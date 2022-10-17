ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

westernmassnews.com

Experts: new COVID-19 subvariant gaining traction at ‘troublesome’ rate

There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. The nonprofit Wreaths Across America is collecting contributions to have remembrance wreaths placed at the resting places of veterans, including Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

STCC offering cost-effective resource to receive dental care

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Technical Community College is looking for patients to stop by their dental hygiene clinic on-campus. “We are a fantastic resource for Springfield and the surrounding communities,” said STCC Associate Professor Darlene O’Brien. A dental hygiene clinic at STCC is helping students gain real...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday.  WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday.  There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There will be no Parade of Big Balloons again this year in Springfield. The Spirit of Springfield announced Wednesday that the holiday event, which made its way down Springfield’s Main Street for decades, was being postponed due to what they said was a worldwide helium shortage.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers

WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
WORCESTER, MA

