. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening wound. He was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KBUR
Great River Bridge Accident
UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
KCRG.com
Columbus Community School District cancels school Monday due to break-in
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday. The district made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying the school cancellation is due to damage from a break-in. The district expects classes to resume on Tuesday.
KWQC
Crews respond to a Davenport structure fire Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No one was unjuried in a structure fire Tuesday in Davenport. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Main Street, according to a media release. Scott County Communications had multiple calls reporting a rear porch of a building was on fire.
KWQC
Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
KWQC
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and two people were injured in a crash on the Sabula-Savanna Bridge Saturday, according to Iowa troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded to US 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash, according to a crash report.
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Janice Weiner: An abortion ban spells disaster for Iowa
Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
