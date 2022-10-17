Read full article on original website
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade
Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, with 4,049 rooms, 3,068 suites, and a 120,000-square-foot casino.
Time Out Global
Celebrity chef Luke Mangan will open a restaurant inside the Harbour Bridge in November
We know that Sydney loves a dinner with a view, namely the city's most famous landmark the Harbour Bridge. Now, you have the opportunity to dine inside that most iconic landmark. Celebrity chef Luke Mangan (Salt, Glass Brasserie) will be opening an ambitious new restaurant in the Harbour Bridge's south-east...
hotelnewsme.com
NOVA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE REOPENS THE GARDEN TERRACE
As the cooler months approach, Nova Restaurant & Lounge, excitingly announces the reopening of its spacious outdoor terrace – perfect for those al fresco sundowners. The entertainment destination invites guests back to enjoy spectacular outdoor views, signature beverages, and a flavourful Mediterranean-inspired menu. Aptly named The Garden, the terrace...
10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway
Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the world’s newest cruise line, officially set sail on their maiden voyage this past weekend on their first luxury ship, Evrima. Evrima is the first of the three luxury yachts from Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The ship set sail on her maiden cruise on October 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.
A Once-Abandoned Tuscan Village Is Now a Breathtaking Hotel with a Cooking School and Panoramic Dining
Throughout the 20th century, the population of Castiglioncello del Trinoro shrank from hundreds to about a dozen. Perched atop a hill in the UNESCO World Heritage site Val d'Orcia, the charming medieval town has ancient roots, but most of its residents left after World War II, leaving behind empty buildings and abandoned roads.
hotelnewsme.com
BUSINESS LUNCH BUFFET – ‘THE DUSITD2 WAY’
DusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai, a vibrant four-star hotel in the heart of the city’s thriving Barsha Heights business district, has launched a new Business Lunch Buffet that offers a wide range of healthy and hearty dishes ideal for enjoying over leisurely and productive afternoon chats with friends, colleagues, associates, or potential business partners.
maritime-executive.com
After Three-Year Delay, Ritz-Carlton Launches Luxury Yacht Cruises
The first luxury yacht cruise ship of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the Evrima, embarked on her maiden voyage on October 15, three and a half years behind schedule. The latest entrant into the ultra-luxury segment of the cruise industry was first announced in June 2017 but experienced problems at the shipyard and later COVID-19-related delays and supply chain problems. The new cruise line rescheduled her launch eight times between the originally planned February 2020 and October 2022.
The secret to success for 'the world's best restaurant'? Not shouting at the staff, for starters, says head chef Ryan Blackburn, who here also reveals the not-so-fancy dinners he cooks at home
The world's best restaurant, according to Tripadvisor, isn't on a glitzy street in London, Rome, Paris or Manhattan, but in the quaint, often rain-soaked town of Ambleside in the north of England's Lake District, housed in the building poet William Wordsworth used as an office when he was a tax collector, distributing revenue stamps.
hotelnewsme.com
EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK IS BURSTING WITH EXCITEMENT AT CLAW BBQ IN JBR AT PAVILION AT THE BEACH
CLAW BBQ in JBR at Pavilion at The Beach is the place to be to dive into mountains of incredible comfort food and plenty of exciting bar games including the thrilling Buckin’ Bronco, all washed down with bucket loads of CLAWsome signature drinks. Located at the Pavilion at the Beach, CLAW BBQ in JBR is the incarnation of America’s favourite style eatery featuring Southern hospitality at its best. The mood is fun, the vibe energetic, the food mouth wateringly delicious, and the cocktails… strong! Get ready to tuck into messy, delicious, and addictive grills and seafood any night of the week as CLAW BBQ caters to all your cravings in a welcoming and fun atmosphere.
prestigeonline.com
The Michelin Guide finally makes its debut in Malaysia
Top Malaysian restaurants will soon be up for nomination in the prestigious Michelin Guide, after a long wait. After years of planning and numerous tedious processes, The Michelin Guide is finally arriving in Malaysia in December 2022. The first Michelin Guide will feature two Malaysian cities — Kuala Lumpur and Penang, two food capitals that have fascinated locals and visitors from all over the world with their amazing varieties of culinary and dining experiences.
A Luxurious New Orient Express Train Will Debut in 2025—Here’s a Look Inside
The Orient Express may date back more than a century, but it’s certainly chugging along with the times. The famed train service, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, will soon undergo a major makeover to ready it for discerning travelers of the future. The Orient Express 2.0, which is set to debut in 2025, has just been teased in a series of new images and will be fully revealed at upcoming exhibitions in Paris and Miami. At first blush, the luxurious locomotive oozes glitz and glamor just like its predecessor. Historic carriages from the first Orient Express trains that Georges Nagelmacker launched...
sippycupmom.com
Why Is Dubai the Top Destination for International Travelers?
Positioned on the Persian Gulf coast, Dubai is the second largest and second most populous emirate of the United Arab Emirates. The capital of the Dubai emirate is Dubai, which is the largest city ideally placed on a small creek in the northeast of the emirate. It is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world. Moreover, Dubai is also recognized as a city for short stays.
Noma Plans Next Pop-Up Restaurant in Kyoto
René Redzepi's crew last went to Japan in 2015 to run a pop-up in Tokyo.
hotelnewsme.com
UAE CUCUMBER DAY RETURNS IN ALL ITS GARNISHABLE GLORY!
Your eyes have not deceived you, you read that quite right. UAE Cucumber Day is back in all its glory!. In honour of this most remarkable ‘fruit’ (or ‘vegetable’ or even ‘gourd’ if you prefer), on November 02nd, Hendrick’s Gin invites eccentric minds to celebrate the noble cucumber, and all its virtues, with a complimentary tipple at a number of venues across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
hotelnewsme.com
LOST TALES PRESENT: SUNDAYS AT CÉ LA VI
Transport into the clouds and float away with a unique party experience like no other! Launching this Sunday (23RD October), from 2-9pm, Lost Tales presents Sunday’s at CÉ LA VI- a gathering place for the artistic spiritual and social life of its community. A new brand, Lost Tales...
WDW News Today
Adventures by Disney Launching First Adriatic Sea Cruises in 2024
In 2024, Adventures by Disney will launch their first expedition cruises in the Adriatic Sea. Expedition cruises in Antarctica, the Arctic, and the Galapagos Islands will also be available. The two Adriatic Sea cruises will be 8-day, 7-night round-trips from Venice, Italy. They will visit ports in Croatia and Montenegro...
Business Insider
Capital One will launch the Premier Collection luxury hotel booking program, plus new culinary-focused Capital One Landing airport lounges
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Capital One will offer its own...
hotelnewsme.com
ONE&ONLY RESORTS IN RWANDA INTRODUCE AN EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION WITH LEMLEM
One&Only, a collection of ultra-luxury resorts located in world’s most exotic locales, and lemlem, the artisan-driven sustainable fashion label produced in Africa founded by supermodel Liya Kebede, are pleased to announce the launch of an exclusive collaboration celebrating the craftsmanship of Ethiopia and Rwanda, with a bespoke scarf designed by lemlem and inspired by One&Only Gorilla’s Nest and One&Only Nyungwe House in Rwanda.
