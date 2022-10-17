Read full article on original website
MGM Springfield “adopts” South End Middle School
In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, MGM Springfield has "adopted" the South End Middle School, for the school year.
Third student this year hit by a car at UMass Amherst
UMass Police continue to investigate after a student was hit by a car on Thursday night, which is now the third pedestrian accident in the last two semesters on the campus.
Experts: new COVID-19 subvariant gaining traction at ‘troublesome’ rate
There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. The nonprofit Wreaths Across America is collecting contributions to have remembrance wreaths placed at the resting places of veterans, including Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
Amherst Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke who abruptly ended a council discussion on incident involving police, youth defends actions
AMHERST — The councilor who abruptly ended a town council discussion Monday about an July incident involving police and a group of youths said she “needed the time” to think about another councilor’s motion before she voted on it. Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke invoked her right...
Springfield residents voice concerns in their community
Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce hosted a meeting in Springfield Tuesday night to engage the public of Ward 5 with the Springfield Police Department.
Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese clergy abuse survivors’ advocate Jeffrey Trant will depart for new job in Franklin County
SPRINGFIELD - Jeffrey J. Trant, lead clergy abuse survivors’ advocate for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, will leave the post after nearly four years to take a new job in Franklin County. The church announced the pending change Tuesday afternoon. Trant will remain with the diocese until the...
STCC offering cost-effective resource to receive dental care
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Technical Community College is looking for patients to stop by their dental hygiene clinic on-campus. “We are a fantastic resource for Springfield and the surrounding communities,” said STCC Associate Professor Darlene O’Brien. A dental hygiene clinic at STCC is helping students gain real...
Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High
Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday. WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday. There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
Housing advocates fighting against Longmeadow eviction that ended in bee attack
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We begin with an arrest in Longmeadow that has many people talking. A woman released bees on sheriff’s deputies, trying to stop an eviction. Now, representatives of the homeowner who was evicted on Memery Lane in Longmeadow say the eviction was unlawful. The Massachusetts Alliance...
Chicopee Fire Department hires three new recruits during honoring ceremony at city hall
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The Chicopee Fire Department will be adding more names to their ranks as the department held an appointment ceremony for new recruits at City Hall. The Chicopee Fire Department swore in three Hampden County natives, Erik Garcia, Robert Doyle and Edwin Diaz, in front of family and friends on Tuesday afternoon.
Former Springfield Fire Commissioner Aide Dennis Leger has passed away
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi announced Wednesday the death of retired Springfield Fire Commissioner Aide Dennis Leger.
Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There will be no Parade of Big Balloons again this year in Springfield. The Spirit of Springfield announced Wednesday that the holiday event, which made its way down Springfield’s Main Street for decades, was being postponed due to what they said was a worldwide helium shortage.
Local leaders push to implement body cams in more western Mass. police departments
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is looking into possible local impacts after dramatic body cam video was released from last week’s fatal shooting of two police officers in Connecticut. We know the Springfield Police Department is one of only a few in the Bay State with body...
Springfield Police seeking public comments on Use of Force Policy
The Springfield Police Department has finished negotiations with the Department of Justice, settling on the wording for its updated Use of Force Policy. Now, they're seeking public comment.
Stavros hiring event to take place Wednesday
Stravros will be hosting a hiring event in Springfield Wednesday for people interested in becoming a part of the team.
Former Westfield School Committee member selected as mid-term replacement
WESTFIELD — With a strong showing of candidates offering to fill the School Committee seat of Ramon Diaz Jr., who resigned in August after 10 years of service, a joint meeting of the School Committee and City Council voted in favor of Michael Tirrell, a former member who now chairs the Parks and Recreation Commission.
National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers
WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
Historian shares tales of how whip industry once ruled Westfield
SOUTHWICK – Historian Bruce Cortis has done a lot of research on Westfield’s climb, and fall, as the worldwide leader in whip manufacturing, and what surprised him most was the city’s success in making a product that it had no resources to produce. “What’s astonishing is that...
Hadley woman facing charges after allegedly attacking officers with bee hives during Longmeadow eviction
A Hadley woman is facing charges after she tried using bee hives to attack the Hampden County Sherriff's deputies.
14 families in Springfield to be out of a home after apartment was condemned
No heat, no hot water, and a sewage leak in the basement: that's what the city's code enforcement said led to 683-687 State Street being condemned.
