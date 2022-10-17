Read full article on original website
JustCall VoIP review
JustCall has everything most businesses will need to create and maintain a slick contact center that’s easy to use, and some pretty nifty messaging tools to help you save time. That said, it is lacking in certain areas, with no video calling platform despite so many competitors offering their own.
Trilio Extends Industry-Leading Integration for Red Hat OpenShift Anywhere, Across Any Cloud or Use Case
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced it has extended its comprehensive support for Red Hat OpenShift by introducing several enhancements with the release of TrilioVault for Kubernetes (TVK) v3.0. These new capabilities build on the company’s objective of providing the most integrated experience for OpenShift customers across the Red Hat suite of capabilities and deployment options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005193/en/ Company announces Kubernetes fleet management capabilities aligned with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management (ACM) and support for OpenShift services on AWS and Microsoft Azure. (Graphic: Trilio)
Fullstack Developer (Node, React, AWS) - Social News Desk
We’re looking for a person with the right blend of experience in both front-end and back-end development, a love for coding and learning, and the ability to work effectively in a fully-remote environment with limited direction. The Work:. Expand and evolve our SaaS, social media publishing and analytics platform,...
How Intelligent Portals help you serve the diverse needs of the XYZ workforce
Depending on where you are in the world, millennials either dominate, or are about to dominate the workplace. They are bookended by the Gen Xers, who now command most of the top leadership positions, with Gen Zers occupying entry-level and junior roles. This collective group is becoming known, unsurprisingly, as the XYZ workforce.
Microsoft Outlook's Exchange Online mailbox issues will be fixed… eventually
Microsoft has acknowledged a known issue that’s preventing some users from configuring their Exchange Online mailboxes in Outlook for Windows - but has given no timeline for a fix. As reported by BleepingComputer (opens in new tab), Microsoft has shared (opens in new tab) a manual fix for IT...
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
Three trends to watch in a post-Covid-19 world
What a difference a year makes. For a long time, remote and home working was looked upon with a degree of suspicion, particularly among verticals with longer histories, and certainly in those environments in which colleagues have needed to gather physically to make sure they’re all seeing the same thing.
Is your data protected from leaking cloud buckets?
Organisations worldwide are collecting, storing and managing ever-increasing data volumes. Many are deciding to store this data in the cloud because it’s unsustainable to maintain it in their own data centres. But then the unimaginable happens – the organisation receives a ransom email from a group of hackers, explaining that they have gained control of the organisation’s data in the cloud and are demanding a hefty sum to give it back. What to do?
Is this the most secure hard drive platform around today?
Data security technology company ClevX has released a self-encrypting drive platform that can turn almost any hard disk drive (HDD (opens in new tab)) or solid-state drive (SSD), both internal and external, into a super secure, encrypted drive. ClevX DataLock BT Secured (opens in new tab) comprises of a small...
What to expect from SD-WAN in 2020?
In the first year of a new decade, 2020 will see software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) continue to play a vital role in facilitating digital transformation and powering cloud-connected enterprises. Continuing upon present trends, cloud will dominate in the enterprise as enterprises look to lower costs and stay agile, while businesses will continue to embrace Internet of Things (IoT) and facilitate its growth. This will drive the move towards SD-WAN that fully optimises operations, but what else is in store for SD-WAN in 2020? Here are 10 predictions for the SD-WAN market in 2020:
Trilio Announces General Availability of ‘Continuous Restore,’ Delivering Cloud-Native Application Portability and Recoverability in Seconds
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced the general availability of “Continuous Restore.” Continuous Restore offers faster levels of replication, restoration and migration of Kubernetes data and metadata from any cloud or storage platform to another, providing near-instantaneous recovery times for cloud-native applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005189/en/ Cloud-native innovation enables data-driven organizations to access ‘single-source-of-truth’ data from multiple, heterogeneous clouds simultaneously. (Graphic: Trilio)
iPad preorders - where to buy the all-new entry-level Apple tablet
The all-new Apple iPad (2022) has been revealed in a surprisingly unceremonious announcement by Apple, though it looks like the biggest refresh to the manufacturer's standard tablet for some time. You don't have to wait until next week to buy it, though, as preorders for the new iPad are available right now. Check below for the latest availability at all the major retailers in the US, UK and Australia.
The networking challenges facing the modern business
As the speed of individual broadband connections has increased exponentially and the related costs of those connections have dropped, many organisations are looking to move away from a comprehensive private networking strategy to a system relying significantly more on the connectivity of the public internet and the use of internet VPNs.
Microsoft is disputing just how big its customer data leak was
Microsoft said Wednesday that an unspecified amount of customer data, including contact info and email content, was recently left exposed to potential access over the internet as a result of a server configuration error. Cybersecurity vendor SOCRadar, which reported the data leak to Microsoft, said in a blog post that...
Samsung Galaxy Tab owners just got a cool free Android tablet upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Android tablets just got new features courtesy of an update from Google
Microsoft has announced some serious employee layoffs
Microsoft is set to make some serious job cuts across multiple divisions, reports have claimed.. An anonymous source speaking to Axios (opens in new tab) pegged the figure at around 1,000 jobs, although the company has yet to officially confirm the news just yet. This isn't the first report we've...
5 reasons why it is worth paying for a password manager
Ask any internet user about an annoyance, and passwords will come up, as everyone has been locked out of their own account at some point for failure to input the correct password. The phrase ‘Password overload’ has even been coined to describe the situation with an increasing number of websites requiring login credentials. While the situation was bad enough back in 2020 with users having 70 to 80 passwords on average, now it has grown to 100 passwords for the average user- with power users having even more.
